Cinnamon for Hair Growth: Benefits and Uses for Healthy Locks

We may get stuck with hair that won't grow or lacks the strength and shine that we desire. If you are going through this, look no further than your spice cabinet for a surprising solution. The benefits of cinnamon for hair growth. Yes, the aromatic spice you sprinkle on your oatmeal or cappuccino may hold the key to promoting healthier hair growth.

People have used spices for centuries, and they have also been proven effective for hair growth by medical studies. Whether you are struggling with hair thinning, hair loss, or hair breakage, it is a sign that you need a natural remedy in the form of honey and cinnamon or onion, garlic, and cinnamon for hair growth.

Let's explore cinnamon's benefits, uses, myths for hair growth, and the science behind it.

Cinnamon for Hair Growth Benefits

Cinnamon is one such spice that has been used since ancient times for its several advantages related to human health. With the help of medical science, it has also gained traction for hair growth.

Let’s have a quick look at how cinnamon benefits hair.

1. Promotes Hair Growth

Cinnamaldehyde is the main compound in cinnamon. Also, procyanidin, another compound found in cinnamon, has been linked to hair growth by researchers. Cinnamon oil for hair growth is similar to 2% minoxidil - which is used for hair growth in humans ( 1 ) - in efficacy.

2. Prevents Hair Loss

Cinnamon has been shown to improve blood flow in the scalp because of its compound, cinnamaldehyde. As the blood flow increases, it also delivers essential nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicles, making the follicles stronger, consequently improving hair growth and preventing hair loss ( 2 ).

3. Cinnamon to Treat Dandruff

The eugenol in cinnamon has anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight against fungal and bacterial infections, which are possible causes of dandruff. Applying cinnamon to the scalp may help eliminate the Malassezia fungus and reduce dandruff. Cinnamon may also help soothe an itchy, irritated scalp, which can be a symptom of dandruff ( 3 ).

4. Cinnamon for Hair Color

Getting bored of your natural hair color is normal. Having to go to the salon and spend your money to get a burnout result is not okay, though! Try this natural remedy for cinnamon hair color and see fantastic results. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the results are prominent in people with blonde hair.

5. Cinnamon Oil for Head Lice

Cinnamon oil may potentially work as a natural treatment for head lice because of cinnamaldehyde's insecticidal properties. When applied to the scalp, cinnamon oil may suffocate the lice and also disrupt their life cycle, preventing them from reproducing and spreading further.

Additionally, the strong odor of cinnamon oil may repel lice and discourage them from infesting the scalp in the first place ( 4 ).

6. Cinnamon and Vitamins and Minerals

While cinnamon is not a significant source of vitamins and minerals, it does contain some amounts of them.

For example, cinnamon contains small amounts of calcium, iron, and vitamin K. It also contains antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which can have health benefits ( 5 ).

What are the Common Myths About Cinnamon for Hair Growth Benefits?

This traditional spice is well known for its hair growth benefits, but, the little difference between myths and facts makes the boundaries clear. Let’s see how well cinnamon works as per science.

1. Cinnamon Can Cure Baldness- A Myth

While there are enough pieces of evidence to support the benefits of cinnamon for hair growth, no such research proves that cinnamon can cure baldness or regrow hair.

2. Cinnamon Can Make Your Hair Growth Faster- A Myth

Cinnamon might be a magical home remedy for several hair health benefits, but surely it does not show miracles overnight. The antimicrobial and antifungal properties of cinnamon help stimulate hair growth and maintain healthy scalp health, but that does not occur in a split second.

3. Cinnamon Cures Split Ends - Myth

Yes, the claim that cinnamon cures split ends is a myth. Split ends occur when the hair shaft becomes damaged and the protective outer layer of the hair is stripped away. While cinnamon may have some potential benefits for scalp health, no evidence backs up the claim that it can repair or prevent split ends.

4. Cinnamon for Hair Color- Myth

The idea that cinnamon could change your hair color is a myth. There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that cinnamon can alter the color of hair. Because henna reddens hair, it is often mistaken for cinnamon as well. Upon regular use, cinnamon might make the slightest difference, that completely depends upon what type of hair color you have. This only works on blond hair.

How to Prepare Cinnamon Oil for Hair

Cinnamon sticks are formed from the inner bark of cinnamon trees. The bark is then cut down into small pieces, where the outer bark is scraped away and the inner bark is further broken into thin, long strips. The strips are left to dry under the sun, and they curl up into what we see as quills or cinnamon sticks.

Cinnamon oil can be prepared in two different types: heating and non-heating methods.

