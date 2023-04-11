DIY Hair Conditioner for healthy, luscious hair

Hair conditioners are an essential part of our day to day hair care routine. They are essential as they help to nourish and hydrate our hair, leaving it soft, shiny, and healthy-looking. However, over the counter hair conditioners can be very expensive and often contain harmful chemicals that may damage our hair in the long run. This is where DIY hair conditioners come in the picture. Homemade hair conditioner is the most cost-effective and natural way to take care of your hair. In this article, we will explore what a hair conditioner is, how it works, and the benefits of using it. We will also share some simple and easy-to-make natural hair conditioner recipes that are perfect for those with natural hair. With our easy-to-follow recipes, you can create a luxurious and pampering hair care experience in the comfort of your own home without breaking the bank or compromising the health of your hair.

What is a Hair Conditioner?

A hair conditioner is a hair care product that is designed to improve the texture, appearance, and manageability of hair ( 1 ). It is used after shampooing to help restore moisture to the hair and protect it from damage. Hair conditioner works by coating the hair strands with a protective layer that helps to lock in moisture and prevent breakage and split ends. This protective layer also helps to smooth the hair cuticles, which gives hair a shiny and healthy appearance ( 2 ). Hair conditioners can be made with a variety of ingredients, such as oils,various kinds of butter, and proteins, depending on the specific needs of the hair. They can be used on all hair types, including dry, oily, and damaged hair. Regular use of a good quality hair conditioner can help to keep hair healthy, hydrated, and looking at its best ( 1 ).

When it comes to hair care, there are many different types of conditioners available in the market. The most common ones are rinse-out conditioners; they're mainly used after shampooing and are meant to be applied, left in for a few minutes, and then rinsed out. The next one is the deep conditioner, they provide a more intensive level of hydration and repair. New trending leave-in conditioners, can be applied after washing and left in for the entire day, providing ongoing moisture and protection. Choosing the right hair conditioner is important, as it can help to address specific hair concerns. If you have dry or damaged hair, for example, you may benefit from a conditioner that contains oils and proteins to help repair and restore your hair's health. If your hair is oily, you may prefer a lighter conditioner that's designed to regulate oil production. Regardless of which type of conditioner you choose, the goal is to provide your hair with the nourishment and moisture it needs to look and feel its best. Regular use of a conditioner can help to improve the texture, manageability, and overall appearance of your hair.

How Does DIY Hair Conditioner Work

Making your own DIY hair conditioner is an excellent way to nourish and moisturize your hair. When you apply a homemade conditioner, it creates a protective coating on your hair strands, it also helps to retain moisture and prevent damage. This is due to the nourishing and moisturizing ingredients that are added to the mixture, which can significantly improve the overall health and appearance of your hair. ( 1 ). This protective layer also helps to smooth the hair cuticles, which can make the hair appear shiny and healthy. The ingredients which are used can vary, but most often they include natural oils, such as coconut oil, olive oil, or argan oil, that are rich in fatty acids and vitamins that help to nourish and moisturize the hair ( 3 ). Other common ingredients mainly include honey, aloe vera, eggs, and yogurt, which can help to soothe and repair your hair ( 4 ). Additionally, some natural hair conditioner recipes may include proteins, such as eggs or avocado, which can help strengthen and protect the hair. One of the benefits of using them is that you can customize the ingredients to suit your hair type and needs. For example, if you have dry, damaged hair, you may want to use a conditioner that is rich in oils and proteins to help repair and restore your hair's health ( 2 ). Alternatively, if you have oily hair, you may want to use a lighter conditioner that is formulated with ingredients that help to regulate oil production. It works by providing the hair with the nutrients and moisture it needs to stay healthy and beautiful. With regular use, it can help to improve the texture, manageability, and appearance of your hair.

In this section, we will explore some of the best DIY hair conditioner recipes for natural hair. These conditioners are made with natural and nourishing ingredients that are gentle on your hair and scalp, and they can help to improve the health and appearance of your hair.

1. Honey and Olive Oil Conditioner:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup olive oil

Steps:

Mix some honey and olive oil together in a bowl.



Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the hair ends.



Leave the conditioner on for 20-30 minutes.



Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.



2. Coconut Oil Conditioner:



Ingredients:

1/4 cup coconut oil

Steps:

Warm the coconut oil in a bowl until it becomes liquid.



Apply the oil to your hair, focusing on the hair ends.



