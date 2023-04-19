How to Dye Dark Hair Purple without Bleaching?

Your hair color can make or break your look, and something as bright and peppy as purple can make you the head-turner. The pristine purple can uplift your hair game in many ways; be it a balayage, a global hair color, or the old and simple highlights. If you have been dreaming to dye dark hair purple without bleaching, we have got your back. To get gorgeous purple tresses without having to use bleach or a lightener, keep reading.

Is It Possible to Dye Dark Hair Purple Without Bleaching It?

The answer is yes! Thanks to new-age brands, there is a wide range of purple hair dye for dark hair in the market that requires no bleaching. You can pick the shade of your choice and use the right coloring methods to let your trailblazing purple hair take on the world. In this article, you will learn fool-proof tricks to dye dark hair purple without damaging your tresses.

What Should We Keep in Mind Before Dying Our Hair Purple Without Bleach?

There are a few precautionary steps to take before dying dark hair purple:

1. Do a Patch Test

It is crucial to do a patch test as a precautionary step before you dye hair purple. A patch test will help prevent allergic reactions if any (1). Moreover, it will give you a brief idea about how long you should keep it to achieve your desired shade. All hair dyes come with patch test instructions. Do a patch test by applying a little amount of hair color on your inner elbow. Wait for some time to see if any irritation or itchiness occurs. If you feel discomfort, don't use it on your hair. It doesn't matter if you are using a semi-permanent dye, or a demi-permanent one, do not skip a patch test.

2. Identify the Natural Color of Your Hair

When you bleach your hair, it lightens your original hair color (2). This is why you need to examine your natural hair color carefully because that will affect the results of your hair color. Most hair dyes come with a color chart that demonstrates properly how different hair colors react to their purple shade. So, know your hair first, and then go for dying your hair purple.

3. Prepare Your Hair

Get your hands on a clarifying shampoo and a mild conditioner before dying your hair purple. Clarifying shampoos helps get rid of all the stubborn residual build-up from the scalp. Follow up with a conditioner to provide nourishment to your hair (3).

How to Choose the Right Shade of Purple for Your Hair?

There are plenty of purple dye shades available in the market, such as violet, lilac, amethyst, indigo, purple fury, purple rain, burgundy and hot purple. People with dark hair can go for shades like indigo, burgundy, or amethyst, as they catch on easily. You can also use shades like warm plum, deep berry tones, and neon purple as they look great on darker hair. Don't forget to take a look at the chart color to understand how the chosen purple shade will react to your natural hair color.

What Are the Steps to Dye Dark Hair Purple without Bleaching?

If you want to get the perfect wild purple color, follow the listed steps given below:

1. Choose the Right Hair Color

It is pivotal to choose the right hair color to get the desired shade. There are various types of hair colors to choose from. We have listed them below for you to make your choice:

Permanent Hair Color

As the name suggests, these types of hair colors last longer than any other type of dye. They contain ammonia, an alkaline chemical that raises the pH level of hair during the process of coloring (4). As a result, it lifts the cuticles of the hair fiber and allows hair color to be deposited onto the cortex, the inner part of the hair. Ammonia present in these hair colors lightens the natural hair color so that you get the perfect shade. Ammonia may dry out your hair and damage its quality (4). However, it is good to avoid permanent hair colors as most of these demand pre-lightened or pre-bleached hair.

Semi-permanent Hair Color

This hair color contains less ammonia, and hence, is less harmful. Semi-permanent dyes penetrate a little deeper into the cortex and end up lasting for up to six hair washes ( 5 ). This hair color can be opted if you want to dye dark hair purple without bleaching and with fewer damages.

Demi-permanent Hair Color

Demi-permanent hair colors are based on oxidation dyes, and they are made up of an alkaline agent other than ammonia ( 5 ). These hair colors are mixed with a low-volume developer to help the color easily penetrate into your hair shafts and achieve the desired shade. Unlike semi-permanent hair color, this hair color can last up to 30 hair washes without causing damage to your hair. So, if you are dying hair purple, going with a semi- or demi-permanent hair color will be your safest bet.

