Ultimate Checklist for Bleach Bath for Hair

At some point in your hairstyle escapades, you must have wondered how to bleach your hair. Given the fact that bleaching takes several steps and precautions, one is bound to worry about the quality of hair after the procedure. But here’s the thing, despite the “side-effects” of bleaching your hair, it saves your hair from further damages.

That’s when you opt for a bleach bath for hair. Why? Straight bleaching can damage your hair if not mixed in the right proportions. But the alternative reduces the chemical effects due to external ingredients like shampoo and developers. It brings back the lost glow from within and lifts pre-existing color out of your hair. Now, you can even bleach bath at home, rather than spending bucks on expensive salon visits.

What Is a Bleach Bath for Hair?

A bleach bath or bleach wash, in simple words, is nothing but a hair treatment to remove every ounce of color (natural hair color, existing dyes, etc) from your strands and make them lighter. Typically, it makes you blond in no minutes. This method involves combining shampoo and hydrogen peroxide ( 1 ) to make the hair paler than it was originally.

Hydrogen peroxide is a common element in hair color ( 2 ). It's one of the most prevalent compounds found in hair dyes, in addition to ammonia, paraphenylenediamine (PPDA), and lead acetates. The combination is reduced in concentration with shampoo, making it friendlier and smoother in removing stubborn hair colors without the damaging effects of normal bleach.

Bathing with bleach is an excellent way to remove hair color while maintaining the natural beauty of your strands. Less harm is done since the protecting layers covering each strand aren't torn away. Bleach baths have also proved to improve scalp conditions like Atopic Dermatitis ( 3 ). Ideally, it should be used to remove an existing color before adding a new one; otherwise, the toner must be used next.

Considering how black or light you'd like your final result to be, the bleach bath procedure might have to be repeated. Because bleach is a strong agent, using it frequently on your hair can be dangerous, particularly if you have weak, delicate hair. As a result, a bleach bath is a perfect remedy. This procedure produces no harm and is suitable for any kind of hair.

When to Do a Bleach Bath for Hair?

Bleach baths are beneficial when you want to remove all the pre-existing hair dyes from the roots and strands. Another reason why you should opt for the process is when you want to lighten your hair or apply a new shade.

Advertisement

Over-toned hair screams for a bleach bath. So, fragile hair strands can't stand the aggressive bleaching process. As discussed above, a bleach bath consists of shampoo that reduces the chemical concentration via the process of dilution.

But before you decide to undertake a DIY bleach bath for hair, you need to consult a dermatologist or a hair expert to take advice on whether the current condition of the roots and strands can withstand another bleach bath. This advice comes to avoid stinging, inflammation, burning, itching, and other side effects.

How to Prepare a Bleach Bath?

Bleach bath for hair requires time and patience. That's why there are some regulations you need to follow before you start your experimentation.

Things You Need Before a Bleach Bath for Hair

Bleach powder (or cream, if you prefer)

Clarifying shampoo

Developer

Hair color (if required)

Gloves

Comb (thin or wide-toothed, according to your hair volume)

Towel

Old cloth or T-shirt

Mixing bowl

Hair dye brush

Hair clips

Things You Need to Keep in Mind Before Doing Bleach Bath for Hair

Undertake an allergy test. It's crucial to know whether you are prone to irritation and itching before going for a full-head bleach journey. If you are not sure of how to take an allergy test, consult a dermatologist. Or else, try this DIY test.

Take a bit of bleach, developer, and shampoo and mix them. Put small portions of the solution and gently rub it on your arm. Check for further redness, itching, burning sensations, or any other side effects. Wait for at least 2 days for follow-ups. If there are no signs of side effects, then you are good to go.

Use a clarifying shampoo rather than a regular shampoo. These shampoos are designed to eliminate accumulation or residue from your hair and scalp ( 4 ). They provide a deeper cleaning than conventional shampoo, but they are not intended for daily usage – if used too regularly, clarifying shampoos can weaken your strands or damage color-treated hair. Bleach bath recipe for hair. It is recommended to mix the bleach powder, developer, and shampoo in a bowl rather than directly applying them to the hair. Make sure to use a brush for application.

Remember the ratio of bleach powder and developer should be 1:2. Developers are available in various ranges, starting from 10 to 40. It is advised to use the range 10 as it has the weakest concentration. Add a mixture of bleach powder and shampoo (the potion of bleach and shampoo should be equal). By playing with the ratio, you may adjust the strength of this combination to your liking. The latter will reduce the heavy concentration of the powder.

