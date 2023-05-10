Flaxseed Hair Growth Guide: Secrets to Luscious Locks

We all dream of having a great hair day every day, making heads all around us turn with the glory of our luxurious locks. On the flipside, the pursuit of voluminous, bouncy, and sleek hair feels unachievable with factors such as pollutants, our busy schedules, stress, etc. playing havoc on our tresses and leaving them dull, dry, and brittle. To combat this hair crisis, flaxseed hair growth is one healthy hair hack that has emerged as a savior, offering a plethora of benefits to your mane.

The all-natural and powerful plant-based ingredient is proving to be of great help to achieve beautiful hair. Unlock the key to achieving breathtaking hair with the power of flaxseeds.

What is Flaxseed?

Popularly known as ‘atasi’ in Ayurveda, flaxseeds are oval-shaped seeds which come from flax plants or linseeds. Enriched with the goodness of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, proteins, Vitamins B and E, and fiber, the powerful plant food offers numerous benefits for overall wellness (1). The versatile superfood is lauded for several health benefits such as providing protection against heart disease, curing diabetes, and alleviating symptoms of cancer.

Apart from its astonishing health benefits, flaxseed benefits for hair have recently come into the light and made it a star ingredient in several hair care products. Regular use of flaxseeds might prove to be a revolutionary change in your hair care routine.

How Is Flaxseed Good for Hair Growth?

We’ve all heard time and again how flaxseed contributes to a nutritious and beautiful hair care regime. The plant food serves various purposes, one of which turns out to be a remedy against all your hair care fuss. Here’s how.

Goodness of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Flaxseeds contain Omega-3 fatty acids that work as a boon for healthy locks. The omega-3 fatty acids provide your hair follicles with an essential dose of proteins and nutrition. It also promotes circulation in the scalp, inhibiting inflammation of hair follicles which is a big factor behind hair thinning and hair loss (2).

Enriched With Vitamin B

Flaxseeds are a rich source of Vitamin B, biotin, riboflavin, niacin, pyridoxine, folic acid, and pantothenic acid, all of which contribute towards the enhancement of healthy hair. Studies have pointed out how the deficiency of Vitamin B is related to hair loss (3). The inclusion of flaxseeds in your wellness routine can alleviate symptoms of hair loss.

Loaded With Fiber

Replete with fiber, flaxseed is good for hair as the presence of fiber works to strengthen your locks at its core. Flaxseeds have a sufficient amount of fiber in them that acts as your hair’s favorite pal when it comes to replenishing them.

Rich Source of Vitamin E

The powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of Vitamin E diminish the effect of free radicals on your scalp and strengthen hair follicles making flax seeds for hair an excellent solution (4). Vitamin E also prevents premature graying of your locks due to oxidative stress (5).

Abundance of Proteins

Protein is a significant factor for hair growth and flax seeds have a high proportion of protein in them (6). For all of you who are vegetarians, or vegan, flax seeds make for an excellent gluten-free source of protein. Add some of this plant-based product to your everyday diet and reap flaxseed hair growth benefits.

Might Balance Scalp pH Level

Anecdotal evidence suggests that flaxseeds might help control and balance the pH level of your scalp by calming the sebaceous glands and ensuring the production of an adequate amount of oil by them. This can further help keep your scalp healthy, promoting improved hair texture and growth.

Excellent Source of Alpha-linolenic Acid(ALA)

Flaxseeds are one of the richest plant sources of alpha-linolenic acid aka ALA (7). Anecdotal evidence points to how the acid might soothe scalp irritations, especially those which are associated with eczema or psoriasis.

Moisture Binding

The presence of essential vitamins in flaxseed work towards the nourishment of hair follicles and ensures enhanced hydration of your locks as well. By sealing the cuticles of your strands, the powerful ingredient minimizes the risk of split ends and damage.

Exploring Flaxseed Benefits for Hair

The all-natural plant-based ingredient offers some pretty awesome benefits that can add some life to your dull, and dry hair. Here are some of the most essential flax seed benefits for hair.

Enhances Elasticity of Your Locks

Packed with the goodness of omega-3 fatty acids, flax seeds drastically improve the elasticity of your hair fiber making it sleek, strong, and healthier. If you’re dealing with dry, and brittle locks, then flaxseeds in any form, be it topically, or inclusion of it in your diet can help you witness some great results.

Combats Frizziness

Calling flaxseeds a super plant food is nowhere wrong as the wonderful ingredient is packed with all essential nutrients and vitamins such as zinc, iron, protein, Vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids, selenium, etc. All these vitamins and nutrients can help you tackle your frizzy, and unmanageable strands with ease.

Might Postpone Premature Graying of Hair

Premature graying of hair is actually one nightmare we all dread the most. Yet, the onset of gray hair has started happening much earlier nowadays, with men and women dealing with it right from their 20s. Anecdotal evidence supports the theory that delaying graying of hair is one of the essential flaxseed hair benefits.

