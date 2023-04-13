25 Best Hairstyles For Big Forehead To Flatter Your Features

Introduction

Having a larger forehead can be a source of insecurity for many people. However, it's important to remember that changing one's hairstyle solely to hide certain features is not the solution. Instead, we should focus on finding a cut that makes us feel confident and expresses our unique style.

Fortunately, there are numerous hairstyles that not only accommodate larger foreheads but also highlight other features. When looking for the perfect cut, it's important to consider factors such as face shape, natural texture, and everyday wear.

In this article, we've compiled a list of the best hairstyles for a big forehead. These hairstyles not only flatter your facial features but also help boost your self-confidence. So, if you're looking for a new hairstyle that complements your forehead, keep reading for our top picks.

25 Best Haircuts For Big Foreheads

1. Modern Shag With A Middle Part

A modern shag haircut with a middle part is the perfect haircut for a large forehead. Start with small layering for the best results, followed by lots of texturizing for increased movement and definition. The shorter pieces will help give more volume to the longer ones, giving your hair texture and a wild yet structured look.

Once your hair is completely dried and curled, add a pea-sized amount of pomade for an even more voluminous and textured style that will also provide some shine.

2. Side Bangs On A Pixie Cut

If you’re searching for the perfect haircut for a large forehead, then the modern pixie is for you! To give the look your own personal touch, go for a shorter nape length, showing off the neck and providing an element of drama. Furthermore, sideburns will serve to offset the size of your forehead.

To take attention away from the forehead, adding side bangs is essential to creating a unique look. Apply a light styling product to make sure that everything stays in place, followed by hairspray to complete the look.

3. Wash-and-Wear Layered Shag

Layered shag haircuts are an ideal way to spruce up your look and bring attention to your long face shape. These low-maintenance haircuts can work with almost any hair type and texture and create movement and texture in your locks.

For those with natural waves or curls, this style really lets you show it off, while straighter textures also look beautiful and voluminous with the right cut. What makes the shag such an easy option is that you can simply wash and wear - you don't need to spend a lot of time styling it every day.

4. Soft Ginger Curtain Fringe

A soft ginger curtain fringe is an ideal complement to a shaggy hairstyle. Not only can it help to reduce the appearance of a prominent forehead, but it can also alter the overall shape of the face.

Styling the fringe is relatively easy; you simply use a round brush and blow-dry under it towards your face, then flip the sides back away from your face. This will create a unique and modern look, with minimal effort involved.

5. Brunette Shag With Thin Fringe

The chic and stylish medium brunette shag with a thin fringe is an evergreen trend and is here to stay. With this hairdo, you can add curves and angles to your face with ease. If you have a long face, a receding hairline or a broad forehead, this cut will be perfect for you. It can easily shorten your face length and bring attention to your eyes and cheekbones.

To style this look, start by using a volumizing mousse and a round brush to add volume to your hair. Next, use a large barrel curling iron to give it a light wave. With these simple steps, you can rock a head-turning hairstyle with the medium brunette shag with a thin fringe.

6. Wispy Bangs

For those of us with extra large foreheads, wispy bangs are the perfect solution for providing the perfect coverage without going overboard. They effortlessly mask the forehead, providing a seamless finish. Haircuts such as fringes have become particularly popular in recent times and can help bring focus to the face by adding texture and movement to the style.

Furthermore, the layers around the crown can add to the look by providing more depth and softness. By combing the bangs slightly, you can easily change up the look for a fresh feel, giving the style an effortless charm.

7. Big Hair With Blunt Bangs

For women looking to make a bold statement, big hair with blunt bangs is a great choice. This is one of the best hairstyles for big foreheads and thick hair. It's important that your stylist cuts a substantial amount when creating the fringe to make sure the cut has fullness and density, thus balancing out the thickness of the hair. To achieve an airy, tousled finish, you can use a texturizing spray or dry shampoo for added texture and movement.

