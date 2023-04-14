40 Stunning Highlight Ideas For Dark Brown Hair

Introduction

With each new season, the first thing you want to do is change the way your hair looks. From bangs to the length to even the colour, the hair way your hair looks says a lot about you. If you're looking to give your hair a fashionable, vibrant makeover without having to spend numerous hours at the parlour, then dark brown hair with highlights is the perfect choice!

Rich brunette tones provide depth and the option to choose from subtle, bright or bold hues of highlighting means you can create your own multi-dimensional masterpiece. Why not be adventurous and see the stunning difference for yourself with some of these inspiring highlight ideas for dark brown hair? Keep reading to learn more!

How To Highlight Your Dark Brown Hair?

To give your hair a makeover, you must first gather the necessary items: an old t-shirt to protect your clothing, a hairbrush, a hair bleaching kit, rubber gloves, a bowl, and a tinting brush for your chosen hair colour. Once you have the items you need, you can easily get creative and make your hair stand out by following the steps given below:

Prepare the bleach by following the instructions on the box, mixing it in a bowl. Brush your hair to detangle and prepare for highlighting. Begin picking up strands of hair that you want to highlight. Starting ½ inch below the root, apply the bleach to your hair using a tinting brush. Repeat the process for all desired strands. Check the bleaching progress of your hair every 15 minutes. Once you achieve your desired shade, shampoo your hair to remove bleach. Condition your hair to replenish moisture. For blonde highlights, you can stop here. For coloured highlights, continue. Mix and apply the hair colour to bleached sections only. Follow the box instructions for timing before washing off with colour-safe shampoo.

40 Highlighting Ideas For Dark Brown Hair

Golden Highlights

If you're a beginner, a golden shade of highlight is an ideal choice! Not only is it safe and low-commitment, it pairs perfectly with dark brown hair. Whether you opt for subtle ribbons or dramatic streaks, golden highlights will bring out the best in your natural hair colour.

2. Honey Blonde Highlights

Finding a professional yet stylish look for the workplace can be difficult when it comes to hair colouring. A great option to balance those needs is to add some highlights that blend with your natural hair colour. For example, these subtle honey blonde highlights are a great complement to dark brown hair, creating an effortlessly elegant look.

3. Burnt Orange Highlights

Believe it or not, muted burnt orange highlights look stunning against dark brown hair. Going for a daring and delightful style, complete the look with a stylish short bob. Don't worry about it being too silly - this colour combination gives off a fun and flirty vibe.

4. Rose Brown Highlights

Prepare to be amazed at the gorgeousness of rose brown hair! It adds warmth, radiance and an eye-catching hint of pink to dark brown hair. The result? A cascading river of raven locks that make heads turn. To really up the wow factor, have an ombre highlighting session - this look is guaranteed to take your hairstyle to the next level.

5. Mocha Highlights

Liven up your dark brown locks by embracing shades from the same hue. Transform your hairstyle by accentuating your natural colour with a toasty mocha tone. Use your straightener to sleekly blend the tones, and create an irresistible coppery-brown sheen that's sure to draw attention.

6. Golden Blonde Highlights

The obvious option when wanting to enhance your dark brown hair? Blonde highlights! For a beautiful and mesmerising effect, get light golden blonde highlights. The light against the dark brown is spectacular and looks breathtaking. Throw in some soft curls and you will have a timeless look fit for a princess.

7. Subtle Red Highlights

Feeling lost in the world of hair styling with your dark brown locks? Transform your look in the most simple yet impactful way: add some bangs and give your hair a hint of red highlights. These subtle highlights will make it look like they’re barely there, but they’ll surely give you a bold and stylish new look.

8. Rich Golden Highlights

Your bangs are what make your look stand out from the crowd. They need a special touch to really give them the look you've been striving for. Let your dark brown hair take a backseat, and treat your bangs to some gorgeous golden highlights. They deserve the spotlight, and so do you!

9. Bright Red Highlights

Looking to turn some heads? Go all out with bright red highlights! They perfectly contrast with your dark brown hair, making it look irresistibly striking and vibrant. With no effort or commitment needed, why not try this statement style? You won't regret it!

10. Pastel Pink Highlights

If you want to upgrade your already adorable bob haircut, there's no better way than to add a splash of pastel pink in the form of highlights! You won't be able to deny the sheer level of cuteness and charm that a bob combined with pastel pink highlights brings. Get ready to be the centre of attention and let everyone admire the look you have going on!

