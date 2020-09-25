Deepika Padukone NCB Interrogation Live Updates: Ahead of probe, here’s everything that has happened so far

As per reports, Deepika Padukone was summoned to appear before NCB on September 26, 2020. It all began with the Enforcement Directorate discovering certain alleged drug chats between Rhea Chakraborty and others related to Sushant Singh Rajput's case after which they asked the Narcotics Control Bureau to step in. Amid this, the NCB nabbed several drug peddlers and those in connection with Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and more were probed including Jaya Saha. Jaya Saha, a KWAN employee, was interrogated this week and amid this, certain news channels like Times Now and Republic reports claimed that NCB found alleged drug chats between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash.

It was after this that the NCB issued summons to Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash for interrogation along with other actresses like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor. Now, Deepika is all set to appear before NCB on September 26 for questioning regarding certain alleged drug chats where she was allegedly talking about 'hash, weed, and maal' with her manager Karishma. In alleged chats dated back to 2017, Deepika allegedly asked Karishma about 'maal' and the manager replied that she has it but at home, and at that time, she was in some other place.

Amid this, the NCB called Deepika for questioning and on Thursday evening, she flew by private charter from Goa to Mumbai with Ranveer Singh and arrived back in Mumbai. As per reports, Deepika even confirmed to the NCB that she will be present for interrogation on Saturday. Amid this, several other reports have been coming regarding the actress. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash have been interrogated by NCB. Now, all eyes are on Deepika as she gears up for a probe regarding the same.