8. Sweet Low-Maintenance Shaggy Hair With Curtain Bangs

Big foreheads can be tricky to work around but one great look for them is a low-maintenance shaggy style. This haircut has heavy, curtain-style bangs that frame your face and provide lots of volume, so you can look effortlessly chic while keeping it soft and natural.

To recreate this cut, visit your stylist and ask them to give you plenty of soft layers, paired with heavy, curtain bangs that will help conceal your forehead.

9. Face-Framing Bangs

If you're a bit insecure about the size of your forehead, face-framing bangs are an ideal choice for you. Not only are they an instant solution for big foreheads but are fun, attractive and suitable for various hairdos.

You can tailor the length of your bangs to match the shape of your face. Talk to your hair stylist about the perfect fringe for your lifestyle, personality and preferences. Then, add a texturizing paste or cream to make sure your bangs stay in place all day long.

10. French Braid With Wispy Bangs

The French braid is a unique and versatile hairstyle. With wispy bangs, you can give the classic braid a whimsical touch, perfect for an understated and stylish look.

The delicate fringe of the wispy bangs is not only fun and creative, but also helpful for hiding a big forehead. With a few strategic twists, you can tuck any imperfections away in an artfully crafted style.

Using your hair as your own personal canvas, you can craft your own braid in whichever way you choose. Play around with texture, colour, and accessories to customise your French braid and get a look that fits you and your personality.

11. See-Through Bangs For Mid-Length Hair

If you're a woman with a receding hairline, long, see-through bangs coupled with mid-length hair could be an ideal option. Not only that, but the cut also softens the appearance of a large forehead.

By keeping your fringe longer, you'll have plenty of styling options, whether you choose to wear it forward or secure it in a ponytail. Opting for a mid-length cut is also a great way to balance out the lighter weight of the bangs while preserving a well-proportioned look.

12. Pixie Bob For Women Over 30

For women over 30 with a tall forehead, a pixie bob can really add something extra to your look. Not only is this cut suitable for various face shapes and hair textures, but it can be customised and modified according to your personal style. Complete your pixie bob with a volumizing spray or mousse and use a round brush to style it for a chic, polished finish.

13. Pixie Cut With Bangs For Women Over 60

For ladies over 60, give a pixie cut with bangs a try! Not only will it give your face a brighter, more youthful look, but this cut is great for thinning or fine hair as well as receding hairlines.

To style your new look, pick up a small barrel curling iron and a thin round brush to create volume and definition. Then, lock it all in place with some medium hold hairspray. The end result is a timeless and sophisticated hairstyle that is sure to turn heads.

14. Razored Cut with Long Curtain Bangs

Achieve a timeless look with a beautiful razored cut and long curtain bangs. This cut is perfect for women who are seeking to disguise a bigger forehead. It provides coverage for your forehead and won't require the same amount of maintenance as a full fringe.

With the addition of the bangs, your eyes are the focus of the look and other facial features appear brighter and more youthful. Furthermore, the razored texture makes it easy for you to go longer if you choose, for effortless and chic styling.

15. Classy Ponytail With Thin Bangs

Thin bangs that are wispy and flow down from a high ponytail create an ideal style for any kind of event. Whether you are looking for something more casual or dressy, a ponytail with thin bangs will have you looking glamorous and sophisticated. Add some bouncy curls to the mix for a fun and flirty look!

16. Long Bob With A Middle Part

If you have a large forehead, you may want to consider the trendy long bob hairstyle. To achieve this stylish look, tell your hairstylist you're looking for a blunt, straight bob that is parted down the middle. You won't be disappointed!

17. Shag Cut With Blunt Bangs

An edgy shag cut has been gaining traction as a trendy hairstyle for big foreheads. This bold and daring hairstyle features blunt bangs which really pull the look together. Blunt bangs look great on people who have naturally straight, thicker hair; the added weight helps to keep the style looking polished and sophisticated. This modern haircut is the perfect way to make a statement while still keeping things low-key.