11. Magenta And Bubble Gum Pink Highlights

Expressing your big personality through your looks can be so fun and impactful. Opting for something like pink highlights really makes a statement. This mix of magenta and bubble gum pink is eye-catching and perfect for the modern trendsetter. Once you have the highlights applied, finish the look with some curly locks and you have yourself a stylish, youthful, and creative hairstyle!

12. Peach And Dusty Pink Highlights

Nothing compares to the beauty of hair colours inspired by the fall season. Enhancing your luscious, dark brown hair with hints of peachy pink balayage highlights will give you a beautiful and ethereal sun goddess look. These highlights not only add a vibrant and dreamy aura to your hair but the hand-painted strokes create a natural and effortless effect that will take your beauty game to the next level.

13. Burnt Red Highlights

The unparalleled appeal of seductive sirens can be achieved when you opt for a layered hairdo. Adding a hint of red to the mix will help bring out the depth and dimension of the look. To truly take your style up a notch, you should look for a deep reddish-brown shade, as this complements your natural hair colour.

14. Walnut Brown Highlights

If you're the type of person who embraces subtlety and shuns anything overstated, then you're sure to love this hair colouring idea for dark brown hair. Soft, blended balayage highlights in a deep walnut brown shade help to bring volume and sophisticated texture to dark brown hair.

15. Silver Highlights

Ahead of the game with silvery strands? Give it a go with a smoky silver shade to bring life to your locks. Use this hint of colour for some luscious curls for a mesmerising effect that will have everyone gawking. There’s never been a better time to bring metallic highlights into the spotlight!

16. Bronze Highlights

From its silky warm sheen to its universally flattering golden tones, bronze is the latest and greatest hair colour choice on the block. Rich balayage highlights will turn your dark brown locks into a luscious, illuminated work of art, all while effortlessly capturing that desired French-girl style. Finish off the look with a cool, edgy shaggy bob and be prepared to turn heads wherever you go.

17. Maple Gold Highlights

Warm pancakes, sweet with maple syrup and perfect for cold winter mornings, symbolise comfort and ease. And, if you're looking to make your hair colour just as comfortable and inviting, then let maple gold highlights become your new go-to! Dark chocolate brown hair featuring shimmering glints of maple gold is truly a decadent way to elevate any hairstyle.

18. Rich Auburn Highlights

Experience a combination of timeless and elegant with this magnificent hairstyle. Create this striking look by adding some subtle highlights of warm auburn to your hair. To give your tresses a glamorous boost, curl the strands with precision for that professional salon finish.

19. Mahogany Highlights

Make a statement and radiate with elegance and class. Show off your intelligence and strength as a self-reliant woman with mahogany highlights! This bold brown shade melts seamlessly into your dark base, transforming your hair into a stylish and chic look that is perfect for all occasions. Don't just be noticed - be remembered!

20. Deep Burgundy Highlights

You don't need to be a daredevil when it comes to highlighting your hair. Going for a deep burgundy shade gives you a subtle look, one that will let you show off a new side of you without completely altering your hair. It's a look that is easy to spot, yet sophisticated and elegant at the same time.

21. Two Shades Lighter Highlights

One of the biggest misconceptions out there is that highlights have to be dramatically brighter than your natural hair colour in order to look amazing. Well, let me tell you, those subtle hues and lowlights can produce a look that can't be beaten. A simple yet impactful transformation, like two shades lighter than your regular dark brown hair, will make a big difference and give your locks an extra dimension and body.

22. Ash Brown Highlights

Embrace your inner goddess and add an alluring ashy brown shade to your deep brown tresses for a captivating contrast. Ombre highlights in this colour can give your locks an exquisite root melt look that you won’t be able to resist. To further elevate this regal style, try some low curls for a stunning princess-like appearance.

23. Chilled Frappe Highlights

Revamp your look and show the world just how much you adore coffee with this cute highlight idea for dark brown hair inspired by a chilled frappe. Take on this natural sun-kissed look by having some lighter tones blended into the front of your hair in a coffee-coloured shade. Your new coffee-inspired highlights are sure to be the envy of your friends!

24. Sandy Blonde Highlights

Take your hair to paradise with this sandy blonde highlights look. Light golden tones create a magical reflection of beach sand under the sun. Combined with your dark brown locks, this ombre style highlights the youthful and fresh feel of a bright summer day. Get ready to look and feel fabulous this season!

25. Molten Gold Highlights

Turn yourself into a royalty with this remarkable golden ombre highlight on the bottom of your lush dark chocolate brown locks. Transform into a princess you truly are inside by showing off the ends of your tresses, resembling as if they have been delicately touched with a pool of liquid gold. Make your dreams come to life and flaunt your golden glimmer!

