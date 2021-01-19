Hello, Bollywood buffs! As this day comes to an end, we are back with a brand new episode of Pinkvilla News Brief, bringing you the latest scoop from Bollywood. The latest news comes from Salman Khan who has been exempted from the Blackbuck poaching case once again. On the other hand, Arjun Rampal unveils his look from Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. Bollywood celebrities hail Indian cricket team’s historic win against Australia. Tandav makers issue an official statement apologising for hurting religious sentiments. Deepika Padukone confirms being a part of SRK’s Pathan and also revealed that she will be playing Draupadi in one of her upcoming movies. This and much more. So, sit back and tune in to all the latest and hottest scoops.