10 Best Hairdryers to Steal from Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale for a Hassle-Free Hair Styling Experience

Whenever we are in a hurry to go somewhere and don't have the time to let our hair dry naturally, we quickly grab a hairdryer. It is not only used to dry hair but also serves as a base for hairstyling. A hairdryer should be on your hair appliance wishlist if you want salon-finish hair styling at home. Investing in a good quality hairdryer is always the right choice as it solves various hair care problems. Hairdryers are known to set a base for hair styling, dry wet hair quickly, give a neat look, and make hair frizz-free. The best thing is that the hairdryers we have shortlisted are budget-friendly and easy to use. Take advantage of Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale and grab the best hair dryer at discounted rates. Top 10 Hair Dryers That Can Help You Achieve Salon-like Finish

1. Havells HD3151 1200 W Foldable Hair Dryer Havells HD3151 foldable hair dryer is one of the most desired hair dryers that gives the benefit of drying and styling hair together. This 1200W hair dryer with heat balance technology, a cool shot button, and a powerful motor, can leave you with shiny hair without any harm. It includes a significant component - a concentrator with a fixed nozzle that gives you better control during the drying and styling process. The turquoise color of this blow dryer gives it an appealing look.

Original Price: Rs 2,999 Offer Price: Rs 1,871 (as of 18/01/2023 17:20 IST) Buy on Amazon 3. AGARO HD-1120 2000 Watts Hair Dryer Another popular hair dryer is the AGARO hair dryer, which features a cool shot button, auto shut-off function, concentrator nozzle, and a diffuser. Its potent dual speed and triple temperature settings help set you up for easy styling. The diffuser that comes along with this hair dryer helps add volume to the hair without making it look frizzy. Get precise airflow with this 2000W powerful hair dryer.

Original Price: Rs 2,595 Offer Price: Rs 1,234 (as of 18/01/2023 17:20 IST) Buy on Amazon 4. Wahl 5439-024 Super Dry Professional 2000 Watts Styling Hair Dryer This hair dryer will cater to all your styling and hair-drying needs. The Wahl Super Dry Professional hair dryer is known for its tourmaline technology. This cutting-edge technology dries the hair without making the hair shaft dull. It means using this hair dryer will keep your hair smooth and glossy. Furthermore, it has three heat settings that have a gentle drying effect on your hair. It also has a cold shot button that prevents heat-induced harm and a diffuser to maximize the volumizing effect.

Original Price: Rs 3,999 Offer Price: Rs 2,699 (as of 18/01/2023 17:20 IST) Buy on Amazon 5. Ikonic Pro 2800 Watts Hair Dryer Take your DIY hairstyling skills to the next level with the Ikonic Pro 2800 watts hair dryer. It has three temperature and airflow settings to simplify styling for all hair types. It also comes with a cool shot button that gives a burst of cold hair to help you set your hair properly and get the hairstyle of your choice. Don't worry about waking others up when you use this product, as it has a low-noise functioning feature. The best thing is you can hang it anywhere, as it comes with a hanging loop. All these features make this an iconic hair dryer!

Original Price: Rs 6,250 Offer Price: Rs 4,465 (as of 18/01/2023 17:20 IST) Buy on Amazon 6. Remington AC9096 2400 Watts Silk Dryer This hair dryer truly stands out because of its ceramic coating property that helps distribute heat evenly and minimizes damage. It has incredible features, including three heat control and three speed control settings, ionic conditioning, cold shot, and turbo boost function. If you want to style your hair just as they do at a salon, get this hair dryer for yourself! It delivers fast drying without making hair frizzy and brittle. It also has a concentrator, hang-up loop, and a diffuser, all of which make it super easy to use.

Original Price: Rs 2,165 Offer Price: Rs 1,624 (as of 18/01/2023 17:20 IST) Buy on Amazon 8. Philips 1200W Hair Dryer Philips 1200W hair dryer has three pre-selected drying settings that deliver instant drying. It minimizes hair damage with its cool air setting. The ThermoProtect setting protects hair from extreme heat, leaving you with dry, healthy-looking hair. Moreover, this hair dryer comes with a brush diffuser that helps maintain a perfect balance between hair styling and drying. This hair dryer's compact size and ergonomic design also make it easy to carry everywhere. Plus, it is foldable!

Original Price: Rs 1,695 Offer Price: Rs 1,348 (as of 18/01/2023 17:20 IST) Buy on Amazon 9. Havells HD2223 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer This is one of the best travel-friendly hair dryers that's easy on the pocket as well. The striking features of this hair dryer include three heat (hot/cool/warm) settings, an overheat protection setting, a powerful motor, and a hanging loop. Get a frizz-free, glossy look in no time with Havells 1200 watts dryer. It is compact, and you can carry it anywhere you go.