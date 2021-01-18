News Brief
Hello, Bollywood buffs! As this day comes to an end, we are back with a brand new episode of Pinkvilla News Brief, bringing you the latest scoop from Bollywood. The latest news comes from Kangana Ranaut who has shared her look from Dhaakad along with the release date of the movie. On the other hand, following the controversy surrounding Tandav, security has been beefed up outside Saif Ali Khan’s house. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s first collaboration has been titled as Liger and the makers have unveiled the first look of the movie. Aari Arjuna has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Harman Baweja to tie the knot in March this year. This and much more. So, sit back and tune in to all the latest and hottest scoops.
Episode 171: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey gets Diwali release, Akshay Kumar ...
News Brief | S01 E171
Jan 17 2021, 17:38
Kamal Jain on Manikarnika Returns row; Salman’s Antim shoot amid COV...
News Brief | S01 E170
Jan 16 2021, 19:10
Bollywood marks Army Day, Kangana Ranaut accused of fraud & Alia Bhatt...
News Brief | S01 E169
Jan 15 2021, 19:38
Varun Dhawan & Natasha's wedding date, Kangana Ranaut announces Manika...
News Brief | S01 E168
Jan 14 2021, 18:25
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's privacy request, Deepika Padukone's com...
News Brief | S01 E167
Jan 13 2021, 19:03
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli welcome a baby girl; Priyanka Chopra quip...
News Brief | S01 E166
Jan 12 2021, 20:29
Janhvi Kapoor announces next film Good Luck Jerry; Vicky Kaushal unvei...
News Brief | S01 E165
Jan 11 2021, 19:29
Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone announce Fighter, Varun Dhawan on we...
News Brief | S01 E164
Jan 10 2021, 20:02
Kangana Ranaut heads to Bhopal for Dhaakad shoot; Saif Ali Khan to sho...
News Brief | S01 E163
Jan 9 2021, 20:33
Kangana Ranaut alleges being physically tortured; Priyanka Chopra gets...
News Brief | S01 E162
Jan 8 2021, 19:07
Babil remembers Irrfan Khan on birth anniversary; Anushka Sharma calls...
News Brief | S01 E161
Jan 7 2021, 17:54
Ranbir and Alia join Ranveer Singh for Deepika Padukone's birthday bas...
News Brief | S01 E160
Jan 6 2021, 19:27
Katrina & Alia send birthday messages to Deepika Padukone; Janhvi Kapo...
News Brief | S01 E159
Jan 5 2021, 19:12
Rhea Chakraborty appears at NCB office; Saif Ali Khan's Tandav's trail...
News Brief | S01 E158
Jan 4 2021, 22:07
Rhea Chakraborty house hunts, Kareena sets up her dream home & Kangana...
News Brief | S01 E157
Jan 3 2021, 19:35
Kangana Ranaut denies joining flats, Ranbir, Alia, Deepika, Ranveer re...
News Brief | S01 E156
Jan 2 2021, 18:02
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal first look, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam official p...
News Brief | S01 E155
Jan 1 2021, 22:13
Anushka Sharma on raising her child with Virat Kohli, Aanand L Rai tes...
News Brief | S01 E154
Dec 31 2020, 19:27
Ranbir & Alia's engagement rumours, Kiara joins Sidharth for Maldives ...
News Brief | S01 E153
Dec 30 2020, 19:48
Rajinikanth cancels political debut, Alia, Ranbir, Ranveer, Deepika NY...
News Brief | S01 E152
Dec 29 2020, 21:51
Salman's birthday bash, Coolie No. 1's disappointing IMDb ratings & Ma...
News Brief | S01 E151
Dec 28 2020, 21:01
Episode 150: Salman Khan cuts birthday cake at Panvel farmhouse, Arjun...
News Brief | S01 E150
Dec 27 2020, 17:42
Rajinikanth’s health stable, Alia enjoys Xmas dinner with Ranbir’s...
News Brief | S01 E149
Dec 26 2020, 20:23
Rajinikanth hospitalised, Gauahar Khan ties knot with beau Zaid Darbar...