1. Without Heat

Ingredients:

1 cup of carrier oil (such as coconut, jojoba, or almond oil)

1/2 cup of cinnamon sticks or cinnamon powder

Instructions:

In a clean, dry glass jar, combine the carrier oil and cinnamon sticks or powder. Stir the mixture well to ensure that the cinnamon is evenly distributed throughout the oil. Seal the jar tightly and place it in a cool, dark place for 2-4 weeks to allow the cinnamon to infuse into the oil. After the infusion period, strain the oil through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove any solid particles. Transfer the oil to a clean, dry glass jar or bottle with a tight-fitting lid. Do not heat the oil once the cinnamon gets infused.

2. With Heat

Ingredients

1 cup of carrier oil (such as coconut, jojoba, or almond oil)

1/2 cup of cinnamon sticks or cinnamon powder

Instructions:

In a clean, dry container, heat the oil of your choice, and make sure it does not have a particular fragrance. As the oil comes to its boiling point, add a cinnamon stick or powder. It is better to use cinnamon powder, as it could get infused easily. Once the smell starts coming through the oil, you can turn off the heat and let it cool down. Cover it in a jar with an airtight lid. Place the jar in a cool, dry place, and it can be stored for years. Do not heat the oil once the cinnamon is infused.

Use a tiny quantity of cinnamon oil on hair to massage your scalp, then wait at least 30 minutes before washing and conditioning. Before applying oil to your scalp, it is crucial to patch-test it on a tiny area of skin to make sure you are not sensitive to cinnamon. In addition, cinnamon oil should not be applied directly to the scalp or hair in a concentrated form since it may irritate or burn the skin.

How To Use Cinnamon For Hair Growth

While we have proven the benefits of cinnamon for hair growth, it is not for everyone. Not all masks could work for you, and hence, before applying the mask directly to your scalp, make sure to do a patch test.

1. Cinnamon, Honey, and Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Cinnamon, honey, and coconut oil work together to smooth and hydrate hair, calm the scalp, and shield the hair from dust and other environmental pollutants. Honey has hydrating properties and is rich in antioxidants, while coconut oil has antimicrobial properties that help soothe the scalp from dandruff and other infections ( 6 ) ( 7 ).

All of this combined helps prevent hair breakage and split ends and promotes healthy hair growth.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder

2 tablespoons of honey

1/4 cup of coconut oil

Instructions:

In a small bowl, mix the cinnamon powder, honey, and coconut oil until well combined. Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair, massaging it in gently. Cover your head with a shower cap and leave the mask on for 30–60 minutes before shampooing and conditioning.

2. Olive Oil and Cinnamon for Hair Growth

Olive oil acts as a natural conditioner and helps moisturize your hair. The antioxidants present in olive oil help prevent hair loss. When combined with cinnamon, they both maintain hair strength, leaving it soft and shiny ( 8 ).

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder

4 tablespoons of olive oil

Instructions:

Take 2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder and 4 tablespoons of olive oil in a bowl and mix them until a smooth paste is formed. Apply the mixture to your hair, starting from the roots and working your way down to the ends. Massage the mask into your scalp and hair for several minutes, covering all areas of your hair. Leave the mask on for at least 30 minutes, or longer. Rinse the mask out of your hair thoroughly with warm water, and shampoo and condition it.

3. Cinnamon and Clove Hair Mask

Clove has several benefits just like cinnamon. It is another very common spice in South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Clove's anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties help soothe an itchy and irritated scalp. Vitamins and minerals include vitamin C, potassium, and calcium, which leave the hair shiny and healthy. The warming effect of cloves unclogs the hair follicle, allowing other ingredients to penetrate deeply ( 9 ).

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon of clove powder

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

Instructions:

Mix the cinnamon powder, clove powder, honey, and coconut oil in a bowl until they form a smooth paste. Apply the mixture to your hair, starting from the roots and working your way down to the ends. Massage the mask into your scalp and hair for several minutes, covering all areas of your hair. Leave the mask on for at least 30 minutes, or longer. Rinse the mask out of your hair thoroughly with warm water, and shampoo and condition it.

4. Onion Garlic and Cinnamon for Hair Growth

Look no further than the fabulous onion garlic hair mask for lackluster locks. That's right, onions and garlic aren't just for cooking up a storm in the kitchen. When used in a hair mask, these powerful ingredients can provide a whole host of benefits for your hair.

Onions are rich in sulfur, which can help strengthen hair follicles and reduce breakage. Garlic, on the contrary, is loaded with vitamins and minerals that can promote hair growth and improve scalp health (10) (11).

Ingredients:

1 small onion

4 cloves of garlic

2 teaspoons of cinnamon powder

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

Instructions:

Cut out peeled onion and garlic into small pieces. Blend it until you get a smooth paste. Add the cinnamon powder and coconut oil to the mixture and mix well. Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair, making sure to cover all the strands. Massage the mixture into your scalp for a few minutes, using circular motions to improve blood circulation. Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave the mask on for 30 minutes. Rinse your hair with warm water and shampoo.

