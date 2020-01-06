Golden Globes 2020 Live Updates: Hollywood stars begin to arrive on red carpet as Ricky Gervais is set to host

The Hollywood awards season is officially here! And to kick it off on a spectacular note is the 77th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this year's Golden Globes will be hosted by Ricky Gervais and see A-listers descend down to LA from all over. The Globes, which puts the best of films and television under the spotlight, has created a whole lot of noise for the star-studded nominees this year. From Jennifer Aniston to Brad Pitt, die-hard fans of stars have been looking forward to the Golden Globes with great anticipation.

Other A-listers who have bagged a nomination this time around include Joaquin Phoenix, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taron Egerton, Adam Driver and Margot Robbie among many others. There are scores of directors, actors, supporting star cast who are clear favourites but we're sure the Golden Globes will prove to be a huge surprise.

While we agree it is an extremely early morning for us here in India, fret not, as Pinkvilla will be getting to you all the live action, the big hits and snubs all the way from LA.