News Brief | S01 E148
Dec 25 2020, 19:43
Ranbir Kapoor on marriage & Rishi Kapoor’s demise, Alia Bhatt’s Ga...
News Brief | S01 E147
Dec 24 2020, 21:01
Sidharth Malhotra announces Mission Majnu, Navya & Khushi go public on...
News Brief | S01 E146
Dec 23 2020, 19:02
Rakul Preet Singh is COVID 19 positive, Sussanne Khan & others arreste...
News Brief | S01 E145
Dec 22 2020, 19:07
Salman Khan's Antim teaser, Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re quirky look at T...
News Brief | S01 E144
Dec 21 2020, 20:04
Episode 143: Kareena shares sweet video for Taimur on 4th birthday, Su...
News Brief | S01 E143
Dec 20 2020, 20:30
Kriti Sanon tests negative for COVID 19, Kangana Ranaut attacks Diljit...
News Brief | S01 E142
Dec 19 2020, 18:37
Karan Johar summoned by the NCB in drugs probe; Dhanush to star in Rya...
News Brief | S01 E141
Dec 18 2020, 18:57
Varun Dhawan RECALLS Natasha Dalal rejecting him thrice; Diljit Dosanj...
News Brief | S01 E140
Dec 17 2020, 18:48
Saif Ali Khan lands in legal trouble; Salman Khan's birthday plans and...
News Brief | S01 E139
Dec 16 2020, 18:24
Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan at loggerheads once more, NCB summons A...
News Brief | S01 E138
Dec 15 2020, 19:01
Shekhar demands closure in SSR case, R Madhavan denies doing Ratan Tat...
News Brief | S01 E137
Dec 14 2020, 21:00
Episode 136: Anushka, Virat achieve new milestones; Deepika Padukone &...
News Brief | S01 E136
Dec 13 2020, 18:53
Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan new release date, Remo D’Souza suffers a hear...
News Brief | S01 E135
Dec 12 2020, 19:08
Episode 134: From Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's anniversary to Kangan...
News Brief | S01 E134
Dec 11 2020, 18:37
Salman’s Antim first look, Neetu Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19,...
News Brief | S01 E133
Dec 10 2020, 19:54
Drug trafficking charges not applicable on Showik, Bhumi on Durgamati ...
News Brief | S01 E132
Dec 9 2020, 19:53
Kangana’s jibe at farmers' protest, Kriti Sanon reportedly tests COV...
News Brief | S01 E131
Dec 8 2020, 19:05
Priyanka Chopra rallies for farmers' protest, Varun Dhawan confirms CO...
News Brief | S01 E130
Dec 7 2020, 19:54
Adipurush star Saif Ali Khan withdraws controversial Raavan statement,...
News Brief | S01 E129
Dec 6 2020, 20:24
Kangana Ranaut remembers J Jayalalithaa, Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot halted, ...
News Brief | S01 E128
Dec 5 2020, 19:34
Episode 127: Aditya Roy Kapur's OM: The Battle Within look unveiled, A...
News Brief | S01 E127
Dec 4 2020, 18:55
Rajinikanth announces his political entry, Kangana vs Dijit Twitter wa...
News Brief | S01 E126
Dec 3 2020, 19:58
Showik gets bail, Sunny Deol tests COVID 19 positive, Legal notice for...
News Brief | S01 E125
Dec 2 2020, 19:28
Abhishek on his Bob Biswas' leaked look, pregnant Anushka uses Virat t...
News Brief | S01 E124
Dec 1 2020, 18:22
Dharmendra announces Apne 2, Siddharth shares SSR’s lesser known sid...
News Brief | S01 E123
Nov 30 2020, 18:30
Episode 122: Alia Bhatt turns Ranbir Kapoor's new neighbour, Kangana R...
News Brief | S01 E122
Nov 29 2020, 17:51
Coolie No 1 trailer, Anushka Sharma’s post pregnancy shoot plans, Ra...
News Brief | S01 E121
Nov 28 2020, 18:59
HC deems BMC's Kangana Ranaut's office demolition as 'malafide intent'...