Relief from Dandruff

We’ve all been embarrassed and fed up of dealing with those embarrassing white flakes filled on our scalps, that often land up on our shoulders, much to our dismay. If dandruff and itchy scalp is something you’ve also been dealing with, then flaxseed present in your pantry might be the product worth trying.

Strengthens your Mane

The omega-3 fatty acids and fiber present in sufficient amounts in flaxseeds work towards enhancing the elasticity of your hair, replenishing its health, and significantly providing your locks with more strength.

A Boon for Curly Locks

If you have naturally curly hair and hate straightening them all the time, simply want to flaunt your curls without any chaos, then add flaxseeds to your hair care routine. The nourishing vitamins present in flax seeds can help you keep your hair free from unwanted damage. Also, clumps of your curly hair can be easily managed with any flaxseed gel.

Effective Against Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is a relatively common concern faced by men and women all around. At times, nothing seems to work, to help slow down thinning of your hair. Women especially deal with a lot of thinning hair while dealing with hormonal changes related to mensuration, pregnancy, or menopause.

Lignan, a substance found in considerable amounts in flaxseeds, is an antioxidant associated with the prevention of hair thinning and hair loss that is caused by hormonal changes and menopause in women ( 8 ),( 9 ).

How to Effectively Use Flaxseeds for Your Hair

The versatile ingredient is mostly available in all of our pantries, ready for use. It’s extremely effortless to whip your own DIY flaxseed hair care recipes, free from all the harsh chemicals within minutes. Here are some of the most effective and easy-to-prepare flax seeds for hair recipes.

Flaxseed Gel

Flaxseed gel can work amazingly well for all hair types, but it’s recommended most for curly locks.

Essentials Required

Flaxseeds

Aloe vera

Tea tree essential Oil

Lemon juice

A glass jar

Spoon

Knee-length stockings

Processing Time

1.5 hour

Steps

Take a medium size bowl and add 2.5 cups of water to it.

Pour 1⁄4 cup of flax seeds into it and boil the water for approximately 5-7 minutes. Keep stirring while the water is boiling so that the flaxseeds do not end up stuck to the base of the pot.

Put some drops of lemon juice in the container. Then, turn off the gas stove and let the gel cool for approximately an hour.

Then take a knee-length stocking in a measuring cup and pour the thick gel into it.

Strain the gel by transferring it from the stocking to the measuring cup.

Add a few drops of fresh aloe vera gel and tea tree essential oil to enhance the effectiveness of the gel.

Now, pour your flaxseed gel into a glass jar with an airtight lid.

Refrigerate the gel and use it daily for styling your hair and enhancing your scalp’s health.

Flaxseed Oil for Hair

Essentials Required

A good quality flaxseed oil

A hot towel

Processing Time

40-45 minutes

Steps

Get premium quality all-natural flaxseed oil and warm it in a bowl for a few seconds.

Gently massage the oil into your scalp.

Divide your locks into sections and apply the oil to the complete length.

Then, dip a towel in hot water, twist it well, and wrap it around your hair.

Let it stay for 30 minutes.

Take a wide-tooth comb and detangle all the knots.

Wash your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

The heat from both the oil and hot towel allows the goodness of the flaxseeds to penetrate your locks including the roots and scalp with ease. Repeat the process at least 2-3 times a week to reap the maximum benefits of flaxseed oil for hair.

Flaxseed Hair Mask

Essentials Required

Flaxseeds

Raw honey

Banana

Olive oil

Lavender essential oil

Processing Time

10 minutes

Steps

Take two tablespoons of flax seeds and grind them well into a fine powder.

Take a banana, chop it into pieces, and add those pieces to the powder.

Add a tablespoon of raw honey to the mix.

Then, add a tablespoon of olive oil to your mask.

Add a few drops of lavender essential oil to enhance the aroma of your mask, especially if you’re not fond of the banana’s smell.

Divide your hair into sections. Then, apply the mask to your scalp and complete the length of your locks.

Let the mask sit for about two hours.

Wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Add the DIY hair mask to your routine and make the most of flaxseeds.

Flaxseed Hair Conditioner

Hair conditioning is a step that all beauty gurus vouch for. And there’s nothing better than an all-natural hair conditioner that will suit all hair types and provide the benefits of flaxseed for hair.

Essentials Required

Flaxseed

Aloe vera gel

Virgin coconut oil

Tea tree essential oil

Processing Time

10-15 minutes

Steps

Take a bowl and add a cup of water to it.

Boil the water on low flame for a few minutes and add three tablespoons of flaxseeds to it.

Stir the mixture well to form a gel-like consistency.

Turn off the stove and let the gel cool down for a few minutes.

Take a strainer and separate the leaves from the liquid.

Then, add 3 tablespoons of aloe vera gel to the liquid.