18. Asymmetrical Cut

If you have a large forehead, an asymmetrical cut can be an excellent option to disguise its size. This style needs to be carefully planned and crafted in order to create an even balance to your face. The best way to get this kind of look is to ask your stylist for an asymmetrical bob with a side part.

The final result of an asymmetrical bob with a side part is an extremely flattering look, one that is sure to bring out the best features of your face and give you the confidence you need to shine.

19. Flattering Layered Bob

Choosing the right haircut for a large forehead is very important, as it ensures the best result to balance out the look. A layered bob provides the perfect choice, allowing you to craft an effortless style while covering up the forehead and making it appear smaller.

The thick fringe further camouflages the forehead and draws attention away from it. The soft layers scattered throughout your hair and around your face provide the necessary finishing touches, making sure that all the elements of the style complement each other perfectly.

20. Pixie Cut With Fringe

If you have a big forehead, a pixie cut with fringe hairstyle is an excellent option. Speak to your hairstylist about making your bangs slightly longer, as this will help to balance out the features on your face.

Having a short, layered haircut means that it's super easy to style, and to get the most out of it you should pull the top layer of hair forward to make sure that the fringe covers as much of your forehead as possible.

21. French Bob With Micro Bangs

The French bob with micro bangs is truly among the best hairstyles for a big forehead. This chic cut can even out your facial features if you have a long face shape, as the bob should reach to the level of your lips. However, you may want to be aware of how micro bangs will look if you have cowlicks in your fringe, as this can present a challenge when styling your hair.

22. Stylish Side-Swept Bangs For Long Hair

Long locks can be stylishly updated with a trendy side-swept bang cut. This cut is perfect for women with large foreheads since the side-swept look creates an attractive, frame-like effect.

For extra polish and glamour, try blow-drying with a round brush and resist the urge to rotate the hairbrush too much. Pull the ends gently towards the side instead to create a beautiful, swept finish.

23. Large Side Bangs

A voluminous side-swept look can really up your glam factor! Start by asking your hairdresser for a thick fringe to create the perfect canvas for your hairstyle.

When styling, gently sweep your bangs over to the side, pulling your top hair forward for a captivating look. Whether you're going for an elegant evening look or something a bit more edgy, this voluminous hairstyle will always turn heads.

24. Shaggy Medium-Length Hair For Women Over 40

Women over the age of 40 will be loving the fun and sexy look of the shaggy medium-length cut. With layers that frame the face and loose waves, this is the perfect 'lived-in' look. If your hair is shoulder length and a little wavy, simply air-dry or use an iron for a curly or straight blow-out.

This cut has low upkeep and will only require a trim every 8 weeks. Shaggy styles are perfect for camouflaging a larger forehead, making this a go-to style.

25. Messy Pixie Cut with Fringe

If you have waves to light waves, then the ideal cut for you is a messily-chic pixie with bangs. Making it easy to rock the big forehead, leaving layers that show off the ringlets is ideal. This will ensure a carefree, fluffy look and make sure to use a curl booster to get that added lift and definition. With this combination, you are guaranteed a light, wispy, and ever-so-romantic effect.

Conclusion

When it comes to having a big forehead, finding the right hairstyle can make all the difference. The good news is, you’re not alone – many celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Emilia Clarke, and Queen Rania of Jordan are just some of the many people with a big forehead.

Whether you have a heart-shaped, square, oval or any other forehead shape, these 25 best hairstyles for a big forehead have you covered. From short bob cuts, long bangs, layers, pixies and more – these options will give you an array of looks to choose from. Plus, you don’t need to spend too much time styling your hair each morning – you can go out feeling confident, ready to take on the day!

So don’t worry – your large forehead doesn’t have to stand in the way of finding a stylish and fashionable look. With these hairstyles for big foreheads, you’re sure to find a style that works for you!