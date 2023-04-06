15 Iconic 1950s Hairstyles to Ace Your Look: Vintage Glamour

Vintage glamor is one of the most iconic styles of fashion, and it’s no wonder that many of us are drawn to the timeless beauty of the 1950s. The 1950s were a time of experimentation with hairstyles, with many looks being created and adapted to suit modern women and men. The 1950s had the best hairstyles by far. The 1950s hairstyles were the beginning of fads that are still popular today. From the classic bob and pixie cuts to bouffant updos and curls, the 1950s hairstyles were all about sophistication, elegance, and effortless glamor.

The 1950s marked a massive turning point in fashion. From leather wears to blue denim, perfect poodle skirts, and wingtip shoes, to sophisticated updos and daring lipstick, the 1950s looks were one of the most glamorous eras of fashion. The hairstyles of the 1950s were just as iconic as the fashion trends of the era, with each look having the potential to make a statement.

The 1950s hairstyles were all about creating the perfect hairdo with many iconic looks being adapted from the classic pin-up styles of the era. The classic French twist was a popular choice for women's hairstyles in the 1950s, with a swept-up style at the back of the head and a neat part at the front. For a more daring look, try a bouffant updo, with lots of volume and height at the crown of the head. Finger waves were also popular, with a deep side part and small waves throughout the hair. Where men in the 1950s opted for short and neat hairstyles, often keeping their hair short at the sides and back with a slightly longer combed-over top. The classic Ivy League cut was a popular choice for men, with a side part and a neat part at the back.

Whether you’re looking to give your look a classic twist, or you’re searching for a bold and daring new style, these 15 iconic 1950s hairstyles are sure to give you the perfect look.

15 Timeless Updo from 1950's Hairstyles: The Classic Pompadour

Here are 15 of the most iconic 1950s hairstyles for men and women. First let’s take a look at the women’s hairstyles in 1950s

1. Pixie Cut

The pixie cut significantly increased the popularity of short hair, which was already popular in the 1950s. This 1950s hairstyle for short hair is a sassy style that was a favorite among stars like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly and is still popular today. The Pixie Cut is characterized by its short length, usually no more than two inches long, with bangs that are cut straight across or slightly angled to one side.

2. Big Victory Rolls

This style was created to celebrate the end of the Second World War and was considered a symbol of freedom and victory. It is highlighted by two large curls at the front of the head, which are pinned back with bobby pins. This look can be achieved with short as well as long hair and is perfect for any special occasion.

3. Curly Bobs

Curly Bob was a short and chic style that was easy to maintain and could be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. It featured curls that framed the face, giving it an elegant look. The curls were often set with rollers or curlers, which gave them a bouncy and voluminous appearance.

4. Poodle Hair

The Poodle Hair was marked by its neat and tidy look. This 1950s hairstyle for short hair was usually cut into a bob, with the front section being rolled up into curls or waves. This style became popular due to its versatility and ease of styling. It could be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and could be accessorized with headbands, clips, bows, or flowers for a more glamorous look.

5. The Beehive

The Beehive was characterized by its tall, rounded shape and voluminous appearance. The ideal 1950s hairstyle for long hair was created by teasing and backcombing hair to give it a high, dome-like shape. To get this look, women used a lot of hairspray and products to keep the hair in place.

6. The French Twist

It is a common 1950s hairstyle for long hair among women that is simple to do and looks elegant and timeless. The look can be achieved with medium-length hair as well. To create the French Twist, first, you must gather your hair into a ponytail at the nape of your neck. Then twist the ponytail up until it forms a bun shape and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band. Finally, use hairspray to keep it in place all day long!

7. Top rolls

The top roll was one of the most prevalent hairstyles of the decade. The specific feature of this hairstyle was a broad band of hair on the top which was rolled and pinned to give it an elegant appearance.

8. The Faux Bob

It was a way to achieve a bob without having to cut your hair short. A simple way to get this look is by pinning the hair into a bun and tucking it under the nape of the neck, giving it an illusion of being cut short. It was perfect for women who wanted to look stylish without having to go for drastic changes in their hairstyle.

9. Thick Bangs

This style was popularized by movie stars like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor and is still considered timeless. Thick bangs are offset by full, sweeping fringes that frame the face and add volume to any hairstyle.

Some famous mens 1950s hairstyles that every modern men should try

10. Ivy League

This hairstyle was a popular choice among young men during this era. This classic hairstyle is set by its short sides and back, with a slightly longer top that can be styled in various ways.

11. Pompadour

It is characterized by its swept-up, high-volume top and back that tapers to a side part. This style was created by French hairstylist Marie Antoinette which became a popular mens 1950s hairstyles. It works best on medium to long hair lengths, although shorter hair can also be styled into this look with ease.

12. Elvis Style

One of the easy 1950s hairstyles for men was the Elvis Style, which was popularized by the legendary singer Elvis Presley. This style involved slicking back the sides and top of the hair with some product and then combing it into a pompadour style at the front. The look was completed with a side part that created an angular shape to frame the face.

13. Quiff

A quiff is a style that involves combing your hair up and back away from your face and adding height at the front with a bit of product. It's often described as a mix between a pompadour and an undercut, as it has elements of both styles. The quiff is among the easy 1950s hairstyles and can be adapted for different occasions, making it a timeless classic.

14. Side Part

This mens 1950s hairstyle is easy to achieve and can be adapted to fit any face shape or hair type. The look is created by a deep side part, which can be combined with other elements such as curls, waves, or slicked-back hair. This look has been popularized by celebs like James Dean and Elvis Presley.

15. Ducktail Mohawk

This style was set off by short sides and a long, swept-back top that was slicked down in the center. The sides were usually shaved or tapered and the hair on top was combed back with pomade or wax to create a "ducktail" shape.

Conclusion

If you want a glamorous and elegant look, take cues from a hairstyle from the 50s. From classic updos to daring pompadours, these vintage styles are sure to make you look and feel like a classic Hollywood star. Whether you’re looking for a timeless style or something a little more daring, these iconic 1950s hairstyles are sure to make a statement.

