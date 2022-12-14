25 Best Makeup Tips for Brown Eyes to Glam up Your Look

Brown is one of the most common eye colors in the world and is highly captivating. However, no two pairs are exactly the same. Brown eyes come in various variations — honey, deep chocolate, warm caramel, hazel, so it becomes difficult to understand what kind of makeup to apply. Don't fret at all, because here are some awesome makeup tips for brown eyes to make them pop, and elevate your look. Keep scrolling to know more! Top 25 Makeup Tips for Brown Eyes

1. Use a Matte Brown Shadow

Sounds a bit odd, right? But, it isn't! At the first glance, one might think it is an odd recommendation, but using matte brown eyeshadow for brown eyes can help you bring out brown eyes even more, and intensify your gorgeous eyes. Choose colors that contrast with your eye color. People with light-brown eyes can choose hues like rich chocolaty shades, while those with deep brown eyes can take advantage of caramels. Having said that, make sure to take a keen note of your skin undertone while using an eye shadow because that too will affect your entire makeup look. 2. Consider your Hair Color Too

No matter what the eye color is, dark circles can make your entire eye makeup look bland. So, conceal your dark circles to make your eyes pop. You can use a shade lighter to conceal, and doing so will make you highlight your under-eyes, and also conceal your dark circles. 4. Grab That Highlighter

Do you want to take your makeup game up a notch higher? Then, take a highlighter and apply it to the inner corner of your eyes. This will help in making your highlighted facial features stand out, and will also make your beautiful eyes sparkle. 5. Use Deep Jewel Tones for Dark Brown Eyes

One of the best makeup tips for brown eyes is to pick deeper shades like eggplant, emerald, sapphire, or plum to create a sharp pop of contrast. Take a medium-sized eyeshadow brush and apply the eye shade, and finish by taking a Q-tip to clean the edges properly. 6. Don't Forget the Mascara

Mascara adds a lushness to the lashes and draws immediate attention to the eyes. The good news is that brown eyes work with most colors of mascara. You can choose your everyday black mascara, but to add richness to your look, you can also experiment with burgundy-colored mascara. 7. Go for a Dark Green Eyeshadow

It's hard to avoid brown eyes covered with dark green eyeshadow. It is incredibly enchanting! You can pick both matte or shimmer dark green eyeshadow, and captivate everyone with your eyes. For daytime, a matte eyeshadow seems better, and if you are going for a gala event, go for a shimmer eyeshadow. To create this look, all you will need is warm brown eyeshadow, black eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and dark green eyeshadow. First, take a warm brown eyeshadow and use it as a transition shade for the crease. Then, take the dark green eyeshadow and apply it gently all over the eyelid. Apply black eyeshadow to the outer corner. Finish with eyeliner and mascara. 8. Purple Monochrome

Purple shades pair incredibly well with brown eyes, as they create a defined look and give a rich look to your irises. Pick a purple shade to create a purple monochrome look. 9. Blue is Your Friend

The bold blue shade looks really well on brown eyes and is a winning combination. Keep your face makeup simple, and apply a blue shadow across your eyelid (you can also apply it on the lower lash line). Blend well for a seamless finish. 10. Embrace Red

Give a dramatic look to yourself by using a warm eyeshadow, highlighter, and a bold red lipstick. 11. Sunshine Yellow

Get mellow with yellow — apply a yellow shade to make your brown eyes pop. Keep the rest of your look simple to make the sunny color stand out. 12. Go for Metallic Shades

Flaunt your brown eyes with metallic shades! Metallic tones are one of the best choices to draw attention to your eyes and make them glow. These shades are best for nighttime, and will absolutely make a statement. 13. Go Gold & Be Bold

Gold shades and brown eyes go well together as it gives a gorgeous contrast to the brown color. So, grab that gold eyeshadow and apply it to your eyelid for a striking look. 14. Shimmer with White

White represents purity and simplicity, the color is so elegant and powerful that it makes everything look great. Choose white to give your brown eyes that graceful and elegant look. White shimmer helps highlight brown-colored eyes and also makes them appear brighter. 15. The Cat Eye Look

Cat eye makeup is a timeless beauty and is similar to the winged liner. You can wear this makeup style on both daytime and evening occasions. Grab a liquid eyeliner and do the cat eye makeup to get one of those classic looks that always make heads turn. 16. Say Hello to Bronze