News Brief | S01 E120
Nov 27 2020, 19:40
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra pay tribute to Diego Maradona; Jall...
News Brief | S01 E119
Nov 26 2020, 20:28
Ira Khan finds love in Aamir's fitness coach; NCB denies illegally det...
News Brief | S01 E118
Nov 25 2020, 19:29
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister pens emotional note; HC to hear Kangana ...
News Brief | S01 E117
Nov 24 2020, 19:31
Bharti Singh under 14 day judicial custody, Kartik Aaryan birthday & K...
News Brief | S01 E116
Nov 22 2020, 19:10
Episode 116: Bharti Singh & Haarsh granted bail, Deepika and Kartik's ...
News Brief | S01 E115
Nov 23 2020, 20:33
NCB summons Bharti; Salman starrer Radhe's makers deny an OTT release,...
News Brief | S01 E114
Nov 21 2020, 19:30
Kangana Ranaut begins training for Dhaakad, SSR’s last offered movie...
News Brief | S01 E113
Nov 20 2020, 19:21
Salman Khan tests negative for COVID 19; Kangana to join Thalaivi’s ...
News Brief | S01 E112
Nov 19 2020, 20:19
Kangana summoned to appear before Mumbai police, Kiara’s Jug Jugg Je...
News Brief | S01 E111
Nov 18 2020, 19:24
Shah Rukh Khan may have a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3; Saif Ali Kha...
News Brief | S01 E110
Nov 17 2020, 20:07
Kangana celebrates Bhai Dooj, Aditya announces his next project, Aamir...
News Brief | S01 E109
Nov 16 2020, 19:45
Episode 108: Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away, Priyanka...
News Brief | S01 E108
Nov 15 2020, 19:30
Akshay Kumar unveils Ram Setu poster on Diwali, DeepVeer's 2nd anniver...
News Brief | S01 E107
Nov 14 2020, 20:33
Asif Basra passes away, Arjun Rampal quizzed by NCB again, Deepika Pad...
News Brief | S01 E106
Nov 13 2020, 20:15
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif, Taimur’s Dharamshala Diwali plan, Kangana...
News Brief | S01 E105
Nov 12 2020, 19:34
Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Salman to kick off their films in Nov, NCB t...
News Brief | S01 E104
Nov 11 2020, 19:25
Akshay Kumar signs whacky comedy as his 2021's 4th film, Kangana Ranau...
News Brief | S01 E103
Nov 10 2020, 17:51
Arjun Rampal's house raided by NCB, Aamir Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan'...
News Brief | S01 E102
Nov 9 2020, 18:39
Bollywood celebrates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris win; Deepika's ex manage...
News Brief | S01 E101
Nov 8 2020, 19:21
Showik files fresh bail application, FIR against Milind Soman, Ajay De...
News Brief | S01 E100
Nov 7 2020, 18:45
Salman Khan reportedly to have a cameo in SRK's Pathan; Priyanka Chopr...
News Brief | S01 E99
Nov 6 2020, 19:21
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth; Virat Kohli gives Anushka Sha...
News Brief | S01 E98
Nov 5 2020, 19:18
Rhea's lawyer REVEALS why she left Sushant's house on June 8; Deepika ...
News Brief | S01 E97
Nov 4 2020, 18:57
Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli; Aamir Khan's daughter I...
News Brief | S01 E96
Nov 3 2020, 17:56
Shah Rukh Khan turns 55, Bachchans cancel Diwali party, Bihar CM comme...
News Brief | S01 E95
Nov 2 2020, 20:57
Episode 94: Bollywood pays tribute to Sean Connery, Aishwarya Rai Bach...
News Brief | S01 E94
Nov 1 2020, 19:24
Kangana’s Tejas workshops wrapped, Bhoot Police team heads to Dalhou...
News Brief | S01 E93
Oct 31 2020, 17:04
Mumbai court asks police to initiate inquiry against Kangana, Rangoli;...
News Brief | S01 E92
Oct 30 2020, 19:22
Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger trailer released; Aks...
News Brief | S01 E91
Oct 29 2020, 19:14
NCB summons Deepika Padukone's manager; Kangana Ranaut targets Karan J...
