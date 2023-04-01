How to Remove Matte Lipstick without Any Hassle

Matte lipsticks are in high demand these days as they come with a lot of pros, including full coverage, non-drying effect, easy application, shine-free look, and transfer-proof nature. These lipsticks give a beautiful luscious look to the lips. But as every coin has two sides, matte lipsticks too, come with both benefits and challenges. Many people scratch their heads thinking about how to remove matte lipstick without damaging their lips.

This is because their long-lasting formulas make them a bit difficult to remove. But with the right tips and techniques, you can easily get the product off your lips. Keep reading to know more!

How to Remove Matte Lipstick without Drying Out Your Lips

1. Coconut Oil to Your Rescue

Coconut oil is a boon for everyone. The magical hydrating properties of coconut oil help keep the lips shiny and nourished. It also smooths skin and gets easily absorbed ( 1 ). Take a few drops of coconut oil and apply it all over your lips. Massage the oil for two to three minutes gently. Take a warm washcloth to wipe the shade off your lips. Don't fret if you don't have a washcloth because you can also use a Q-tip to remove lipstick.

2. Apply Vaseline to Your Lips

If you have Vaseline at hand, you don't need to worry about how to remove matte lipstick! Simply apply a generous amount of vaseline to your lips. There are a plethora of benefits of using vaseline petroleum jelly: it prevents chafing, soothes the skin, and treats dry skin. Apply vaseline to your lips and wait for a few minutes. Then wipe it off using a warm washcloth. Repeat the steps until you have taken off the entire lipstick .

3. Use Micellar Cleansing Water

Micellar cleansing water is a miracle product to remove makeup without causing any harm to the skin. Pour a few drops of micellar water into a clean cotton pad. Then dab it gently on your lips. This will help you get rid of stubborn lipstick quickly.

4. The Toothbrush Method

Whenever you are not sure about how to get matte lipstick off, try this method. Grab a spare toothbrush, and put it under running water to wet it thoroughly. First, apply a moisturizer all over your lips, then take the toothbrush and rub it in circular motions to scrub the lipstick off. This will help you get rid of your lipstick and also remove dead skin cells from the lips. Once you are done, apply a hydrating lip moisturizer.

5. Use Olive Oil

Advertisement

Just like coconut oil, olive oil also acts as an excellent makeup remover. The antioxidant and moisturizing properties of olive oil help keep the skin nourished and healthy ( 2 ). Grab a bottle of pure olive oil and pour a few drops on a fresh cotton swab. Dab it evenly on your lips, and remove the oil and remaining lipstick from your lips with the help of a washcloth or a Q-tip. Don't forget to follow up with a hydrating lip balm.

6. Try a Cream Based Cleanser

Matte lipsticks give a non-shiny look to the lips, but the downside of using them is that they leave a drying effect on the lips. Cream cleansers can help you avoid compounding the drying effects of matte lipstick and take it off easily. Creamy cleansers have a gentle effect on the skin and generally do not strip the skin off its natural oils. Most cream-based formulas are suitable for most skin types, including sensitive ones.

Take a clean Q-tip and dip it properly in a cleanser. Apply it all over your lips. Wait for a while and then gently take off the lipstick using the clean side of the Q-tip. You can repeat the steps if the lipstick doesn't get off in one go. This is one of the safest methods to get matte lipstick off.

7. Apply a Lip Balm Before Lipstick

This simple tip can help you take off your matte lipstick without working too hard on it. A lip balm is the best thing to use if you want to protect your lips against dryness and chafing. Take a nourishing lip balm and apply it to your lips before you wear your lipstick . This will give a finished look to your lip makeup and also keep your lips hydrated all day long. Most importantly, when you remove the matte lipstick, it will be a bit easier because your lips won't be as dry.

Conclusion

Matte lipsticks have found a special place in everybody's hearts. But if you don't know how to remove matte lipstick, you'll be in a fit of rage when you spend minutes or hours taking off the stubborn lipstick. Moreover, if you are not aware of the right technique to wipe it off, you can make your lips dry or even chaff it. From using micellar water to a toothbrush, there are various tried and tested methods to take matte lipstick off your lips safely in the comfort of your home. Take help from the tips mentioned above and get rid of the tension of removing matte lipstick.

Advertisement

Sources:

1. In vitro anti-inflammatory and skin protective properties of Virgin coconut oil

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6335493/

2. Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Barrier Repair Effects of Topical Application of Some Plant Oils

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5796020

ALSO READ: Happy Chocolate Day 2022: 7 Chocolate brown lipsticks under Rs 1000 for your girlfriend