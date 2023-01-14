The 10 Best Mascaras You Can Grab At Exciting Deals During the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2023

Eyes are the windows to our soul! Beautiful eye makeup can make all the difference in the world and make you look like a gorgeous diva. Mascara, kohl, eyeliner, and eyeshadow define the perfect eye makeup. Mascaras are used to add volume to the eyelashes and make your eyes stand out. They add a subtle definition to your eyelashes without making them look gaudy. Be it cat eyes, smokey eyes, shimmery eyes, or natural eyes, every eye makeup routine needs a touch of voluminous mascara to get the perfect outcome! However, choosing the right mascara to protect your eyes from damage is important. Mascaras that are laden with harsh chemicals can damage eyelashes and even lead to skin problems, including irritation, redness, and so on. But don’t worry at all because we have shortlisted some of the top-quality mascaras for you. Plus, if you have been looking for great deals on mascara, here's some good news! With Republic Day coming up, Amazon is back with a banging sale for all you lovelies! The Republic Day sale goes live on the 14th of January for Prime members and the 15th of January for non-prime members. The best deals may last just a week, so makeup enthusiasts, buck up now and steal the greatest deals for your favorite mascara! Keep reading to check out our list of the best volumizing mascaras for the eyes!

Grab The Best Deals at Amazon for Dramatic Mascaras 1. L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original Get thick and voluminous eyelashes with no fear of flakes or smudges with L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Original. This black mascara is ophthalmologist-approved and allergy-tested. Its fragrance-free and waterproof formula makes it an ideal choice for everyone. Mostly, people with sensitive eyes refrain from using mascara as it makes their eyes watery. But this is suitable even for sensitive eyes.

Original Price: Rs 3,999 Offer Price: Rs 1,870 (as of 14/01/2023 11:09 IST) Buy on Amazon 2. Maybelline New York The Falsies Volum' Express Just one coat of this mascara can give you instant lash glam. It comes with a brush and a wand that makes it super-easy to use. The mascara is ophthalmologically tested, waterproof, and suitable for people who wear contact lenses. Its kera-fiber formula adds volume to the lashes without smudging or flaking. You can wear this super-glam black mascara for hours without any worries about touch-ups.

Original Price: Rs 3,499 Offer Price: Rs 1,569 (as of 14/01/2023 11:09 IST) Buy on Amazon 4. Revolution Volumising Mascara You can add drama to your eyes without any hassle with Revolution Volumising Mascara. It’s absolutely one of the best mascaras for those who use vegan makeup products. Just one swipe of it will leave you with voluminous eyelashes. This black mascara has the goodness of hyaluronic acid that helps lift lashes. It also prevents- inner-eyelid scarring! Its cruelty-free and paraben-free formula make it an ideal choice for everyone. The only downside to this is that it's not waterproof, so you have to be a bit careful about that. However, if opting for a vegan product is your priority, go for this one!

Original Price: Rs 950 Offer Price: Rs 599 (as of 14/01/2023 11:09 IST) Buy on Amazon 5. Lakmé Eyeconic Curling Mascara You can get an intense and dramatic look with this iconic and catchy mascara. If you are bored with the regular black mascara look, try this one, as this has a blue hue! Lakmé Eyeconic Curling Mascara is easy to use and remove, and its royal blue shade looks highly appealing. It gives a long-lasting effect and doesn't smudge at all. The best thing is that it comes with waterproof characteristics, so you don't need to worry about getting drenched in the rain and ruining your makeup with this one.

Original Price: Rs 400 Offer Price: Rs 280 (as of 14/01/2023 11:09 IST) Buy on Amazon 6. IT Cosmetics Superhero Get a fuller lash line with one stroke of the waterproof IT Cosmetics Superhero mascara. It is formulated with love and is packed with lash-friendly ingredients, including biotin, hydrolyzed collagen, and peptides. Hydrolyzed collagen strengthens eyelashes and fights signs of aging like sparse eyelashes. Biotin also makes the eyelashes strong, whereas peptides boost keratin production and eyelash growth. This mascara can definitely make you smile and say, 'Oh, I look so beautiful!'. So, grab one now!

Original Price: Rs 5,699 Offer Price: Rs 2,548 (as of 14/01/2023 11:09 IST) Buy on Amazon 7. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Le Chick Flick Get a chic and classy look with long-lasting and voluminous NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Le Chick Flick. Just sweep the brush nicely, and you'll get thick, long eyelashes in the blink of an eye. This amazing black waterproof mascara offers super volume, stretch, and length to the eyelashes. It contains the goodness of peptides, biotin, and collagen, all of which protect the lashes and eyes from damage.

Original Price: Rs 5,619 Offer Price: Rs 2,632 (as of 14/01/2023 11:09 IST) Buy on Amazon 8. Almay Multi-Benefit Mascara Packed with enriching ingredients like keratin, aloe vera, and vitamin E, this is one of the best mascaras for all skin types. Its super-buildable and non-irritating formula make it safe for sensitive eyes. Many people who wear contact lenses are afraid to apply mascara lest they damage their eyes. Here's some good news for them — this mascara is also safe for contact lens wearers. It is waterproof too!

Original Price: Rs 3,499 Offer Price: 1,904 (as of 14/01/2023 11:09 IST) Buy on Amazon 9. Maybelline New York The Hypercurl Easy Wash This mascara is smooth like butter. It can be easily applied with the brush and gives you longer, fuller, and thicker eyelashes in a single stroke. It also has a 75% curling effect which makes it an ideal choice for people with straight eyelashes. You don't have to worry about clumps as it comes with an awesome anti-clump applicator brush. This brush separates each eyelash when you curl them, and you end up with a mess-free look! This intense black mascara is a must-have in the makeup kit of every beauty enthusiast.

Original Price: Rs 310 Offer Price: Rs 298 (as of 14/01/2023 11:09 IST) Buy on Amazon 10. Lotus Herbals Maxlash Botanical Mascara Give your eyelashes extra volume and thickness with Lotus Herbals Maxlash Botanical Mascara. It is packed with lash-amicable ingredients like witch hazel, vitamin E, botanical extracts, and lavender oil, and it makes for a fantastic herbal mascara. It provides soothing effects to the eyes and is best suited for sensitive eyes.