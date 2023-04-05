An Essential Beauty Guide on How to Bleach Your Skin at Home

Did you know that exposing your skin to the environment may lead to detrimental beauty effects? Research suggests that external factors like air pollution and sun exposure might cause wrinkles, tanning, skin aging, and dryness (1) , (2) . On the contrary, while the melanin in your body might provide your skin with its true color, environmental factors may make it prone to dullness (3) . Such consequences may affect your overall physical appearance and bring down your confidence and self-esteem. Owing to these inevitable changes, do you often ask yourself “how to make my skin lighter?” Here’s what you may do — try bleaching your skin to get that clear, glowing skin! Need help? We have put together the ultimate beauty guide with a breakdown of how to bleach your skin at home, its benefits, side effects, natural alternatives, and more.

What is Face Bleaching?

According to studies, skin bleaching is an effective cosmetic process that enables you to minimize dark patches and blemishes. It is a deliberate beauty method to lighten your skin tone without any medical or expert supervision (3) , (4) . Research suggests that the factors leading to this beauty treatment are complex and most likely align with a social stereotype — fair-skinned people have a higher status in society than dark-skinned people (4) .

The ‘light’ or ‘white’ skin is achieved by using agents such as skin-whitening creams or soaps which block the production of melanin in your skin. These beauty products may contain harmful ingredients like hydroquinone and super potent topical steroids or mercury that might cause serious skin and health complications (3) , (4) , (5) . While bleaching your skin may have adverse effects, it might also have some cosmetic advantages for you.

What Are the Benefits of Bleaching Your Skin?

Bleach for skin has both negative and positive impacts. Here’s how it might benefit you:

It might help you combat dark patches and blemishes by whitening your skin (3) , (4) .

, . Research states that skin bleaching may avoid skin aging by fighting skin discoloration that is caused due to melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (6) .

. Facial bleaching might assist in making you look fairer (3) , (4) .

, . This beauty process may help you in lightening your facial hair and also achieve a glow (7) .

Ingredients Used in Skin Bleach

Skin bleaching is a voluntary process of using beauty products containing steroids and chemicals to lighten and brighten your skin. Such cosmetic products like creams, soaps, and lotions are made with harmful chemicals like hydroquinone, kojic acid, and mercury which may have detrimental effects on your skin and overall health (8) .

According to studies, hydroquinone is the primary ingredient in bleach for skin as it inhibits the melanin production in your body which is responsible for your skin’s unique color (3) , (8) . Hence, this leads to your desired effect of skin whitening, minimizing dark spots, and combatting blemishes on the face and body. Research suggests that since these products are used for longer durations on your face and body, skin absorption may be enhanced. This might lead to serious adverse effects and complications (9) .

How to Bleach Skin at Home?

Have you been wondering how to bleach your skin at home at home with no expert supervision? Here’s a guide with all the necessary steps. But before you use skin bleach at home, it is imperative to do a skin patch test as the products might cause an allergic reaction to your skin (8) . Begin by assembling all the things that you will require during the process. Here are the products that you might need: face bleach cream, cotton balls, a towel, and cold water.

1. Prepare Your Face

The first step to skin bleaching at home is to wash your face with cold water and a face cleanser to remove impurities and other dirt particles (10) . After you have washed your face, check your beauty products and ensure that you have picked a skin-safe bleach that is suitable for your skin type.

2. Apply the Skin Bleach Cream

After your face is cleaned, apply the bleaching cream to your face and neck. Make sure that the application process is gentle and ensure that you apply a thin layer of the product.

3. Leave the Bleach On Your Skin for Some Time

Once you have finished the application process, leave the cream on your face and neck for some time. Anecdotal evidence suggests that you may leave it on for about 8 to 15 minutes as prolonged exposure might lead to skin irritation and other detrimental effects (4) , (8) .

4. Rinse Off the Bleach Properly

In this step, you may use cotton balls and water to wash off the bleaching cream from your face and neck. Ensure that you are not too harsh on your skin while doing this step.

5. Pat Dry With a Soft Towel

Finish the process by using a soft towel to pat dry your face and neck. Once you have cleaned your face properly, apply a gentle moisturizer to hydrate and smoothen your skin (11) .

Natural Alternatives to Bleaching Your Skin

Are you apprehensive about using a skin bleach cream and often wonder how to bleach your skin safely? Here are some alternatives for natural skin bleaching that you may try.

1. Yogurt

Method:

Begin by simply mixing a tablespoon of yogurt with turmeric. Apply the paste on a clean face. Leave it on for about 15 to 30 minutes. Rinse off the face mask properly with water and pat dry with a soft towel. You might follow this remedy regularly.

