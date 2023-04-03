The Ultimate Beauty Guide to Achieving Silky Hair

Hair is a vital element that lends your appearance a unique touch. But today’s dynamic lifestyle and other environmental factors may pose a threat to your hair’s health. Owing to these aspects, your mane may become unruly and tricky to manage.

Have you been wondering how to make hair silky easily? There’s two ways of achieving silky smooth hair. You may opt for chemical smoothing treatments or you may rely on natural remedies and diet to get your desired look. But which option is better? Ahead, we have curated the ultimate beauty edit of everything you need to know about achieving silky hair.

What are the Different Ways to Make Your Hair Smooth?

Frizzy and damaged hair may often push you to think how to convert your rough hair to smooth hair. But you may get those silky hair tips easily. Below are a few methods on achieving those luscious, glossy locks:

Artificial Smoothing Methods

Owing to the new technological innovations in the beauty industry, salons now offer multiple treatments to make your tresses smooth. These methods promise instant results but might have some adverse consequences on your hair quality in the future. Here are the different ways to chemically smoothen your hair in salons:

Blow Drying Hair

If you are wondering how to make hair silky and shiny at home, then here’s your cue. Blow drying is a simple technique that is considered to be one of the quickest and easiest ways to attain silky hair. It is a temporary solution that helps in making unruly hair more manageable and smooth. Make sure that you use a heat protectant spray on your hair before you proceed as blow drying may make your hair dry and rough (1) .

Keratin Treatments

Keratin, a hair protein, is a major constituent of human hair fiber. Keratin-associated protein (KAP) strengthens the hair shaft so that the hair is strong and healthy (2) . Keratin treatments often include popular smoothing options like the Brazilian blowout or the cysteine treatment which chemically makes the hair smooth and silky.

Traditional Hair Relaxers

Suitable for wavy and curly hair, hair relaxers are specialized creams that are applied on tresses to reduce frizz and smoothen hair. The smoothing effect of these creams only lasts for four to six months. However, hair relaxers may prove to be harsh chemical treatments that might turn your hair dry, limp, and rough in texture (3) .

Natural Hair Remedies For Silky Hair

Are you someone who doesn’t prefer spending hours on chemical treatments in salons? Are you wondering how to make hair soft and silky? There’s no reason to worry! With the right homemade remedies at your disposal, you may achieve silky hair tips at home. These methods don't cause adverse effects to your mane and ensure no exposure to harmful chemicals. From coconut oil, eggs, and Aloe Vera, to yogurt hair masks, we have put together the ultimate DIY edit of all the natural methods that you may try to achieve silky hair at home.

— natural smoothing methods should be your go-to choice if you like to veer away from chemical and artificial treatments.

Coconut Oil

A pre-wash and post-wash natural remedy, coconut oil is one of the best products that may promise to make your hair smooth and silky. Scientific research suggests that using coconut oil may reduce protein loss in both virgin hairs and also chemically treated tresses. Coconut oil is a triglyceride of lauric acid (principal fatty acid) which has a low molecular weight and straight linear chain which allows it to penetrate inside the hair shaft. Moreover, coconut oil supports the growth of hair proteins which allows it to nourish and smoothen hair naturally (5) .

Aloe Vera

Best known globally for its medicinal, beauty, health, and skincare properties; aloe vera has been in use now for centuries. The inner gel of this plant has an anti-aging and moisturizing effect which ensures to soften and hydrate your skin and hair (6) . All you need to do is mix the gel with a little water in a spray bottle and apply it to your hair. If you are looking for a natural remedy that will help you achieve soft, silky hair; then you may trust aloe vera to minimize frizz while making your tresses smooth.

Curd / Yogurt

Featuring abundant lactic acid and probiotic bacteria, curd or yogurt is a major powerhouse of nutrients that may nourish your hair naturally. According to research and studies, applying or eating probiotic yogurt may cause an epithelial follicular anagen-phase shift with sebo cytogenesis. As a result, this shift eventually leads to the growth of thicker, shinier, and more lustrous hair (7) . You may mix yogurt with other emollients to increase its effectiveness as a hair mask or include the ingredient consciously in your everyday diet.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Derived naturally from apples, apple cider vinegar or ACV possesses anti-fungal properties which may help combat the growth of dandruff-causing fungus. You may use this remedy in the form of shampoos and conditioners that may help remove residue or buildup in your scalp and hair shafts. As a result, you may achieve softer and shinier hair at home easily (8) .

