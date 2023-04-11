The Dangerous Side Effects Of Hair Gels

Hair gels are good to get the perfect hair of your desire. But like all good things, excess is dangerous. Read on to learn the side effects of hair gel.

Written by Neha Tiwari   |  Updated on Apr 11, 2023   |  11:19 AM IST  |  410
The Dangerous Side Effects Of Hair Gels
The Dangerous Side Effects Of Hair Gels

Hair gels are a popular styling product used by both men and women to create various hairstyles. Tired of repeatedly brushing one small of your hair which refuses to lay low? We have all reached for hair gels in such scenarios. It is a styling savior for our hair. But, it seems like a lot of people are overusing this styling product without understanding the potential side effects of hair gels. Hair gels contain harsh chemicals that can weaken the hair shaft over time (1).Gels can have side effects such as dryness of hair or they can also strip off oil and make your hair look dull and dead. If you do not wash your hair properly it can cause scalp irritation such as flaking, and itching and maybe create a build up of the product. Read on to learn more on the havoc these saviors can wreak. 

4 Side Effects Of Hair Gels

As mentioned above, overuse of gels can be bad news for your hair. The side effects of gel on hair are:

  1. Dryness:  Well don't be surprised if you get dryness in the long run, the culprit is the alcohol present in the hair gel. Dryness will eventually cause your hair to break, or get brittle and make you sad.
  2. Scalp irritation: Hair gels can cause itching, flaking, and irritation on the scalp, especially if they are not washed out thoroughly. So spare yourself if you have sensitive skin or an allergic baby!
  3. Hair damage: Some hair gels contain harsh chemicals that can damage the hair shaft, leading to breakage, thinning, and other issues. Over time, using hair gels excessively or on a daily basis can cause significant damage to the hair.
  4. Build-up: You already know what a build-up is so if you don't wash you're properly it is going to make your scalp irritable, also clogging those tiny pores of hair follicles and then ruining your hair growth.

The Dangerous Side Effects Of Hair Gels

How To Prevent Your Hair From Harsh Side Effects Of Hair Gel

You love using hair gel because it makes your hair look perfect but you still don't want to overuse and ruin your hair. Let us guide you on how to control the side effects of hair gel :

  • Use hair gel sparingly: Use only the amount you need to style your hair and avoid applying it too frequently.
  • Choose the right hair gel: Look for hair gels that are alcohol-free and contain natural ingredients. They are a great option and prevent dryness and scalp irritation.
  • Wash your hair thoroughly: Make sure you drain off the gel by washing your hair properly with some mild shampoo and conditioner. Rinsing is necessary so there is no build-up.
  • This will help to remove any product build-up and prevent clogged hair follicles.
  • Apply some leave-in conditioner: Apply a small amount of leave-in conditioner so your hair can feel silky and nice, and the dryness does not set in.
  • Take breaks from hair gel: Try not to use hair gel every day, and take breaks from using it altogether. The breaks will help your hair to rest out and gel well nourished in time, and recover from the damage that has been caused due to the hair gel.

So if you follow all the great tips that we have mentioned above you will be able to reduce the potential side effects of hair gel, and achieve healthy-looking hair .

Advertisement

 

The Dangerous Side Effects Of Hair Gels

Conclusion

Hair gels have become an essential styling product in many people's daily grooming routine, but in the long run, they can cause some side effects to the hair and scalp as well. One of the main side effects of hair gel is dryness. The main reason hair looks dull and lifeless is due to the alcohol which is present in the hair gel. The natural oil gets stripped off due to this making your hair weak over time. Weakening of hair can also result in a split end, hair thinning, and breakage of hair (1). To prevent hair damage, it is recommended to use hair gels in moderation, apply only the amount needed to style the hair, and avoid applying them too frequently. So now you know how to keep your hair healthy and shiny and use the gel properly!

 

Sources: 

1. Styling Polymers And Its Influence On Mechanical Property In Hair Styling Gel 

Advertisement

Https://Www.Jbino.Com/Docs/Issue06_08_

2. Comparative Study Of Various Brands Of Synthetic Hair Gels And Herbal Hair  

Https://Aditum.Org/Images/Currentissue/1627972756clinical_case_reports_and_clinical_study_galley_proof.Pdfgel

ALSO READ: 7 Best Eco Styler Gels to Accentuate Offbeat Hairstyles

FAQs

Is It Ok To Use Hair Gel Everyday?
Hair gels have alcohol and some chemicals that can cause dryness. This can make the hair look dull and lifeless and lead to breakage, split ends, and thinning over time. It is also essential to wash the hair thoroughly with a gentle shampoo after using hair gel to prevent product buildup on the scalp. Overall, it is best to take breaks from using hair gel every day and alternate with other styling products to prevent damage to the hair and scalp.
What Happens if You Use Too Much Hair Gel?
Well, too much of something is never good! That also includes hair gel. As mentioned above hair gel overuse can lead to consequences such as build-up, dryness of hair, hair damage, and hair loss.
Does Gel Permanently Damage Hair?
Well not really, however if you use the hair gel in the long run there is a chance it could. Make sure you take precautions such as not over styling your hair, making sure you wash and condition your hair regularly. Also use products which suit you and reputed hair care companies to buy from.
Is Wax Better Than Gel?
Wax is a better choice if you have thick, coarse hair or if you want to achieve a natural-looking hairstyle with a matte finish. Wax provides a stronghold that can keep your hair in place for an extended period without making it look stiff or greasy. Moreover, waxes are made up of natural ingredients and help to make your hair stronger and shinier. To talk about gel, it provides your hair to get a sleek and glossy finish, it can tame even the finest of hair. Since gel has alcohol and can dry the hair out you can also go for wax if it suits you more. Both have their positives and negatives!
How Often Should I Use Hair Gel?
It is advisable that you do it every alternate day, as you know daily and overuse can damage your hair and ruin it. Also make sure to have some good after care to maintain good hair health.
Does Gel Make Hair Look Thinner?
No, using gel does not make hair look thinner. Gel is a hair styling product that is used to create and hold a particular hairstyle. It only adds volume and makes your hair shiny. However, overuse can damage your hair in the long run making your hair look thinner.
What Can We Use Instead Of Hair Gel?
Well there are many other options apart from hair gel. You could try a hair spray which is a styling product that helps to keep your hair in a firm place and holds it for a longer duration. Another option to try is the hair mousse which is a lightweight foam and adds volume to hold your hair. While this makes it a great deal for creating curly or wavy hairstyles. You may try all these options and see what suits you the best.
About The Author
Neha Tiwari
Neha Tiwari
Copy Editor

Neha Tiwari, a certified Haircare coach, an experienced writer, educator, translator, and editor, has been catering t...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!