Why It Works:

Yoghurt is a dairy product that contains lactic acid. Studies state that using lactic acid in beauty remedies might help in making your skin firm, thick, smooth, and also reduce the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles (12) . Using this natural remedy might improve the moisture, brightness, and elasticity of your skin (13) .

2. Milk

Method:

Mix a tablespoon of raw milk with a teaspoon of honey. Using a cotton ball, spread the paste on your entire face. Leave it on for about 15 to 30 minutes and then wash it off properly. You may use this natural skin lightener DIY once daily.

Why It Works:

Milk is naturally high in proteins such as lactic acid which might have antibacterial and antioxidant properties (12) , (14) According to research, using milk in beauty remedies might help in moisturizing, toning, whitening, smoothing, and protecting your skin. Additionally, milk may have anti-irritation and anti-aging properties which might be beneficial for your face and body (14) .

3. Turmeric

Method:

Start by mixing half a teaspoon of turmeric with a few drops of milk. Once a paste is prepared, apply it evenly on your face and neck. Let it dry properly. After the paste has dried, you may wash it off with water. This natural bleach for face may be applied once daily.

Why It Works:

Turmeric contains curcumin which is a chemical compound with anti-inflammatory properties. According to research, curcumin is a natural remedy to combat photo aging which may cause detrimental effects like skin-aging, pigmentation, wrinkles, and more (15) , (16) . Hence, using turmeric in a face mask might help in making your skin brighter and healthy.

4. Saffron

Method:

Take a pinch of saffron strands and soak them in raw milk. Once an orange-like mixture is obtained, apply it to your face with a cotton ball. Let it sit on your skin for about 30 minutes. After it has dried, wash it off properly with water and pat dry with a soft towel. You may follow this routine once daily.

Why It Works:

Studies suggest that saffron contains chemical compounds like anthocyanin, flavonoids, and terpenoids which may have antimicrobial, antioxidant, repairing, and skin depigmenting activities. Hence, this natural product is used in anti-aging and spot-reduction products (17) .

What Are the Side Effects of Skin Bleaching?

Now that you know the efficacy of home remedies for bleaching skin, the question arises — can you bleach your skin safely with creams, lotions, and soaps? The answer is no. Bleaching your skin might have adverse effects on your skin. Here are some of these side effects:

Skin bleaching products contain a harmful chemical called hydroquinone which may cause exogenous ochronosis (blue and black pigmentation) on your skin (5) .

. It might lead to contact dermatitis which may eventually result in inflammation, redness, itchiness, and rashes on the skin (5) , (17) .

, . As mercury is a component of skin bleach products, skin bleaching might also lead to mercury poisoning (8) , (19) . Gradually, this poisoning may develop into pulmonary diseases and neurological or renal disorders (19) .

, . Gradually, this poisoning may develop into pulmonary diseases and neurological or renal disorders . One of the most fatal side effects of bleaching products is a nephrotic syndrome wherein the blood vessels in the kidney may be damaged (5) , (20) .

, . It may cause steroid acne on your skin (5) .

Skin Bleaching Vs Skin Lightening

Skin bleaching and skin lightening are interlinked.

According to research, skin bleaching is a voluntary process of using beauty products containing steroids and chemicals to lighten your skin by minimizing dark spots and blemishes. The products used in this technique contain harmful chemicals like hydroquinone, kojic acid, and mercury which may have extremely adverse consequences on your skin and overall health. These chemicals might inhibit the melanin production in your skin and as a result helps to make your skin white (3) , (5) . Skin bleaching may be too aggressive for your skin.

While on the contrary, skin lightening is a similar technique that helps to make your skin whiter. However, according to anecdotal evidence, the severity of melanin reduction in this beauty process is milder and gradual in comparison to skin bleaching. The effect of skin lightening may be less obvious.

How Long Does Skin Bleaching Last And How Often Can You Bleach Skin?

Once you have bleached your skin, its effects may last for nearly four weeks. Now the question here is, how to bleach your skin at home? Should this beauty routine be done often or should it be spaced out? As skin bleach products contain harmful chemicals which may have detrimental effects on your skin, it is wise to not bleach your skin often (5) . You may give a good gap of four to eight weeks between each bleaching session.

Conclusion

Skin bleaching refers to the conscious use of special products containing steroids and chemicals to lighten your skin. It is a beauty process that stems from deeply ingrained societal and cultural issues. The notion of white skin having a higher social status in contrast to dark-skinned people has pushed several women to partake in this beauty treatment (3) , (5) .

However, skin bleaching products may have harmful chemicals like hydroquinone, kojic acid, and mercury which might lead to detrimental consequences on your skin and well-being (5) . Hence, it is imperative to use this technique safely and learn how to bleach your skin at home naturally.