News Brief | S01 E90
Oct 28 2020, 18:57
NCB gives Karan Johar's 2019 party video a clean chit; Aditya Roy Kapu...
News Brief | S01 E89
Oct 27 2020, 19:01
Kangana Ranaut & Maha CM lock horns again on Dussehra, Ranbir joins Al...
News Brief | S01 E88
Oct 26 2020, 17:43
Kangana’s jibe at Sanjay Raut, Hrithik buys new properties, Akshay o...
News Brief | S01 E87
Oct 25 2020, 19:51
Saif’s reaction to Kareena’s pregnancy, Mahesh Bhatt reacts to Luv...
News Brief | S01 E86
Oct 24 2020, 17:18
Episode 85: Criminal complaint against Kangana, Malaika Arora celebrat...
News Brief | S01 E85
Oct 23 2020, 18:52
Episode 84: Kangana summoned by Mumbai Police, Parineeti turns 32 & Hr...
News Brief | S01 E84
Oct 22 2020, 19:23
Episode 83: Sanjay Dutt beats cancer, Kangana Ranaut gets rape threats...
News Brief | S01 E83
Oct 21 2020, 19:19
Episode 82: From Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & cast celebrating 25 years of ...
News Brief | S01 E82
Oct 20 2020, 18:19
Episode 81: Ranveer Singh set for a double role in Rohit Shetty's next...
News Brief | S01 E81
Oct 19 2020, 17:47
Episode 80: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani groove in Burjkhalifa song, Ka...
News Brief | S01 E80
Oct 18 2020, 19:04
Kangana accused of dividing communities, Mithun’s son accused of rap...
News Brief | S01 E79
Oct 17 2020, 17:54
CBI squashes rumours of closing Sushant Singh Rajput's case; Saif & Ka...
News Brief | S01 E78
Oct 16 2020, 19:42
Kareena wraps Laal Singh Chaddha shoot, CBI finds no foul play in SSR'...
News Brief | S01 E77
Oct 15 2020, 18:54
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister deletes Twitter and Instagram accounts; ...
News Brief | S01 E76
Oct 14 2020, 17:44
Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; Shahid Kapo...
News Brief | S01 E75
Oct 13 2020, 18:00
Rhea Chakraborty’s plan for legal action against people defaming her...
News Brief | S01 E74
Oct 12 2020, 19:16
Episode 73: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 78th birthday, Ira Khan says s...
News Brief | S01 E73
Oct 11 2020, 18:53
Sushant Singh Rajput's family wasn't aware of his finances; Kangana Ra...
News Brief | S01 E72
Oct 10 2020, 20:01
Laxmmi Bomb trailer drops, celebs mourn Ram Vilas Paswan's death, Rhea...
News Brief | S01 E71
Oct 9 2020, 17:20
Salman Khan supports PM Modi's Jan Andolan campaign against COVID-19, ...
News Brief | S01 E70
Oct 8 2020, 19:04
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, Deepika Padukone to resume shoot in Goa, C...
News Brief | S01 E69
Oct 7 2020, 17:37
Rhea Chakraborty, Showik’s judicial custody extended, Alia Bhatt sho...
News Brief | S01 E68
Oct 6 2020, 17:30
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom teaser, Kangana Ranaut's Office Demolition...
News Brief | S01 E67
Oct 5 2020, 19:18
Akshay Kumar on Sushant's death, Mumbai Police on AIIMS report & Taman...
News Brief | S01 E66
Oct 4 2020, 18:55
AIIMS clarifies Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't murdered; Kshitij Ravi Pra...
News Brief | S01 E65
Oct 3 2020, 18:05
Episode 64: Karan Johar's party video likely to be re-examined, Anurag...
News Brief | S01 E64
Oct 2 2020, 17:46
CBI to likely add murder charge in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, NCB ...
News Brief | S01 E63
Oct 1 2020, 18:25
Rhea Chakraborty's bail order verdict reserved, SRK's daughter Suhana ...
News Brief | S01 E62
Sep 30 2020, 18:25
Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic report submitted by AIIMS, NCB forge...
