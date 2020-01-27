Grammys 2020 LIVE updates: 62nd Grammy Awards begin with Ariana Grande, Lil Nas, Lizzo, Priyanka & Nick

Music's biggest night is finally here! The Grammys 2020 have officially kick-started at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Like last year, taking the stage this time around as host is singer-songwriter Alicia Keys yet again. The star-studded 62nd Grammys night has been rocked by major controversy this time around as CEO Deborah Dugan was sacked just weeks before the big night. In what is also a huge upset for music lover's, Taylor Swift has bowed out of the Grammys despite three nominations this year.

However, there could be many firsts this year as the artists like Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Camilla Cabello, The Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez among others may rule the night. So without any further ado,let's dive right in to catch all the live action from the Grammys 2020.