Advertisement

Add conditioner if required. If you are planning to go full blond, it's recommended to apply conditioner to the solution mentioned in the previous point. It will help to soften your hair and render a sleek and glossy look after the wash ( 4 ). But if you are planning to apply colors after the bleaching bath, don't follow this tip. Put a towel or an old cloth around your shoulders. Because bleach has the propensity to erase the color from everything (whether it's your hair, clothes, skin, etc) Hence, it is vital to bleach-proof your exposed areas. Wrap a towel around your shoulders or use a thick old t-shirt to cover the shoulders and upper body parts. Don’t forget to wear gloves. You can either use latex, rubber, or plastic gloves while applying the bleach to your hair. This is to avoid irritation, redness, or any kind of irritation on your skin. The gloves will also prevent your palms from getting discolored (from the bleach) or getting color patches (from the hair dyes).

How to Do a Bleach Bath for Hair?

Now, we come to the main part of the procedure. Follow the below pointers step by step to get the ultimate results.

Wash your hair in cold water. Make sure your hair is damp and not soaking wet before applying the bleach. Towel dry it properly so that no droplets are streaming down your strands. If you have a heavy hair volume, let it air dry for a while. Bleach baths are meant to be used on damp hair. This enables the product to be spread into the locks more quickly and effectively. It's also one of the reasons why this method is softer. As the bleach reacts with the water's molecules, it becomes diluted and degrades. ( 5 ) Apply bleach to your damp hair. Don't apply your bleach bath straight from the roots. Use a comb to part the hair. Start from the tips and work your way up gradually till you reach your roots. When you are done with the strands, smear the rest of the potion throughout the scalp. Massage your roots like you do while shampooing. If you have any particular portion where you want to bleach specifically, go ahead with it. For beginners, try only bleaching your tips to check for aftereffects. Make sure the hair bleach bath doesn't spill from your scalp onto your cheeks, neck, and shoulders. Waiting time. Roll up and clip your hair. Now, you have to wait for a maximum of 20 to 30 minutes. Waiting time also depends on how lighter your hair is or how pale you want it to become. If you already have blond hair, wait 7 to 10 minutes. However, if you're removing dark persistent dyes, you'll need to let it soak for a minimum of 10 to 15 minutes and up to 30 minutes. Make sure to keep an eye on your watch. Rinse off your bleach with cold water. You wash your hair only after you have achieved your desired color. If you are planning on dyeing your hair after this bleaching process, do not use conditioner while you wash your hair out (some conditioners keep the dye from getting absorbed into the hair.) If you are not planning on dyeing your hair, use a deep conditioner to bring some life back to your bleached hair. Wash your hair out as thoroughly as you can. Depending on the previous residue, your hair will change its color. It may vary from orange to yellowish.

You might be wondering what’s the use of deep conditioning your hair after your bleach bath ( 6 ). Here’s why.

Advertisement

Reduces hair damage: Deep conditioning prevents split ends and further hair damage by providing moisture and texture to the hair shafts. It also protects the hair from breakages and maintains overall health. Keeps the hair moist: Proper moisture amount is essential for hair that is healthy. Substances like protein, natural oils, and water will be used in these procedures to maintain the hair hydrated and pleasant. Brings back shine: A hair loses its shine when it lacks the essential nutrients. Deep conditioning brings back these nutrients and provides the ultimate shine. The process smoothens the hair shafts and throws away dryness. Makes the hair stronger: Dehydrated, fragile hair is far more susceptible to cracking and splitting under strain, which is never a good thing. To avoid this, hair must be fed and boosted, which is precisely what occurs during deep conditioning sessions.

Benefits of Bleach Bath

Now that you know how to make a bleach bath for hair, it's time that you are also aware of its benefits. Fun fact, bleach baths not only restore the color of your hair but have additional medical benefits.

Cures Eczema: A bleach bath is peculiar in that it destroys bacteria while also reducing irritation and moisturizing your skin ( 7 ). Take notice that the bath will be primarily water with only a trace of bleach. Removes residues from hair: It may also be used to erase previous toner, bring down over-toned locks, lighten color slightly, or decrease the difference between your base color and highlighted locks. Furthermore, if you have brittle hair, your salon professional may recommend a bleach wash to brighten it because it is a softer, more diluted method. More beneficial than traditional bleaching: In the case of traditional bleaching, the powder or cream is not diluted with developers or shampoo. Hence, it retains the harsh chemicals that might damage your roots and strands directly. A bleach bath, on the other hand, is a diluted solution and causes less damage to the hair locks. Great for wigs: You can style your wig in any way you want. That’s why bleach it in whatever way you want. All you need to follow are some simple steps. Simply pour your bath into a plastic container or a small tub and soak your wig while combing the solution through the hairs. Follow the same process as above. Fun fact, it won’t harm your scalp or hurt your skin. Easy, peasy, and quick: The best part of a bleach bath is that you can do it at home without visiting any expensive salon. But you need to be careful with your allergy test as well. The DIY kit or separate materials are readily available online and in cosmetic stores. Also, it takes only 30 minutes to get the final result. Keep on experimenting with your hair using toners or different hair colors.

