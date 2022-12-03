15 Hairstyle Inspirations from Celebrities with Round Faces

Celebrities with round faces look angelic and youthful. Although it is a common belief that a round face doesn't look attractive, it's not true at all. People with round faces age well, as they store a lot of fat in the cheek area. This helps them look younger than those who lose cheek fat quicker. Sometimes, round-faced people struggle while choosing the right hairstyle to make their face look leaner. With the right hairstyle, one can pull off anything and turn the facial features to their advantage. To help you attain celeb-approved hair inspiration, below is a list of some round-faced celebrities and the popular hairstyles worn by them. 15 Dashing Hairstyles Tried And Tested by Celebrities with Round Faces

1. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore is a famous American actress, talk show host, director, producer, and author. She is known for her impeccable fashion style and always looks ravishing in all outfits. Drew has gone for a fashionable look here with mid-way parting and slicked-back hair, to focus on her beautiful, sharp features and flaunt her makeup. 2. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is one of the prominent Hollywood celebrities and is widely popular for her mesmerizing voice. Some of the popular Selena Gomez songs are Wolves, Fetish, Love You Like a Love Song, Lose You to Love Me, Rare, Boyfriend, and so on. Apart from her singing abilities, she is also known for her hairstyles and gorgeous makeup looks. Selena always slays the boss lady look! Here she looks extremely gorgeous in a sleek bun and side bangs. The focus is on her face, and it makes her look more bubbly. 3. Leonardo DiCaprio

The Oscar-winning star needs no introduction at all. His phenomenal acting skills can make you fall in love with him over and over again. He is best known for his roles in Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, Shutter Island, Inception, Catch Me If You Can, and so on. His looks can sweep anyone off their feet. Often, he is seen wearing a side part with his widow's peak showing at the front. 4. Emma Stone

Emma Stone's chic style always looks effortless and cool. This American actress is the recipient of various prestigious awards and is best known for her performance in Easy A, La La Land, Battle of the Sexes, Superbad, Paper Man, and so on. When it comes to the list of beautiful celebs with round faces, there's no way we can skip her mention. With bold red lipstick, her feminine hair parted down, and soft curls, she is looking like a fashion diva. 5. Amy Adams

One of the world's highest-paid actresses, Amy Adams is known for both dramatic and comedic roles. She has appeared in various classic movies including Catch Me If You Can, The Muppets, Her, Enchanted, Arrival, and American Hustle. She always looks drop-dead gorgeous with her stunning outfits, interesting makeup looks, and unique hairstyles. Here, she is showing us that sometimes less is more! The slicked-back hair on the right side and wispy ends in this look allow her to contour her face in the right places. The stunning waves added to the sides make the hair look voluminous and bouncy. This hairstyle is easy to recreate, so people with round faces can try this to give plenty of bounce and movement to their mane. 6. Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin is one of the most loved Hollywood celebrities and is best known for her starring role in the popular HBO drama series Big Love, and Snow White in the fantasy series Once Upon a Time. There are many round-faced celebrities who look great with shorter hair, but Goodwin really takes the cake in this regard, as her feminine features get accentuated in a short pixie hairstyle. 7. Kirsten Dunst

The Spiderman actress is known for her top-notch fashion sense. From boho-inspired looks like trendy low-rise bottoms to butterfly clips of the 90s, she keeps evolving with her looks. Her red-carpet looks are to die for, and she always manages to style her hair in perfection. Her beauty has no limits, and here she is looking stunning in this cool hairstyle. The deep-side bangs are accentuating her features and make her face look more attractive. The layers in this hairstyle make her face look elongated. 8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an Indian Bollywood celebrity blessed with timeless beauty. She has starred in various popular Bollywood movies including Guru, Sarbjit, Devdas, Dhoom 2, Bride and Prejudice, and so on. Her grace, persona, bluish-green eyes, and prominent cheekbones can make anyone fall in love with her. In this picture, she is looking superb with her hair tied back in a bun, with finger-curled stray locks. This is one of her red carpet looks, and she is looking beautiful as always. 9. Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Michelle Lee Osbourne is a famous singer, fashion designer, actress, TV personality, and model. She is one of the most beautiful round-faced celebs and is known for her signature purple hair looks. In this Osbourne's signature, purple tresses are worn up in a smooth hair updo, and the front bangs are adding volume and bounce to the hair. This elegant updo is a must-try for people with a round-shaped face. 10. Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher is an Australian actress who rose to fame in Hollywood after she portrayed Mary Jane in the famous live-action adaptation of Scooby-Doo (2002). Since then, she has played prominent roles in movies such as Bachelorette, Now You See Me, The Great Gatsby, and Nocturnal Animals. This is a very simple yet sophisticated wavy hairstyle that many celebrities with round faces wear often. The mid-way partition of her hair is elongating her face and making her jawline look prominent. The wavy lengths of her tresses are adding bounce and volume to the hair. 11. Kelly Clarkson

The American Idol winner makes all hairstyles look great on her. Kelly Brianne Clarkson is an American singer, songwriter, author, and television personality. She rose to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, and her hairstyles are to die for. In this, she is showing off a fantastic hairstyle. The layers of her hair add a definition to her face and soften her features. 12. Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams is one of the most stunning celebrities with round faces who can carry a short haircut excellently. The Shutter Island star always makes everybody's jaw drop with her magnificent fashion sense and hairdos. This formal shortcut bob is making her look flawless. If you too have a round face, you can recreate this style and look astonishing. 13. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is an actress notably known for her work in That '70s Show. In the list of top celebrities with a round face shape, she tops the list as she looks lovely with her distinct features. Here, she stuns in long, layered hair with smooth ends. This straight hairstyle is great for round faces. 14. Hayden Panettiere

This is one of the best hairstyles for female celebrities with round faces, and Hayden Panettiere is pulling it off so nicely. Although the style is simple, it looks quite elegant and can be worn on different occasions. Here, Hayden has let her hair flow down beautifully with a small middle parting, and her wavy ends add more beauty to her round face. 15. Mandy Moore

The Candy singer always makes heads turn with her outfits and hair buns. Mandy Moore is a famous American singer, actress, and songwriter, and here, she is looking like a style diva in this hairstyle. The side layers and front choppy fringes are adding more definition to her features, and give her hair a fuller look. Her hair is slicked back and is bringing all the focus to her beautiful eyes. Conclusion These hairstyles look great on celebrities with round faces and are easy to make. People with round faces can experiment so much with their hair — from blunt cuts to bangs, from a deep side part to face-framing layers, they can try a wide array of hairstyles and keep changing their look. It doesn’t matter if you have dry hair, straight hair, soft waves, or loose curls, you can look good with any hairstyle with a round face shape if you are confident enough. If you don't want to wreck your brain by finding the perfect hairstyle for your round-shaped face, you can take the help of the hairstyles mentioned in the article.

