24 Elegant Flapper Hairstyles For Women

As we delve into the world of vintage fashion, the 1920s era remains an iconic and influential period. One aspect of this era that has stood the test of time is the hairstyles.

Flapper hairstyles are characterized by their short, sleek, and sophisticated look that symbolizes the newfound independence and freedom of women during that time. If you want to embrace your inner flapper, we've got you! In this article, we'll share 24 stunning flapper hairstyles for women that you can try out.

24 Iconic Flapper Hairstyles To Try Out

8 Flapper Hairstyles for Curly Hair

1. The Bob: The classic bob is a perfect flapper hairstyle for curly hair. Keep it sleek and smooth with the help of a flat iron or embrace your curls by letting them loose.

2. Finger Waves: Finger waves are an iconic flapper hairstyle that looks stunning on curly hair. You can create finger waves using your fingers, a comb, and some hair gel.

3. Side Part: For a subtle and sophisticated flapper look, try a side part. This style is simple yet elegant and works well with curly hair.

4. Pinned Updo: Create a vintage-inspired updo by pinning up your curly hair. You can leave some curls loose to frame your face or pin everything up for a more polished look.

5. Pixie Cut: If you're feeling daring, try a pixie cut! This short, cropped style was popular during the flapper era and still looks stunning on curly hair.

6. Headband: Accessorize your curls with a chic headband. This simple accessory adds a touch of elegance and is perfect for a flapper-inspired look.

7. Glamorous Waves: Create glamorous waves by using a curling iron. This style is good for a night out.

8. Side Sweep: Sweep your curls to the side for a sophisticated yet relaxed flapper hairstyle. This style is easy to achieve and looks stunning on curly hair.

8 Flapper Hairstyles for Short Hair

1. The Pixie Cut: The pixie cut was a popular hairstyle during the 1920s and remains a classic flapper look. Keep it simple and sleek or add some texture for a more modern twist.

2. Sleek Bob: A sleek, chin-length bob is another classic flapper hairstyle that looks stunning on short hair. Keep it simple or add some subtle waves for a more textured look.

3. Soft Waves: Soft waves are a great way to add some volume and texture to your short hair. Use a curling iron to create loose waves or use a sea salt spray for a more natural look.

4. Retro Curls: Create retro-inspired curls by using a curling iron or hot rollers. This style adds volume and texture to short hair and looks stunning with a bold lip.

5. Side Part: A side part is a simple yet elegant flapper hairstyle that looks great on short hair.

6. Blunt Bob: A blunt bob is a sleek and sophisticated flapper hairstyle that works well on short hair. Keep it simple or add some subtle layers for a more textured look.

7. Vintage Waves: Create vintage-inspired waves by using a curling iron and a setting spray. This style adds volume and texture to short hair and looks stunning with a bold headband.

8. Bobby Pins: Use bobby pins to create a chic and simple flapper hairstyle. Pin the hair on one side or make a faux bob by fixing your hair at the base of the neck.

8 Flapper Hairstyles for Long Hair:

1. Old Hollywood Waves: Create old Hollywood-inspired waves by using a curling iron or hot rollers. This style adds volume and glamour to long hair and is perfect for a special occasion.

2. Braids: Braids were a popular hairstyle during the 1920s and can be incorporated into a flapper-inspired look for long hair. Try a fishtail braid or a braided crown for a unique twist on a classic style.

3. Half-Up Half-Down: Create a simple and elegant flapper hairstyle by pulling half of your long hair up and securing it with a clip or barrette. Leave the rest of your hair down in loose waves for a romantic look.

4. Low Bun: Create a sleek and polished look by pulling your long hair into a low bun at the nape of your neck. This style works well for a formal event or a day-to-day look.

5. Headband Braid: Incorporate a headband braid into your flapper-inspired look for a unique and sophisticated style. This style works well with long hair and adds a touch of elegance.

6. Hollywood Glam Waves: Create Hollywood glam waves by using a curling iron and a setting spray. This style adds volume and texture to long hair and is perfect for a formal event or a night out.

7. Side Swept: Sweep your long hair to one side for a relaxed and sophisticated flapper-inspired look. It’s easy to achieve and will go with your regular fashion.