News Brief | S01 E61
Sep 29 2020, 18:25
Deepika Padukone, Sara’s payments under NCB scanner, Kshitij claims ...
News Brief | S01 E60
Sep 28 2020, 17:58
Episode 59: NCB seizes Deepika, Sara & others' phones, Karan Johar's p...
News Brief | S01 E59
Sep 27 2020, 17:33
Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan grilled by NCB, Karan...
News Brief | S01 E58
Sep 26 2020, 19:45
SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away; Anushka Sharma lashes out at Sunil Ga...
News Brief | S01 E57
Sep 25 2020, 19:23
Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea hearing postponed; Deepika Padukone, Sara...
News Brief | S01 E56
Sep 24 2020, 18:14
Ayushmann Khurrana finds a spot in Time 100, Jaya Saha claims arrangin...
News Brief | S01 E55
Sep 23 2020, 18:33
Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB, Rhea & Showik’s custody exte...
News Brief | S01 E54
Sep 22 2020, 19:14
Sara, Rakul to be summoned by NCB, Payal to file FIR against Anurag, S...
News Brief | S01 E53
Sep 21 2020, 19:06
Rhea admits to consuming drugs, Anurag Kashyap accused in sexual misco...
News Brief | S01 E52
Sep 20 2020, 19:56
EPISODE 51: Sushant, Kriti reportedly dated, late actor's unseen video...
News Brief | S01 E51
Sep 19 2020, 18:27
Karan Johar’s party under NCB scanner, Sushant's handwritten notes, ...
News Brief | S01 E50
Sep 18 2020, 19:08
Kangana calls Urmila Matondkar porn star, Rakul Preet appeals to Delhi...
News Brief | S01 E49
Sep 17 2020, 18:30
Security increased outside Bachchan residence, SSR's sister to be call...
News Brief | S01 E48
Sep 16 2020, 18:08
Jaya Bachchan slams actors vilifying Bollywood, Kangana's notice to BM...
News Brief | S01 E47
Sep 15 2020, 18:16
NCB to summon Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai, Ayushmann c...
News Brief | S01 E46
Sep 14 2020, 19:28
NCB denies preparing 'Bollywood list'; Sanjay Raut calls out Akshay Ku...
News Brief | S01 E45
Sep 15 2020, 18:50
Rhea’s confession about Sara & Rakul, Aftab Shivdasani tests COVID 1...
News Brief | S01 E44
Sep 12 2020, 19:09
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail denied, Alia & Ranbir to resume Brahmastra w...
News Brief | S01 E43
Sep 11 2020, 19:14
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea verdict, Shibani Dandekar slams Ankita ...
News Brief | S01 E42
Sep 10 2020, 20:45
Kangana Ranaut’s office partially demolished by BMC to Rhea Chakrabo...
News Brief | S01 E41
Sep 9 2020, 18:59
Rhea Chakraborty taken into NCB custody in Sushant’s case, Sandip Ss...
News Brief | S01 E40
Sep 8 2020, 18:18
Rhea Chakraborty’s claims, Sandip Ssingh quashes Sushant’s suicide...
News Brief | S01 E39
Sep 7 2020, 16:38
NCB grills Rhea Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant sent to custody & Arjun Kap...
News Brief | S01 E38
Sep 6 2020, 19:08
Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB, Showik sent into custody after arres...
News Brief | S01 E37
Sep 5 2020, 18:56
Rhea Chakraborty's brother, Samuel Miranda questioned by NCB; Kangana ...
News Brief | S01 E36
Sep 4 2020, 19:03
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer holds press conference; Saif Ali ...
News Brief | S01 E35
Sep 3 2020, 19:01
Vidya Balan and Shibani Dandekar back Rhea Chakraborty to Kangana Rana...
News Brief | S01 E34
Sep 3 2020, 19:06
CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty's parents, Bollywood mourns Pranab Mukherj...
News Brief | S01 E33
Sep 1 2020, 19:46
CBI dissatisfied with Rhea Chakraborty’s replies in Sushant’s case...