26. Rose Gold Highlights

If you're a regular online browser, chances are you've encountered the trend that everyone is loving - rose gold! It provides a nice soft touch and adds a pleasant brightness to any brown hair colour, for an elegant and beautiful finish.

27. Dark Chocolate Highlights

There's nothing quite as timelessly elegant as dark chocolate brown hair. Bring out the mystery and complexity of this stylish hue by showing off big bouncy curls. By blow drying your locks, you'll instantly add a touch of drama to your dark-hued tresses and elevate your style to a whole new level.

28. Electric Blue Highlights

Are you ready to switch up your look? Well, if you're craving a little excitement, this electric blue shade is the perfect style to turn your dark brown locks into a daring 'do! Start with a barreled curler to add soft waves and voluminous texture to the vibrant hue. Embrace the courage of stepping out of the ordinary and into your own unique style that's sure to set you apart from the crowd.

29. Pink Highlights

Spread the word! If you are a Barbie girl, then you need to show it with your tresses. Have your hair transformed into an angled bob, and have it dyed with a beautiful pink hue. Let your fabulous pink hair and cut define who you are in the Barbie world. Flaunt your individuality and love for this girly colour, and take your look to the next level.

30. Lime Green And Violet Highlights

Queen of the Swamp, step into the spotlight! Add a hint of wild, electric lime green to your dusky brown locks and really stand out from the crowd. Top off this look with streaks of intense deep violet that add a depth to your new vibrant hue. Feel confident, feel fierce - it's time to show your true colours!

31. Caramel Highlights

Light up your dark brown locks with timeless caramel highlights! Focus them on the lower half of your hair to create a chic and sophisticated look, then blend in some mahogany streaks for a more dynamic finish. With this highlight idea for dark brown hair, you'll be the epitome of style in no time.

32. Blonde And Auburn Highlights

Achieve the ultimate look by adding alternating platinum blonde and auburn highlights to your dark brown hair, giving you the iconic tiger stripe appearance! It may be daunting to go for two contrasting colours, but rest assured the outcome will be a hairstyle that's unique to you. Trust us, you won't be disappointed!

33. Cool Toned Brown Highlights

A fantastic way to explore your style is to have some fun with different warm and cool tones of hair colour. Maybe add a cool chocolatey brown shade as a highlight to your already beautiful dark brown locks. You'll be sure to look glamorous when you pair this trendy hair colour with a chic long bob cut.

34. Light Brown Highlights

Realise your hair colour vision with a sophisticated brown on brown style. Upgrade your deep brown locks to a richer shade by lightening it with a softer brown colour. This simple yet beautiful style gives off a natural vibe that looks like you were born with it!

35. Copper Highlights

Make your brunette tresses all the more stunning with an understatedly sophisticated touch of red. The luminous and polished shade of copper has red undertones and adds an intriguing element to your brown hair without overwhelming it. Copper highlights make for an eye-catching combination with a brown base, resulting in a classy yet sultry look.

36. Dark Green Highlights

Do you have dark brown hair and a light complexion? Experimenting with darker highlights of a contrasting colour can make your natural features truly pop. For example, if you have blue or green eyes, consider adding some dark green to your mane for an incredibly beautiful look.

37. Charcoal Highlights

Another cool highlighting idea for dark brown hair, is the contemporary combination of pastel purple and light brown highlights. Opt for a striking blend of luscious lavender hues - some freshly washed, others of the dusty and duller kind - that'll grace the length of your hair and turn heads. On top, introduce lighter highlights of creamy caramel-brown, melting in beautifully and putting a classy yet fashion-forward twist on the entire look.

40. Blue Ombre Highlights

When creating a grunge aesthetic that tumblr loves, think pastels and metallics to capture a bold look. Try a daring steel blue ombre that'll work wonderfully with dark brown hair to complete the perfect highlighting. You can also try merging silver, steel and pearl grey hues to accentuate your hue and add some sparkle. These two fashion favourites will elevate your grunge vibes with softness and edge that can take any look to the next level.

Conclusion

We’ve seen so many fantastic and unique highlights for brown hair that it’s hard to choose just one! Whether you prefer subtle pops of lighter tones or bright and daring streaks, these 40 stunning highlight ideas for dark brown hair are sure to make you look fabulous. From beautiful auburn streaks to warm caramel glazes, dark brown hair can be totally transformed with just a few strategically placed highlights. Take the plunge and experiment with different shades, tones and textures to discover the perfect highlight combination for you!

