10 Best Fragrances for Men to Grab at Best Offers With the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023

Check out our list of fragrances for men, and grab the best deals with the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Slay with confidence everywhere with these scents.

Written by Chhavi Puri   |  Published on Jan 14, 2023   |  01:37 PM IST  |  16.4K
"Perfume is like a new dress, it makes you quite simply marvelous." - Estée Lauder.

When we dress up, in the end, we always spray perfume or body mist to smell good. A lovely, fresh fragrance adds to your overall impression of being an energetic and sensual man. Fragrances are a mood booster and evoke feelings of sensuality, love, power, and energy. There are different types of men's fragrances available online, including perfumes, deodorants, Eau de parfum, Eau de toilette, and Eau de cologne. The fragrance you wear lingers all day on your clothes and follows everywhere you go. It can make or break your first impression, so be careful before picking a scent for you.

With so many options, finding the perfect fragrance that makes everything seem breezy can be daunting. Here we have the top-notch men's fragrances you can get at great discounts with the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023.

10 Most Aromatic Fragrances to Shop at Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023

1. FOGG Scent Impressio

This Eau de parfum leaves an unforgettable impression. Spray it once and let the fragrance stay for a long time. Its vibrant aroma will make you fall head over heels in love with the product. It includes notes of ginger, rose, bitter orange, honey-amber accord, jasmine, and a sandalwood base note.

FOGG Scent Impressio

Original Price: Rs 650

Offer Price: Rs 325

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)
Buy on Amazon

2. Beardo Whisky Smoke Eau De Parfum

This Eau de parfum will please the olfactory senses of everyone around you. The exotic formula of this perfume is bound to give you a pleasant long-lasting and intense aroma. It's packed with the goodness of Oudh, cinnamon, vanilla, patchouli, and sandalwood. Whether it's a date night or a day party, the fresh vibe of Beardo Whisky Smoke Eau De Parfum will help you slay the day!

Beardo Whisky Smoke Eau De Parfum

Original Price: Rs 1,200

Offer Price: Rs 555

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Buy on Amazon

3. Ralph Lauren Mens Safari Eau De Toilette Natural Spray

Wherever you go, the scent of Ralph Lauren Mens Safari Eau De Toilette Natural Spray will follow you. It has a pleasant woody aromatic fragrance and contains various notes, including coriander, lemon, lavender, cinnamon, rose, patchouli, musk, cedar, amber, and nerol. Spray this perfume and feel fresh all day long!

Ralph Lauren Mens Safari Eau De Toilette Natural Spray

Original Price: Rs 15,000

Offer Price: Rs 8,525

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Buy on Amazon

4. Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Eau De Parfum

Go wild with Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Eau De Parfum! It leaves an effective olfactive mark of citrus freshness enhanced with notes of lemon, lavender, and rosemary. The scent of coriander, cardamom, and juniper accentuates the aroma further. The blend of these spices makes this fragrance wilder than ever. When sprayed properly, it lasts for a long time. It is a captivating perfume that can be worn for all occasions.

Wild Stone Ultra Sensual Eau De Parfum

Original Price: Rs 599

Offer Price: Rs 329

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Buy on Amazon

5. SET WET Deodorant Charm Avatar

Get set to rock and roll and exude sensuality with SET WET Deodorant Charm Avatar. Its alluring raw fragrance is a unique combination of fresh top notes (ginger, vetiver, and mint), musky scents (peppermint, cardamon, and lavender), and fruity undertones (rosewood and spices). Get on your charming mode and turn heads with this fantastic deodorant.

SET WET Deodorant Charm Avatar

Original Price: Rs 660

Offer Price: Rs 231

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Buy on Amazon

6. SKINN BY TITAN Skinn Raw Eau De Parfum

A charming scent will be in the air or at least on your wrist with the enticing SKINN BY TITAN Skinn Raw Eau De Parfum. It is layered with notes of watery fruits, violet leaves, Indonesian patchouli, bergamot, mandarin, pomarose, cashmeran wood, carnation geranium, and guaiac wood. The raw scents in the perfume can properly match your personality's elegance, confidence, and grace. Wear it to rock the party!

SKINN BY TITAN Skinn Raw Eau De Parfum

Original Price: Rs 645

Offer Price: Rs 580

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Buy on Amazon

7. Bella Vita Luxury Fresh Unisex Eau De Toilette

Add luxe to your personality with Bella Vita Luxury Fresh Unisex Eau De Toilette. It has a sweet lavender and ylang-ylang aroma that keeps you fresh all day long. You can spray it on your body or cloth and get soothing vibes all day long. The best part is that it carries equally well for daily wear and special occasions.

Bella Vita Luxury Fresh Unisex Eau De Toilette

Original Price: Rs 899

Offer Price: Rs 485

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Buy on Amazon

8. Engage Homme Eau De Parfum

Ahh, that perfect blend of citrus and woody aroma feels like magic! The subtle savor of wood and citrus makes this a perfect choice for a date night. The notes in this perfume include bergamot, patchouli, and sandalwood, giving it an exceptional fragrance. It lasts for a long time and is suited for all occasions. It is one of the best perfumes to use and exudes admiration.

Engage Homme Eau De Parfum

Original Price: Rs 499

Offer Price: Rs 378

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Buy on Amazon

9. FOGG Scent Intensio Eau De Parfum

Leave a trail of captivating scent behind you wherever you go with FOGG Scent Intensio Eau De Parfum. The powerful blend of exotic and indulgent fragrances makes this perfume enticing, to say the least. Get everyone around you excited with the vibrant and intense fragrance of Fogg Intensio.

FOGG Scent Intensio Eau De Parfum

Original Price: Rs 650

Offer Price: Rs 325

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Buy on Amazon

10. Nautica Blue Eau De Toilette Spray

Make everyone go gaga for you with the amazing aroma of Nautica Blue Eau De Toilette Spray. It includes sweet and exotic scents like amber, lemon rose, sage, moss, musk, basil, jasmine, lavender, and many more. With such intense aromas, you'll feel like you are in a magical place. It is a long-lasting perfume and will make you feel like a star wherever you go!

Nautica Blue Eau De Toilette Spray

Original Price: Rs 2,450

Offer Price: Rs 1,470

(as of 14/01/2023 11:52 IST)

Buy on Amazon

There are intangible benefits of using fragrances: they prevent body odor, boost confidence, and make you smell good all day long. You can spray them on your body, wrist, armpits, neck, or clothes. It is best to choose a premium-quality long-lasting fragrance to avoid the hassle of applying it again and again. Our list of the best fragrances for men will help you pick the right one and reap the benefits of the great offers at the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023.

