Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone: 7 Celeb easy makeup inspirations that look a whole lotta festive

Festivals are imminent. The countdown is on. These pull focus to fun trials with skincare, makeup, and outfits. As novices or experts, we love to look at something distinctive. Some of us absorb everything we see as a sponge would ideally do and get on with playing up the showcased look. It can be pretty addictive. To be honest, all those tutorials spilled all over the internet may have coaxed you to try some looks out whether simple or complex, right? Considered the ideal time to get on a focused hunt for ingenious notes, we've done our homework right in time. We've racked up some easy inspirations from Bollywood actresses like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and the bunch we trust the most. That's how we bring in the festive spirits in all the lit ways.

Janhvi Kapoor Dewy and so-pink makeup, here we come. Shimmer all-out as the Good Luck Jerry actress' eyelids suggest so. You can add in eyeliner if need be. Do not skip lip gloss, highlighter, and mascara to seal your look. Janhvi's look points at ON-FLEEK on our OMB scale. What do you think? Pinkvilla OMB scale:

O: On-fleek

M: Mood

B: Blah

Katrina Kaif Another win by Katrina. Get your lovely pastel saree to look like sheer perfection with your eye makeup. The Phone Bhoot actress had the inner corners of her eyes and partially her eyelids look bright with blue eyeshadow and powerful pink offerings with lipstick and blush. Katrina's look gets ON-FLEEK on our OMB scale. What is your view?

Deepika Padukone What does a queen do? She gives the best lessons even in the beauty department. Pathaan actress is famous for the history she has had with smokey eye makeup looks. Given here is a blend of brown and black eyeshadow with a finish contributed by a nude matte lipstick, highlighter, eyelashes given a lift with ample mascara and thick eyeliner. Deepika's look gets ON-FLEEN as a rating on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Tara Sutaria When you're draped in a saree and aren't sorry why must your makeup be any minimal? Take that big step and shine right. Do you love silver or golden eyeshadow? These look striking by the way. Allow your eyes to grab attention with black eyeliner and mascara as well. Keep the rest of your skin matte if you do not want to look extra. A nude-toned lipstick with a satin finish can look flawless shows the Ek Villain Returns actress. Tara's look is big MOOD on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Alia Bhatt A perfect pout is a mood. Do you not favour a heavily-packed look? The Brahmastra actress put on peach lipstick, loads of mascara and highlighter, a bindi, and a light shade of eyeshadow. Looks rather like a no-makeup makeup look. Alia's look gets a MOOD on our OMB scale. What do you think?

Shraddha Kapoor Put down the drama. Simple is the new cool. The Saaho actress made a case for it with kohl and mascara, enough to pretty up your look. Put on a bindi and a brick shade matte lipstick. Shraddha's makeup gets a rating of ON-FLEEK on our OMB scale. What is your take?

Kriti Sanon Do not move over shine, do not move over monotone mania. But first pick your player: neutral, pink, or any hue, try to match your lipstick to your eyeshadow if possible or it's okay as far as it works with your outfit. Kriti Sanon's makeup is a MOOD on our OMB scale. Share your rating with us.