This is one of the best looks for evening occasions and late-night parties. Bronze shades do a great job in working with brown eyes, plus, it is an awesome look for the summers. Take a bronze eyeshadow and apply it all over your eyelid. Blend and blend for a smooth finish. For a complete look, you can choose to wear false eyelashes. If you want this look to be unique and more stunning, then you can try this tip. First, grab a few things including soft brown eyeshadow, bronze eyeshadow, eyeliner, dark brown eyeshadow, and fake lashes. The brown eyeshadow that you have will be used as the transition in the crease for this look (you can also use it in the brow bone). Then, take the dark brown eyeshadow and apply it in the outer corner as well as the crease. The third step is to apply the bronze eyeshadow all over the eyelid. Blend properly, and finish with eyeliner and fake lashes. 17. Taupe Eyeshadow

Taupe is a shade that falls subtly between gray and brown. It is a cool-toned color that works exceptionally well with light-brown eyes. You can do a dramatic cat eye with this one, or go simple by applying mascara. To create this look, you'll need brown eyeshadow, dark brown eyeshadow, eyeliner, silvery white eyeshadow, false lashes, and silvery purple glitter pigments. Start by applying the brown shade into the crease, and then take the silvery white shade, and work it from the inner corner of the eyelid all the way to the middle. Now, take the dark brown eyeshadow and apply it to the outer corner. Blend well. For a great look, apply a silvery purple glitter shade to the center of your eyelid. Finish with false lashes and a cat liner. 18. Plum Eyeshadow

One of the best makeup tips for brown eyes is to pick plum shades. The beautiful earthy feel of this shade looks great during autumn. For this look, you will need plum eyeshadow, eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, mascara, and dark purple eyeshadow. To create this stunning look, you need to use a brown shade in the crease, and apply a warm plum shade at the middle of the eyelid, and inside it. Cover the outer corner with a dark purple and blend well. Finish with eyeliner and mascara for a complete look. 19. Violet Eyeshadow

Violet is a vibrant color that doesn't need anything extra to create a glamorous look. Purple shades will help you stand out and look great anytime, anywhere! Take a soft brown shade that has pink undertones and use it as a transition shade. Now, apply the violet eyeshadow on your eyelid, and black one to the outer part and the lower lash line. This will give your eyes a smoky effect. Get an extravagant look by applying eyeliner and fake lashes. If you don't have mascara, you can use fake eyelashes to get the appearance of longer lashes. 20. Get All Smoky

Gracious and dark, a smokey eye look is superb for getting a sultry, yet elegant look. Smudge out your bottom lash line and then extend the shadow gently beyond your eyelid to the outer edge, to create a soft wing. To add some drama to your look, you can go for nude lips and defined brows. 21. Gray Eyeshadow

Gray is one of the best colors as it excellently moderates brighter hues. Gray shades are great for people with dark brown eyes if all they want is a subtle look. For a complete look, you can add winged eyeliner. To add more drama to your look, you can use silver glitter under the wing. To create this look, you will need gray eyeshadow, silver eyeliner, soft brown eyeshadow, mascara, and black eyeliner. Now you may be wondering how to create this look. Well, it's quite simple! You need to pick a soft brown shade as a transition shade, and then apply the gray eyeshadow properly to your eyelid. Blend properly and apply a winged liner. As mentioned above, if you want a more dramatic look, you can add a silver line below the winged liner. Then, use mascara to give yourself an appealing look. 22. Get High in Your Look with a Lower Liner

One of the best makeup tips for brown eyes is to apply an eyeshadow and use a shade on your lower lash line. This will not only give your eyes a subtle pop but also make your eyes look bigger. Choosing the right shade will help your brown eyes stand out. 23. Find That Silver Lining

Contrasting colors work really well in terms of makeup. Grab a silver eyeshadow and give yourself a unique look by using it. You can also match things by creating a bottom wing with a matching liner. Finally, finish with fake lashes for a magical look. 24. Choose the Right Blush

One of the most useful makeup tips for brown eyes is to pick the right blush and make everyone get flushed. People with brown eyes can opt for rosy tones. As far as you choose a blush shade that pairs well with your eye color and skin tone, everything will work great for you. 25. Get Cool with White Kohl

Black kohl is the first choice of most people, but when it comes to adding some drama and uniqueness to the look, white is the answer! White kohl lines look great on brown eyes, and when paired with metallic shades — the beauty is unmatchable! It makes the eyes pop and also gives you the illusion of bigger eyes. Conclusion Brown eyes are highly attractive, choosing the right eye shade, blush, and eyeliner can help you a lot in creating a stunning and glamorous look. We hope you liked the makeup tips for brown eyes. Don't hesitate to experiment with the looks, and go for anything that makes you feel and look good.

