WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Live Updates: We're minutes away from the big PPV

WWE Universe, are you ready? I said, are you ready?? Excuse the bad DX pun but we can't contain our excitement! WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is finally here and whether you love or hate WWE, for fans, Royal Rumble is always an exciting PPV to witness! Not only do we see the best of the best mingle inside the same squared circle, but we also get to know more about what we can expect from the grandest stage of them all, Wrestlemania 36. And, we're a sucker for nostalgia too!

This time, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar enters the Men's Royal Rumble Match at the nefarious No. 1 position and will have to defend his title against 29 other talented wrestlers. We may get to see Shayna Bazler conquer 29 other women and make history as the first NXT talent to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match or favourites like Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks could get their hands on a direct expressway ticket to Wrestlemania 36. However, a surprise return by the 'rowdy' Ronda Rousey might rain on everyone's parade.

On the other hand, we will see Universal Champion Bray Wyatt defend his title against Daniel Bryan while Becky Lynch has her hands full as she takes on Asuka to retain her RAW Women's Championship. Not forgetting Bayley, The Hugger will be challenged by Lacey Evans for her SmackDown Women's Championship. Humberto Carrillo too could make history and win the United States Championship from the current titleholder, Andrade.

So, what are we waiting for! Pinkvilla has got you covered on all the LIVE Updates! Read below to know what's cooking! (Updating...)