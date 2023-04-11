The Dangerous Side Effects Of Hair Gels

Hair gels are a popular styling product used by both men and women to create various hairstyles. Tired of repeatedly brushing one small of your hair which refuses to lay low? We have all reached for hair gels in such scenarios. It is a styling savior for our hair. But, it seems like a lot of people are overusing this styling product without understanding the potential side effects of hair gels. Hair gels contain harsh chemicals that can weaken the hair shaft over time ( 1 ).Gels can have side effects such as dryness of hair or they can also strip off oil and make your hair look dull and dead. If you do not wash your hair properly it can cause scalp irritation such as flaking, and itching and maybe create a build up of the product. Read on to learn more on the havoc these saviors can wreak.

4 Side Effects Of Hair Gels

As mentioned above, overuse of gels can be bad news for your hair. The side effects of gel on hair are:

Dryness: Well don't be surprised if you get dryness in the long run, the culprit is the alcohol present in the hair gel. Dryness will eventually cause your hair to break, or get brittle and make you sad. Scalp irritation: Hair gels can cause itching, flaking, and irritation on the scalp, especially if they are not washed out thoroughly. So spare yourself if you have sensitive skin or an allergic baby! Hair damage: Some hair gels contain harsh chemicals that can damage the hair shaft, leading to breakage, thinning, and other issues. Over time, using hair gels excessively or on a daily basis can cause significant damage to the hair. Build-up: You already know what a build-up is so if you don't wash you're properly it is going to make your scalp irritable, also clogging those tiny pores of hair follicles and then ruining your hair growth.

How To Prevent Your Hair From Harsh Side Effects Of Hair Gel

You love using hair gel because it makes your hair look perfect but you still don't want to overuse and ruin your hair. Let us guide you on how to control the side effects of hair gel :

Use hair gel sparingly: Use only the amount you need to style your hair and avoid applying it too frequently.

Choose the right hair gel: Look for hair gels that are alcohol-free and contain natural ingredients. They are a great option and prevent dryness and scalp irritation.

Wash your hair thoroughly: Make sure you drain off the gel by washing your hair properly with some mild shampoo and conditioner. Rinsing is necessary so there is no build-up.

This will help to remove any product build-up and prevent clogged hair follicles.

Apply some leave-in conditioner: Apply a small amount of leave-in conditioner so your hair can feel silky and nice, and the dryness does not set in.

Take breaks from hair gel: Try not to use hair gel every day, and take breaks from using it altogether. The breaks will help your hair to rest out and gel well nourished in time, and recover from the damage that has been caused due to the hair gel.

So if you follow all the great tips that we have mentioned above you will be able to reduce the potential side effects of hair gel, and achieve healthy-looking hair .

Conclusion

Hair gels have become an essential styling product in many people's daily grooming routine, but in the long run, they can cause some side effects to the hair and scalp as well. One of the main side effects of hair gel is dryness. The main reason hair looks dull and lifeless is due to the alcohol which is present in the hair gel. The natural oil gets stripped off due to this making your hair weak over time. Weakening of hair can also result in a split end, hair thinning, and breakage of hair ( 1 ). To prevent hair damage, it is recommended to use hair gels in moderation, apply only the amount needed to style the hair, and avoid applying them too frequently. So now you know how to keep your hair healthy and shiny and use the gel properly!

