20 Popular 90s Hairstyles for Women to Try This Year

The more voluminous and bouncier the hair, the stronger the appeal – this is likely the stirring factor behind the hairstyles of the 90s. From tousled buns to a wide array of bangs and, of course, high ponytails, there was an enchanting allure to the hair trends of this era. Who can forget the flipped bob, red chunky highlights, and vintage crimping of iconic stars like Britney Spears, Shania Twain, and Janet Jackson? As classic retro is making a comeback, let’s step back and embrace the nostalgia with these popular 90s hairstyles. From the raging iconic cuts to trendy updos of the 90s fashion trends, we will take you on a journey through the most coveted hairdos of the decade.

With butterfly clips, fancy scrunchies, and sharp, edgy cuts — get ready to relive the fashion-forward era and discover the perfect hairstyle to rock a 90s-inspired look today. We have rounded up a list of fabulous and popular 90s hairstyles that will give a classic makeover to your tresses. Let's dive in and explore the vibrant world of 90s hair trends!

Discover Top 90s Hairstyles That Embrace Timeless Appeal

90s Long Hairstyles

1. 90s Messy Claw Clip Bun

Channel the carefree spirit of the 90s with this super easy messy claw clip or banana clip bun. The enduring popularity of claw clips in the '90s stemmed from their versatility, and it's no wonder they're making a comeback. With its tousled texture and casual charm, this iconic bun, secured with a claw clip, added a touch of undone beauty to any look, making it a timeless choice for those seeking a laid-back yet stylish vibe.

2. Face-Framing Bun

This tidy bun with face-framing front flicks is a stylish and flattering hairstyle that accentuates your facial features while keeping your hair elegantly in place. To prep up this hairstyle, all you have to do is pull back all of your hair and secure it neatly into a bun, leaving out face-framing strands, and it's ready. This chic and versatile look adds a touch of sophistication to any occasion. This can be your go-to choice even for everyday looks.

3. Prom Updo

This hairdo is a glamorous and sophisticated hairstyle perfect for formal occasions, big gatherings, or parties. This elegant updo involves sweeping the hair up and away from the face, creating a stunning and polished look. Pull out some hair strands from the front and try to keep it a little loose and messy to complete your blingy outfit elegantly.

4. Tight Bun

Gelled neatly and secured into a tight bun – most Hollywood actresses had their tresses tied in a tight bun back in the day. This sleek and polished hairstyle from the 90s is super convenient and looks chic whether you are styling it for parties or formal occasions. This classic and refined look is achieved by flattening the hair and eliminating any flyaways or loose strands for a clean and elegant finish. A tight bun is also a versatile option for everyday wear, offering a sophisticated and put-together appearance.

5. Straight Sky-High Ponytail

The straight sky-high ponytail calls for a minimal and slick look. Such a 90's long hairstyle is suitable for both curly and straight hair. And the sophisticated look it provides creates the illusion of longer, lifted hair, giving a voluminous and dramatic effect. Make sure to cover up the baby's hair while opting for this hairstyle to accentuate the appearance of this hairdo.

Cute 90s Hairstyles

6. Space Buns

Space buns are a trendy and playful hairstyle wherein two buns are tied on the top or sides of the head. To create space buns, the hair is typically divided into two sections, and each section is twisted or wrapped into a bun shape. From different hair textures to varied lengths, space buns can easily complement a variety of locks and can be styled with or without accessories. This hairstyle suits casual outings, dinners, date nights, or events.

7. Half Tie-Up

A half tie-up is one of the effortless and popular hairstyles in the 90s. In this hairdo, a portion of the hair is pulled back and tied up with claw or butterfly clips while the rest is left flowing freely. The hair is typically gathered from the sides or crown of the head. This hairstyle suits women with curly, wavy, or straight hair. You can also pull out some hair strings from the front if you want to frame the face. It adds a touch of sophistication to the overall appearance while maintaining a relaxed and natural appearance.

8. High Bun with Bangs

This is a super cute combination of bun with bangs, where an interesting contrast is formulated with the sleekness of the bun and the softness of the bangs. The bangs or fringe frame the face while adding a touch of sophistication and femininity. The bun can be positioned high, low, or at the nape of the neck, depending on personal preference and the desired look.

9. Front Butterfly Clip Updo

This is one of the prominent 90s hairstyles which features a variety of small butterfly clips at the front of the head. You can even try this with beads or colorful hair ties to bring a flair of vibrancy to your appearance. The front butterfly clip adds a whimsical and feminine touch to the hairstyle, reminiscent of the popular hair accessory trends from the 90s. This updo is perfect for adding a playful and vintage-inspired flair to any occasion or outfit.