Leave the conditioner on for 20-30 minutes.



Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.



3. Eggs and Olive Oil Conditioner:

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1/4 cup olive oil

Steps:

Beat the eggs and olive oil together in a bowl.



Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the hair ends.



Leave the conditioner on for 20-30 minutes.



Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.

4. Shea Butter Conditioner:



Ingredients:

1/4 cup shea butter

1/4 cup coconut oil

Steps:

Melt the shea butter and coconut oil together in a bowl.



Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the hair ends.



Leave the conditioner on for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.



5. Baking Soda Conditioner:

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 cup water

Steps:

Mix the baking soda and water together in a small bowl.



Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing only on the scalp.



Massage your scalp for a few minutes.



Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.

6. Banana Conditioner:



Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

1 tablespoon honey

Steps:

Mash the banana in a bowl.



Add the honey to the mashed banana and mix well.



Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the hair ends.



Leave the conditioner on for 20-30 minutes.



Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.

7. Apple Cider Vinegar Conditioner:



Ingredients:

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup water

Steps:

Mix the apple cider vinegar and water together in a small bowl.



Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the scalp.



Massage your scalp for a few minutes.



Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.



8. Coconut Milk Conditioner:



Ingredients:

1/2 cup coconut milk

Steps:

Apply the coconut milk to your hair, focusing on the hair ends.



Leave the conditioner on for 20-30 minutes.



Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.

9. Aloe Vera and Banana Conditioner:

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana

2 tablespoon aloe vera

Steps:

Mash the banana in a bowl.



Add the aloe vera to the mashed banana and mix well.



Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the hair ends.



Leave the conditioner on for 20-30 minutes.



Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.

10. Yogurt Hair Conditioner Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Steps:

In a bowl, mix the plain yogurt, honey, and coconut oil until well combined.

Apply the mixture to your hair, focusing on the hair ends.

Leave the mixture on your hair for 15-25 minutes.

Rinse your hair with cool water or with a mild shampoo of your choice.

11. ACV And Guar Gum Conditioner Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon guar gum

5-10 drops of essential oil (optional)

Steps:

In a small pot, heat the water until it reaches a simmer.

Slowly add the guar gum to the simmering water, whisking continuously to prevent clumps from forming.

Remove the pot from heat and let the mixture cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

Add the apple cider vinegar and essential oil (if using) to the mixture and stir well.

Transfer the mixture to a jar or bottle and store it in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Apply the conditioner to your hair after shampooing, focusing on the hair ends.

Leave the conditioner on your hair for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Benefits of Hair Conditioners

Hair conditioners are designed to improve the health and appearance of your hair by adding moisture, nutrients, and protection. Here are some of the benefits of using hair conditioners :

Improved Moisture: Conditioners help to restore moisture to the hair, lost due to exposure to environmental stressors such as sun, wind, and heat styling tools.

Reduced Frizz: Hair conditioners can reduce frizz and leave the hair looking sleek and shiny.

Increased Strength: Conditioners often contain protein-rich ingredients such as keratin and amino acids, which increase hair strength and reduce breakage.

Detangling: Conditioning agents in hair conditioners help to smooth the hair cuticle, making it easier to detangle and comb through hair.

Protection: conditioners contain ingredients that help to protect the hair from further damage, such as UV rays, pollution, and heat.

Scalp Health: Some hair conditioners contain ingredients that help to soothe and nourish the scalp.

Improved Appearance: it adds moisture, reduces frizz, and smoothens the hair cuticle

Hair conditioners can help to improve the health and appearance of your hair, making it easier to style, manage, and enjoy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DIY hair conditioner is an excellent option for those who want to take control of their hair care routine; who also prefer to use natural ingredients over the commercial ones. Homemade conditioners offer numerous positives for your hair, such as providing hydration and moisture to the hair, which thus reduces frizz and controls the hair texture. They are also easy to make and can be customized to fit every individual hair needs. Making your own hair conditioner allows you to tailor the ingredients to your hair type and concerns, ensuring that you are using the best possible ingredients for your hair. It is also a more affordable option than store-bought conditioners, and it reduces exposure to potentially harmful chemicals commonly found in commercial hair care products. Overall, homemade hair conditioners are an excellent choice for those who want to promote healthy, natural hair without breaking the bank or exposing themselves to harsh chemicals. They are a fun and easy way to incorporate natural ingredients into your hair care routine and can help to keep your hair looking and feeling its best.