5. Coffee and Cinnamon for Hair Growth

Looking to spice up your hair care routine? Coffee is not just your morning pick-me-up, but also a powerhouse ingredient for your hair. The caffeine in coffee can stimulate hair follicles and promote growth, while also helping to reduce hair loss. Plus, it's packed with antioxidants to keep your hair healthy and strong ( 12 ).

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of ground coffee

1/2 cup of cinnamon powder

2 tablespoons of honey

1/4 cup of coconut oil

Instructions:

Mix the coffee and cinnamon powder in a bowl. Add the honey and coconut oil to the mixture and stir until you get a thick paste. Start from the roots to the ends while applying the mixture. Gently massage the mask into your scalp for a few minutes to stimulate blood circulation. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes. Rinse your hair with warm water and shampoo.

6. Cinnamon and Rice Water Hair Mask

The centuries-old hair care secret that's been used for generations is vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in rice water that help nourish and boost your hair from the inside out. Furthermore, its amino acids may help fill in any gaps in the hair shaft, giving the appearance of fuller, thicker hair ( 13 ).



So why not combine these two amazing ingredients into one unique hair mask?



Ingredients:

1 cup of rice

2 cups of water

2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder

Instructions:

Rinse the rice in water to remove any dirt or debris. Add 2 cups of water to the rice and let it soak in the water for 30 minutes. Now, strain the rice and reserve the water. Add 2 tablespoons of cinnamon powder to the rice water and stir until well combined. Apply the mixture to your hair, starting at the roots and working your way down to the ends. Gently massage the mask into your scalp for a few minutes to stimulate blood circulation. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes. Rinse your hair with warm water and shampoo. So why not give this funky



7. Cinnamon and Turmeric Hair Mask

This funky fusion of spices not only adds a touch of vibrancy to your locks but also has amazing benefits for your scalp and hair.

Turmeric, known for its bright yellow color, is a powerful antioxidant that helps reduce scalp inflammation and improve blood circulation, promoting healthy hair growth. Cinnamon, on the other hand, is a great exfoliant to remove the dead layer from the scalp, giving it a fresh, breathing look ( 14 ).



Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of turmeric powder

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon of honey

1/4 cup of coconut oil

Instructions:

The cinnamon powder and turmeric powder should be thoroughly mixed in a small bowl. When you have a smooth mixture, add honey and coconut oil to the bowl and stir one more time. Focusing on the roots and tips of your hair, apply the mixture to them. For optimal effects, leave the mask on for at least 30 minutes or up to an hour. After rinsing the mask off with warm water, use a gentle shampoo and conditioner.

8. Egg and Cinnamon Hair Mask

This combination of ingredients is not only delicious in your breakfast omelet, but it also has amazing benefits for your hair.

Eggs are highly rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for healthy hair growth. They also contain biotin, which helps strengthen your hair and prevent breakage.

Together, these ingredients create a dynamic duo that will leave your hair feeling soft, strong, and healthy. So, crack open an egg, sprinkle in some cinnamon, and get ready to give your hair the TLC it deserves! ( 15 )



Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon of honey (optional)

Instructions:

Whisk the egg and cinnamon powder together thoroughly in a small bowl. If desired, combine with honey. Starting at the roots and working your way to the tips, apply the mixture to your hair. Use your fingertips to gently massage your scalp to increase blood flow. For 20 to 30 minutes, leave the mask on. As normal, rinse the mask off with cold water and wash.

What Are the Side Effects of Using Cinnamon for the Hair?

While cinnamon is generally safe to use for hair, there are a few potential side effects to keep in mind. The primary compound responsible for hair growth, cinnamaldehyde, can cause skin irritation, which could lead to an allergic reaction.

Cinnamon also has a natural drying effect. Therefore, it is best to mix it with other moisturizing ingredients like coconut or olive oil. Conversely, it has a strong dark brown color that can stain your hair and clothes, but rising with cool water could wash that off. Lastly, using cinnamon on your hair too frequently or leaving it on for too long can cause scalp irritation or even damage your hair. It's best to limit cinnamon treatments to once or twice a week and to follow the recommended instructions for each recipe.

Conclusion

So there you have it! You might have found your new hair care routine. Along with tasting great in your morning latte, it is also a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants that may help nourish your hair from the inside out. This sweet and sour spice has a lot to offer, whether you use it as a hair mask with honey or egg, or just sprinkle it on your scalp with rice water. From improving circulation to promoting hair growth and preventing breakage, the benefits of cinnamon for hair growth are hard to ignore.

So go ahead, give it a try! Get creative with your cinnamon hair treatments, experiment with different recipes and techniques as mentioned above, and see what works best for you. With a little bit of cinnamon and a whole lot of love, you can achieve the healthier, shinier, and more luscious locks of your dreams. Cheers to cinnamon and healthier hair!