How to Care for Bleached Hair?

At this point, you know the ultimate bleach bath for hair recipe. But how do you take care of your hair after getting it bleached? Scroll down to know more about how to keep your hair forever vibrant.

Advertisement

Choose customized hair products: Carefully select the type of bleach and developer according to your hair type. Remember, it is a chemical process and removes all sorts of pigments from within. Use specialized bleached styling products to preserve your hair for as long as possible, enhance your colorants, and rehydrate your hair's fibers altogether. Don’t over-bleach: Never, we repeat, never over-bleach. Only when your hair starts losing its color or when it seems it has become fragile. Bleach your hair on certain occasions, and it will quickly regain its primordial vigor. However, repeated bleaching may harm those vital strands and follicles, making your hair appear lackluster. Go for external treatments: Other than bleaching and conditioning, it's important to take care of your hair using external treatments. For example, keratin conditioning. Keratin aids in the repair of damaged keratin connections in the hair shaft. It can be utilized if your hair has been damaged by severe heat, coloring, or bleaching. Use hair masks or deep condition once in a while: A hair mask will not only additionally protect your favorite color from discoloration, but it will also keep your hair nourished, healthy, and shiny. Applying a hair mask once per week will assist you in overcoming your frizzy strands. Deep conditioning is another useful trick. It hydrates the hair, retains moisture, and improves the suppleness of your tresses. It reduces dandruff and scalp irritation, heals broken ends, and feeds bleached and artificially damaged hair. It also smoothes and thickens the hair. Protect the hair from external harmful elements: You can't help but be exposed to external elements like UV rays, pollution, dust, water chlorine in swimming pools, etc. So, what can you do about that? Simply take some protective steps. Try to cover your head with a scarf or a hat when exposed to strong sun rays. Before entering a swimming pool or the sea, wash your hair with purified or regular water and immediately wash it to eliminate any extra salt or chlorine. Stay away from straighteners or hair appliances for a while. Don’t over-wash your hair: In contrast to popular belief, washing hair daily can strip off moisture and make it dry. Twice or thrice per week is enough for your bleached hair. Overwashing your hair, no matter how sparingly you do it, can remove some of the vital vitamins, minerals, and vital oils that maintain your hair. Dry shampoo is also fine but use it very rarely. Take care of your hair: Don’t be rough while handling your hair. Be gentle as much as possible. Carefully detangle while brushing your damp hair. Avoid blow-drying. Rather go for air or towel drying.

Apply hair oils: Virgin hair oils are crucial while taking care of your bleached hair. Argan, olive, and coconut oil are all specifically made hair oils that are excellent for treating dry hair by repairing and reshaping hair fibers with their vital compositions ( 8 ). Apply them every alternate day.

Advertisement

Conclusion:-

As the name suggests, bleaching requires utter attention and aftercare. As it carries pros and cons side by side, one needs to read precautions before jumping into the entire process. The convenience of having someone skilled deal with elevating your color is worth it for many people. When it comes to hair activities, be sure you're well-prepared with the necessary information and understanding.

Hence, educate yourself first properly before rushing into the process.

Citations

1. A new oxidant for hair coloring

https://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/document?repid=rep1&type=pdf&doi=44cc915e1c3ee49a59a13411f7dd4f1fcc84d4d1

2. Is Lightening Your Hair with Hydrogen Peroxide Damaging?

https://www.healthline.com/health/hydrogen-peroxide-hair

Advertisement

3. Efficacy of bleach baths in reducing severity of atopic dermatitis: A systematic review and meta-analysis

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5726436/

4. Essentials of Hair Care often Neglected: Hair Cleansing

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3002407/

5. Bleach Toxicity

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK441921/

6. Shampoo and Conditioners: What a Dermatologist Should Know?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4458934/

7. Use of bleach baths for the treatment of infected atopic eczema

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ajd.12015

8. Hair Protective Effect of Argan Oil ( Argania spinosa Kernel Oil) and Cupuassu Butter ( Theobroma grandiflorum Seed Butter) Post Treatment with Hair Dye

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273687487_Hair_Protective_Effect_of_Argan_Oil_Argania_spinosa_Kernel_Oil_and_Cupuassu_Butter_Theobroma_grandiflorum_Seed_Butter_Post_Treatment_with_Hair_Dye

ALSO READ: Hair Smoothening Vs Hair Straightening: Whichever You Choose You Get Straight Hair