Hair Tips to Keep in Mind for Chemical Smoothing

Pre-Chemical Smoothing Hair Tips

When you are opting to get a silky hair treatment, you must consider where you are getting it done. Ensure that you deep dive and research adequately about the salon, stylists, and the products they will be using on your hair to chemically smoothen it.

Understand your hair type properly and make sure that you have communicated the same to your stylist before starting the process. It would make the chemical treatment a lot safer as the stylist would be aware of your hair texture and nature and hence would work accordingly with your tresses.

Since the chemical treatment to smoothen hair is a tedious and time-consuming process, it is always better if you plan your day. The entire treatment takes about three to five hours to be completed. Hence, consult your stylist before the salon visit and align your tasks accordingly.

Ensure that the salon you choose for the chemical treatment is well-ventilated and spacious. The products used in chemical smoothing treatments include formaldehyde whose fumes might cause burning sensations on the skin and eyes. Further, it may have adverse effects on your respiratory tract, central nervous system, and also pulmonary function (9) .

Post Chemical Smoothing Hair Tips

After you have completed the treatment, do not oil your hair for at least two weeks. Post that period, you may apply remedies for silky hair like coconut oil which penetrates inside your hair shafts to nourish and smoothen it naturally (5) .

. Do not use heat on your hair in the form of heat styling or hair dryers as it may cause major hair shaft damage. This may result in roughness, dryness, and frizz (1) .

. Replace your hairbrush with a wide-tooth comb as it will allow you to brush through your hair more smoothly and comfortably post the treatment.

Use a sulfate-free shampoo as that would protect your hair and also wouldn't act against the chemical smoothing treatment. Moreover, sulfate-free products ensure longevity and keep hair soft (10) .

. Do not tie your hair into tight ponies while sleeping as that might give damaged results post the chemical smoothing treatment.

Avoid getting your hair colored or getting other chemical treatments for about six months after completing a smoothing treatment.

Diet to Follow for Healthy and Silky Hair

Have you been wondering how to get silky hair naturally fast? Here are some elements that you may include in your diet for healthy, silky hair:

Walnuts: These nuts are rich in iron, fat, manganese, copper, and most importantly proteins which help in making your tresses healthy and silky (11) .

. Eggs: One of the best and quickest ways to achieve soft and shiny hair is by consuming eggs daily. It is packed with proteins and peptides which are essential to lend your hair luster, nourishment, and good shape (12) .

. Greek Yogurt: From eating it in parfaits to converting it into a conditioning hair mask, Greek yogurt may prove to be revolutionary for your hair. Studies suggest that the probiotic bacteria in yogurt may cause an epithelial follicular anagen-phase shift with sebo cytogenesis which may lead to the growth of shinier and silkier hair (7) .

. Spinach: Including this nutritious leafy green in your daily diet may prove to do wonders for your hair in the long run. Spinach is rich in vitamin A which is a fat-soluble micronutrient that is essential for the growth of healthy and shiny hair. Retinoic acid and retinal are the main components of vitamin A. The retinoic acids influence the functioning of the hair cycle and also regulate the hair follicle stem cells which eventually result in the growth of shiny, silky hair (13) , (14) .

Risks and Side Effects of Chemically Smoothing Hair

Although smoothing hair chemically in salons may seem appealing and a quick way to get the desired result, it has its risks and side effects. The formaldehyde present in the products used in the chemical smoothening of hair may prove to be highly toxic and risky. It might cause burning sensations on the skin and eyes and have adverse effects on your respiratory tract, central nervous system, and also pulmonary function (9) , (15) .

Opting for this artificial method may also result in hair fall which is the most common side effect of chemically smoothing hair. Here’s why it happens: When excessive heat and chemicals reach your scalp, they together make the hair follicles weak which eventually leads to hair fall (1) , (16) .

Apart from these effects, the high level of chemicals in the products used may make your hair texture rough, dry, and frizzy in the long run.

Conclusion

Hair may make or break your look. When your tresses are lustrous and healthy, it makes your appearance much better. Today, achieving silky hair is not a big task. You may rely on artificial methods such as chemically smoothing your hair or making a switch in your daily diet to achieve shiny hair naturally. According to research and studies, making your hair shiny and silky chemically may damage them in the long run and hence, it is recommended to do it at your own will and risk (1) , (9) , (10) , (16) . While on the other hand, depending on natural sources like eggs, coconut oil, yogurt, and aloe vera may work wonders for your hair. No matter the method you choose, it is imperative to weigh the pros and cons of each method.

