Hello, Bollywood buffs! As this day comes to an end, we are back with a brand new episode of Pinkvilla News Brief, bringing you the latest scoop from Bollywood. The latest news comes from Kangana Ranaut who has shared her look from Dhaakad along with the release date of the movie. On the other hand, following the controversy surrounding Tandav, security has been beefed up outside Saif Ali Khan’s house. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s first collaboration has been titled as Liger and the makers have unveiled the first look of the movie. Aari Arjuna has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Harman Baweja to tie the knot in March this year. This and much more. So, sit back and tune in to all the latest and hottest scoops.