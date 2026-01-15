All about Aamir Khan's anti-inflammatory diet that helped him lose 18 kgs, here's how you can do it too with 'no exercise'

Aamir Khan, often called Bollywood’s "perfectionist," is turning heads once again with a dramatic physical transformation. Ahead of his 61st birthday this March, the actor is looking leaner than ever, having dropped an impressive 18 kilograms. Surprisingly, this wasn't the result of a grueling gym schedule or endless cardio. Instead, Aamir chose a specialized anti-inflammatory diet for his new look.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos star explained that the weight loss was actually an accidental ‘by-product’ of trying to fix a chronic health issue. “It happened by default,” Aamir shared, explaining that his primary goal was finding relief from headaches. “I undertook the diet for migraines. It is an anti-inflammatory diet that has worked like magic for me. I not only lost 18 kgs, but my migraines have also reduced considerably.”

Aamir isn't alone in this shift toward functional nutrition. He joins other stars, like Vidya Balan, who are moving away from restrictive ‘crash dieting’ and toward eating for internal health. In late 2024, Vidya also credited an anti-inflammatory approach for her own transformation, famously noting that she shed the weight with ‘no exercise.’

But how does a diet meant to stop internal swelling lead to such a massive drop in weight? Nutritionist Shikha Singh points out that chronic inflammation is often a silent barrier to weight loss. When we are stressed, sleep-deprived, or eating too much sugar, the body releases chemicals called cytokines. Shikha describes these as ‘noise’ that messes with our internal signals.

“If your diet has a lot of processed food, sugar and alcohol, or if you smoke, are under stress, or you do not get enough sleep and have a hormonal imbalance, your body may have inflammation,” she explained. “Your body may release an inflammatory chemical called cytokines, which disrupts the functioning of insulin and leptin, which are related to managing sugar and hunger. Such disruptions can lead to more fat storage in the body and drastic weight gain.”

To truly embrace this lifestyle, experts like Simrun Chopra, founder of Nourish with Sim, suggest a serious pantry audit. The goal is to remove ‘trigger’ foods that keep the body in a state of high alert.

By clearing out these inflammatory triggers, the body stops fighting itself, allowing hormones to balance out and weight to drop naturally—just as it did for Aamir.