Add 2 tablespoons of virgin coconut oil to the mix.

Pour 2-3 drops of tea tree essential oil into the container.

Refrigerate the prepared conditioner.

Apply it to your damp locks and let it stay for 510-15 minutes.

Wash with lukewarm water.

Flaxseed Hair Pack

An anti-hair fall flaxseed hair pack is one DIY recipe that’s a hit since the majority of us deal with hair fall on an on-and-off basis.

Essentials Required

Flaxseed oil

Onion juice

Aloe vera gel

Processing Time

5 minutes

Steps

Take 3 tablespoons of flaxseed oil for hair and warm it for a few minutes.

Add a tablespoon of onion juice to the lukewarm oil.

Then, add a tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel to the mix.

Mix the ingredients well to prepare the pack.

Apply the pack from the roots of your hair to the tip.

Leave it for 15-20 minutes.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

Incorporating Flax Seeds in Your Diet for Hair Growth

Consume Raw Flax Seeds

Apart from hair growth benefits, flax seeds serve several other purposes. Eating raw flaxseeds can aid in your weight loss journey as well, and also provide relief from constipation ( 10 ).

Eat 2-3 tablespoons of raw flax seeds daily when you’re craving a snack to munch on.

Sprinkle a tablespoon of flaxseeds into your salad and relish its crunchy taste.

Add 1 tablespoon of flaxseeds to your stir-fried vegetables.

Crushed Flaxseeds

Another way of using flaxseed for hair growth is by eating ground flaxseeds. Grinding flax seeds and crushing them into a fine powder makes it easier to be included in different recipes. Store the crushed flax seeds in an airtight container and refrigerate them for use as and when required.

Put the crushed flaxseed powder in your morning cereal or oatmeal.

Make your own smoothie by adding ground flaxseeds to it.

Add the powder to your favorite desserts such as cookies, muffins, or breads.

Prepare a flaxseed dip with powdered flaxseeds, some pre-soaked pulses, and garlic.

Flaxseed With Yogurt

Make yourself a mouth-watering flaxseed and yogurt treat in minutes.

Essentials Required

Low-fat Yogurt

Strawberries

Blueberries

Flax seeds

Cinnamon

Processing Time

5 minutes

Steps

Take a bowl and add one cup of low-fat yogurt to it.

Add 2 tablespoons of crushed flax seeds to the bowl.

Then, add half cup each of fresh strawberries and blueberries to the bowl.

Add a teaspoon of cinnamon and mix all the ingredients thoroughly.

Relish your snack.

Flaxseed Trail Mix

Make yourself a healthy and nutritious breakfast by preparing your own flax seed trail mix.

Essentials Required

Walnuts

Flax seeds

Raw honey

Dried figs

Cinnamon powder

Processing Time

15 minutes

Steps

Take a bowl and a cup of walnuts to it.

Add a cup of dried figs and 2 tablespoons of crushed flax seeds into the bowl.

Then, add half a cup of raw honey to the mix.

Put a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and mix the ingredients well.

Preheat the oven to 190 degrees.

Transfer the trail mix to a baking tray and bake it for about 10-12 minutes.

Let the trail mix cool down and then transfer the contents to an airtight jar.

Enjoy the trail mix as a post-workout treat or give it to your kids as an evening snack.

This healthy snack might be your key to achieving healthy and beautiful hair.

Potential Flax Seeds Side Effects to Consider

Apart from numerous benefits, there are some probable flax seeds' side effects on hair and body that you must keep in mind.

Flax seeds are infused with properties of being a good laxative, thus are beneficial for managing constipation. But too much consumption of seeds could cause stomach discomfort, diarrhea, and irregular bowel movements ( 11 ).

). A high intake of flax seeds might cause intestinal damage.

Flaxseed consumption is known to lower blood pressure. So, while flaxseeds can feel like a godsend remedy for high blood pressure patients, they might prove fatal for those dealing with low blood pressure ( 12 ).

). Flaxseed is known to increase estrogen levels, which can lead to hormonal changes ( 13 ). So, pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid consumption of flaxseeds.

). So, pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid consumption of flaxseeds. Flaxseeds might interact with certain blood thinners and medication for diabetes.

There’s always a chance of you being allergic to flaxseeds. If you notice any redness, swelling, skin irritation, dryness, itchiness, etc on ingesting flaxseeds or their topical application, seek advice from a medical practitioner immediately.

Conclusion :

Dealing with lackluster locks is no fun task. To tackle hair woes, people have gobbled down pills, supplements, and added all sorts of chemical-laden hair care products to your vanity only to end up with unsatisfactory results. If so, then a flaxseed hair growth formula might be the ultimate solution for all your hair concerns.

The exemplary plant food is turning out to be a darling in the world of beauty, health, and hair care. Add this buzzy ingredient to your diet and hair care regime and make the most of all the beauty perks that it offers.