2. Pick the Right Shade

Choose a purple hue that complements your skin tone and natural hair color to make sure it suits you.

3. Prepare Your Hair

Wash your hair with a gentle shampoo a few days prior to hair coloring. Having said that, do not wash your hair right before you dye it, as hair color may further strip your hair of natural oils and make your tresses more prone to damage. (add an expert quote in this point).

4. Part Your Hair into Sections

Use hair clips to part your hair into four sections, as doing so will help you work easily on your mane. You can also apply a small layer of petroleum jelly on your ears and neck to avoid staining your skin.

5. Mix the Color Properly

Take help from the instructions given on the color package to mix the solution. If it has to be applied directly, pour the content into a bowl for application.

6. Apply the Hair Color to Your Hair

Wear gloves and use an applicator brush to apply the purple dye to the different sections of your hair. Take small sections of your hair to make sure you leave no strand behind. You can set two to three mirrors to check if you have applied color to all hair strands evenly or not.

7. Wait for the Color to Set

Once you are done with the application of hair color, wear a clean shower cap. Keep the dye on your hair for about 30 minutes, or as advised on the package to allow the color to set properly.

8. Wash Your Hair Gently

Wash the hair color using regular water. After you apply hair color, you should first use a conditioner to preserve the hair color and skip the shampoo.

9. Dry Your Hair Using a Towel

Refrain from using heat tools like hair dryers to dry your hair after coloring. Let your tresses dry naturally and flaunt your freshly colored hair look.

Tips to Keep in Mind When Coloring Dark Hair Purple without Bleach

1. Condition Your Hair

Do a deep conditioning hair treatment at the salon or at home a few days before coloring your hair. This will keep your hair moisturized and improve manageability ( 3 ). This will also help you make up for any hair damage or moisture loss that you might experience during the hair coloring process.

2. Avoid Frequently Washing Your Hair

If you want the purple color to stay on your hair for a longer period of time, avoid washing your hair frequently (6). So, wash your hair less often to maintain the dyed purple color.

3. Invest in Color Safe Formulations

Once you have dyed your dark hair purple without bleaching, you should steer clear of chemically-laden hair care products. Be it a shampoo, conditioner, hair spray, or gel, make sure they are all color-safe formulas. This is because using these products may help your color last longer.

4. Protect Your Locks from the Sun

UV rays can cause quick depletion of hair color (7). Cover your head with a hat, cap, headwear, or scarf if you want your purple tresses to shine for a longer time.

5. Avoid Contact with Chlorinated Water

Chlorinated water may damage your colored hair (8). Wear a swimming cap or use a chlorine-protective hair product when you go into the swimming pool to protect your hair from chlorine-water damage.

What Are the Advantages And Disadvantages of Dying Your Dark Hair Purple?

Before you dye hair purple without bleaching, you must be aware of the advantages and disadvantages that come along with the process. Keep reading to know more!

Pros:

Purple is a bright, vibrant color that can help you uplift your appearance. This mood-lifting color can make heads turn and take your hair game up a notch. It's a safe color to experiment with as it looks great on dark hair.

Cons:

Your hair may feel dry and frizzy after coloring. After dyeing dark purple hair, you might have to spend a lot on the care and maintenance of colored hair. You'll have to devote extra time to take care of your hair as being exposed to sunlight or harsh chemicals may affect the hair color. One of the biggest cons is that the purple shade won't be permanent. It will gradually fade with every wash. Purple dye from hair may stain your clothes, pillowcases, and towels for a few days after coloring. You'll have to excuse yourself from activities like swimming to protect your hair from chlorine.

Conclusion

To dye dark hair purple without bleaching might seem like a tedious task but it's totally worth it! Once you know the necessary steps to dye your hair properly, you can get it done in a jiffy and avoid the side effects as well. Choose the right color, take all the necessary steps to dye your hair purple, and once done, take measures to protect it. Skip the heat, use hair protectants, and don’t forget to flaunt it. And lastly, click beautiful selfies before the color fades out.