News Brief | S01 E32
Aug 31 2020, 18:30
Rhea Chakraborty grilled by CBI again, Sushant's sister summoned, Kang...
News Brief | S01 E31
Aug 30 2020, 20:49
Rhea Chakraborty gets Mumbai Police security to Sara Ali Khan, Sushant...
News Brief | S01 E30
Aug 29 2020, 20:46
CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's sister reacts to Rhea's explosi...
News Brief | S01 E29
Aug 28 2020, 18:08
Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence on drugs angle in Sushant's death prob...
News Brief | S01 E28
Aug 27 2020, 19:03
NCB joins Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, Alia Bhatt and R...
News Brief | S01 E27
Aug 26 2020, 19:48
Sandip Ssingh made no calls to Sushant in last 10 months, Kareena's bi...
News Brief | S01 E26
Aug 25 2020, 17:25
Rhea Chakraborty's family grilled by CBI to Priyanka Chopra NOT replac...
News Brief | S01 E25
Aug 24 2020, 18:54
Sushant Singh Rajput's latest CBI case updates to Soni Razdan, Pooja B...
News Brief | S01 E24
Aug 23 2020, 19:28
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer slamming Kangana Ranaut to Bollyw...
News Brief | S01 E23
Aug 22 2020, 18:47
Rhea Chakraborty’s Whatsapp chats with Mahesh Bhatt, CBI taking over...
News Brief | S01 E22
Aug 21 2020, 20:30
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s alleged break up to Kangana Ra...
News Brief | S01 E21
Aug 20 2020, 19:11
Supreme Court transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI to Rhe...
News Brief | S01 E20
Aug 19 2020, 18:30
Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer’s claims in Sushant’s case to Team Kan...
News Brief | S01 E19
Aug 18 2020, 19:56
Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea meeting spiritual healer to director Nishi...
News Brief | S01 E18
Aug 17 2020, 19:56
B Town on MS Dhoni's retirement, Sushant Singh Rajput case updates and...
News Brief | S01 E17
Aug 16 2020, 19:53
Karan Johar’s social media return to Rhea's claims of Sushant Singh ...
News Brief | S01 E16
Aug 15 2020, 19:50
Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer interrogated by ED; Kriti Sanon, Kangan...
News Brief | S01 E15
Aug 14 2020, 19:44
Sushant Singh Rajput's personal diary details; Kareena Kapoor Khan's d...
News Brief | S01 E14
Aug 13 2020, 19:42
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer; Kareena Kapoor Khan an...
News Brief | S01 E13
Aug 12 2020, 20:04
Rhea Chakraborty’s plea’s SC hearing in Sushant Singh Rajput case ...
News Brief | S01 E12
Aug 11 2020, 19:07
Rhea Chakraborty interrogated by ED for 2nd time; Kangana Ranaut's tea...
News Brief | S01 E11
Aug 10 2020, 19:40
Episode 10: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by ED again, Sanjay Dutt hospita...
News Brief | S01 E10
Aug 9 2020, 19:35
ED interrogates Rhea Chakraborty, Shah Rukh Khan & Kareena Kapoor shar...
News Brief | S01 E09
Aug 8 2020, 18:35
CBI files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary...
News Brief | S01 E08
Aug 7 2020, 18:15
Rhea Chakraborty summoned by ED, Disha Salian autopsy delayed to Sadak...
News Brief | S01 E07
Aug 6 2020, 18:17
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case transferred to CBI to Rhea's denied inte...
News Brief | S01 E06
Aug 5 2020, 19:00
Kareena Kapoor Khan on nepotism to CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput...
News Brief | S01 E05
Aug 4 2020, 20:02
Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID 19 negative, Rhea leaves house to Sushant...
News Brief | S01 E04
Aug 3 2020, 19:19
Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral, Gunshots near Kanga...
News Brief | S01 E03
Aug 2 2020, 19:42
Sushant Singh Rajput sis plea to PM, Rhea Chakraborty video, Janhvi Ka...
News Brief | S01 E02
Aug 1 2020, 18:59
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to Rhea Chakraborty’s reply to Hardik ...
News Brief | S01 E01
Jul 31 2020, 19:46