90s Hairstyles for Short Hair

10. Perm Curls with Floral Hair Accessories

A perm is a term that denotes permanent curls or waves. And 90s hairstyle was all about perms and tight curls, which, when loosened, added texture and volume to the manes. You can certainly accompany your permed hair with floral hair accessories, such as flower clips, headbands, or floral crowns, to enhance the overall look. The floral accents bring a touch of nature and femininity to the hairstyle, creating a whimsical and romantic vibe. This combination of permed hair and floral accessories is a beautiful way to express personal style and add a bohemian or vintage-inspired touch to any outfit.

11. Gathered Wavy Knot

This hairstyle is achieved by dividing a small portion of the hair at the front into two sections and weaving each section into a braid, using the three-strand braiding technique. The braids are typically kept thin and close to the scalp, creating a subtle and whimsical effect. This hairdo can charmingly work standalone or can also be incorporated into other styles like updos or half-up hairstyles.

Famous 90s Haircuts

13.Messy Layers with Feather Bangs

The manes in this 90s haircut are chopped into layers of varying lengths, creating a tousled and undone effect. Feathered bangs, also known as wispy or textured bangs, are delicately cut and styled to frame the face with a soft and feathery appearance. This hairstyle embraces a carefree and bohemian vibe, with the messy layers adding movement and dimension to the hair.

14. Spiked Pixie

90s hairstyles display bold and daring vibes. And this version of the pixie cut was the highlight of the era. This hairstyle features short, cropped hair styled in a way that creates spiked or textured sections. The hair is usually styled using hair products like wax or gel to create and hold the volume. The spiked pixie exudes a confident and edgy appeal, making it a popular choice for those looking to make a statement with their hair.

15. The Rachel Haircut

The Rachel haircut refers to a hairstyle popularized by the character Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, on the television show Friends during the 1990s. This iconic haircut became a trendsetter. This trim in this 90s haircut features medium-length, layered hair with face-framing strands and subtle highlights. It can be styled straight or worn with soft waves. The Rachel haircut remains a symbol of the 90s era and continues to be a popular choice for those seeking a bounce and volume in their tresses.

16. Wispy Side Swept Bangs

Unlike blunt or heavy bangs, wispy side-swept bangs are delicately cut and styled to create a wispy or feathery appearance. These bangs are typically longer at the sides and gradually blend into the rest of the hair, creating a seamless and natural look. Wispy side-swept bangs frame the face, adding a touch of softness and femininity.

The 90s Inspired Hairstyles

17. Headwrap with Flicks

All you need is a stylish and trendy headscarf, headband, or bandana for this hairdo. Cover the hair or forehead with your stylish band and leave the ends exposed. Pull out the flicks and style them as you like. The head wraps not only serve as a stylish accessory but also help keep the hair in place and adds a pop of color or pattern to the hairstyle.

18. Front Stick-on Hair Jewels

If you are heading to a nighttime event, then this hairstyle can add charm to your look like no other. Front stick-on hair jewels are decorative accessories that are applied to the front section of the hair, typically near the hairline or forehead. These jewels come in various shapes, sizes, and designs, adding a touch of glamour and sparkle to the hair. Because they are self-adhesive, these are super easy to apply and remove, allowing for quick and temporary adornment.

19. Cornrows

Get ready to transform your look with this offbeat and edgy 90s-inspired hairstyle. Cornrows are a traditional hairstyle in which the hair is braided closely to the scalp in rows. The hair is divided into sections, and each section is braided tightly and securely, creating a sleek and intricate pattern. Cornrows can be done with various designs, such as straight lines, curves, zigzags, or even more complex geometric shapes.

20. Half bun with Box Braids

Your search for unusual and conventional 90's women's hairstyles ends here! The half bun with box braids is a trendy and stylish hairstyle that adds texture and length to your tresses. It further brings flair and uniqueness while making you stand out from the herd.

Conclusion

Embrace the spirit of the 90s and add a touch of retro charm to your look with the above-mentioned trending 90s hairstyles. Whether you're seeking a bold and edgy style or a romantic and whimsical vibe, the 90s has something for every fashion flair. So, go ahead and don’t hesitate to experiment with these hairstyles to bring a nostalgic feel to your contemporary look. You can even twist it up a notch according to your dressing sense and make a statement that is uniquely yours. Rock these 90s-inspired hairstyles with confidence and turn all eyeballs towards you with an elegant statement.

