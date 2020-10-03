Bigg Boss 14 Contestants List, Premiere Episode Live Updates: BB 14 Latest News

India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss is back with the fourteenth season. Amid lockdown, Bigg Boss 2020 promises to be a befitting reply to the year 2020 has been, amid lockdown and a pandemic situation. While every year Salman Khan hosted game show gets bigger and better, this year is slightly different. As the superstar himself claimed, this season will be a dream come true for contestants with BB Mall, a spa corner, theatre and a restaurant corner for them inside the house. Everything they were deprived off in the real world will be made available to them and boy, it has already piques our interest.

Not just the house, the theme this season is also tweaked a bit. Last season’s winner Sidharth Shukla along with Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will be entering the house along with the contestants. The former contestants will enter as the seniors and will be divided in groups and will have the power to set rules and challenges for the contestants. If you are reminded of the Roadies format, well, that’s exactly how this season will kickstart. Not just this, the makers have managed to bring in some interesting mix of contestants this year as well. From Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Radhe Maa, the contestant list this year is interesting for sure.