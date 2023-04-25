Some Easy and Natural DIY Home Remedies for Dry Scalp

Imagine not being able to stop the urge to scratch your head while in an important business meeting, while spending time with friends, or in the middle of a romantic dinner. This may put you in a very embarrassing situation.

A dry scalp is quite a common condition that may affect almost everyone at some point or another. The feeling of scratching your head every now and then could be the first sign of a dry scalp. Other signs of a dry scalp might include soreness, dandruff, and hair loss.

A dry scalp can generally be defined as skin that lacks natural oils. However, this scratching could also be an indicator of an underlying medical condition. Several factors can contribute to a dry scalp, including genetics, weather changes, and certain hair products. You may be able to improve the dryness with some home remedies for dry scalp. Before we share some natural remedies that may help you get rid of dry scalp, let us find out what could be the causes behind a dry scalp.

What Causes Dry Scalp?

A dry scalp is caused when the scalp is either unable to make enough oil or is dehydrated. It can happen due to various reasons. Certain internal & external factors may also add to the problem. Let's look at some of the probable reasons for a dry scalp:

Dandruff is a common skin condition that forces the scalp to overproduce oil. This often leads to a build-up of dead skin cells, thereby leaving the scalp dry ( 1 ).

). Exposure to extremely cold weather for a long duration may also cause the scalp to become dry and itchy.

Frequent or prolonged hair washing with shampoos containing harsh chemicals may strip the scalp of its natural oils, leading to dryness.

Using hot styling tools such as blow dryers or straighteners can also dry out your scalp.

Some people are more prone to having a dry scalp due to genetics.

Medical conditions like psoriasis and eczema may also trigger scalp dryness and itching.

Lack of oiling and hair care.

Hair products containing harsh chemicals, such as hair dyes and hair sprays, can also contribute to a dry scalp.

Lack of essential nutrients in the body could possibly also lead to a dry scalp.

Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dry Scalp

Home remedies for dry scalp have been used for centuries to soothe and heal the scalp. They are not only affordable and natural, but may also be safer than commercial products that may contain harsh chemicals. Additionally, almost all products for dry scalp treatment can be easily found at home.

1. Coconut Oil

Advertisement

Coconut oil has traditionally been used to promote hair and scalp health. It is known to be generally safe for all skin types. In addition to moisturizing your scalp, coconut oil may also help heal irritation and balance some of the root causes of scalp dryness.

A study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Science revealed that coconut oil can penetrate the hair shaft effectively (2). This means that coconut oil can provide deeper hydration and nourishment to the scalp and hair.

Another study also revealed that "supporting studies have demonstrated the inhibitory role of coconut oil and its major component, lauric acid, on the growth and invasion of dermatophytes on the skin more efficiently than other hair oils commonly used". The study also reported that coconut is also known to decrease the transepidermal water loss (TEWL) on a long-term application on the skin surface and increase hydration levels. This may play an important role in shaping the microbiome of the scalp surface (3).

What you need:

Coconut oil

How to use:

Warm coconut oil in a small bowl.

Dip your fingers in the oil and massage the scalp.

Also, apply a little oil to the hair.

Leave the oil on for around 45–60 minutes. You can also leave it on overnight during the summer.

Rinse off with cool to warm water.

How often you may use this:

You may use this twice a week.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a cactus-like plant that contains a soft gel inside its leaves. It is known to have been used in Ayurvedic, homeopathic, and allopathic streams of medicine because of its therapeutic and medicinal properties for centuries across the world ( 4 ). Aloe vera contains around 75 potentially active constituents, which include vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, fatty acids, etc.

A review published in the National Library of Medicine showed that it helps bind moisture into the skin and has cohesive effects on the superficial flaking epidermal cells by sticking them together, which softens the skin ( 5 ).

Advertisement

What you need:

1 Aloe vera leaf

Castor oil or Neem oil (you can also use coconut oil if the other two are not available)

How to use:

Wash the aloe vera leaf.

Using a sharp knife, remove the spiny ends.

Remove the outer skin and scoop out the gel.

Mix the gel with any of the oils mentioned above.

Apply immediately to the scalp and hair.

Leave it there for around 30–40 minutes.

Rinse off the hair.

How often you may use this:

You may use this twice a week, depending on your scalp condition.

3. Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil comes from the steam distillation of the leaves of the tea tree. The tea tree, scientific name Melaleuca alternifolia, is a native of Australia. Tea tree oil has found its way into traditional and herbal medicines. The oil contains antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. These may not only help with dry scalp but may also effectively fight minor fungal infections, which are often responsible for itchiness ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

What you need:

Tea tree oil

Water or coconut oil

How to use it for dry scalp treatment:

Take a few drops of tea tree oil in a bowl.

Add a little coconut oil. You may also mix it with water or olive oil.

Apply and lightly massage it into your scalp.

Leave it on for about 10–15 minutes.

Wash off with lukewarm water.

How often you may use this:

You may use this twice a week, depending on your scalp condition. If your skin feels irritated, stop using it.

4. Lemon Juice

Lemon has a high citric acid content. It helps fight various fungal infections. It also helps with excess sebum production that may cause an itchy scalp. Lemon is also known to help with the balancing of the pH of the scalp, which may result in reduced scalp dryness.

Advertisement

What you need:

1.5 tablespoons of lemon juice

3 tablespoons of honey

How to use:

Mix lemon juice with honey.

Apply this to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for around 5-8 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Remember not to leave lemon juice on your scalp for a long time, as it may lead to frizzy or dry hair. Also, remember to do a patch test beforehand.

How often you may use this:

Depending on your scalp condition, you may do this dry scalp treatment at home every 3–4 days. Discontinue use if your scalp feels extremely itchy.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

Made from fermented apple juice, apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties ( 8 ). It is said to help relieve dandruff symptoms by rebalancing the pH levels of the scalp. This is known to be one of the reasons for dry scalp. It is also believed to prevent the growth of fungi, which contributes to a dry scalp and hence counted among the home remedies for dry scalp.

What you need:

Apple cider vinegar - 1-2 tbsp

Warm water

How to use:

Dilute apple cider vinegar in warm water.

Apply this mixture to the scalp.

Leave it on for about 5 minutes.

Rinse it off and wash your hair with shampoo.

How often you can do this:

It is advised to restrict its use to 1 to 2 times a week.

6. Yogurt and Lemon

Anecdotal evidence and the traditional use of yogurt suggest that yogurt may help moisturize the scalp. Lemon is also known to help balance the pH of the scalp, which may reduce scalp dryness.

What you need:

2 tbsp of yogurt

1 tbsp of honey

How to use:

Mix yogurt and honey in a bowl.

Apply it to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with shampoo.

Advertisement

How often you can do this:

You may apply this mixture 2-3 times a week.

7. Oatmeal

The results of a review suggest that oatmeal possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It also suggested that oatmeal administration is effective for a variety of dermatologic inflammatory diseases ( 9 ). Oatmeal, when ground and mixed with water, helps lock in moisture and prevent dryness and flaking ( 10 ).

What you need:

3 tbsp of oats

1/2 cup milk

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey

How to use:

Soak oats in milk and make a smooth paste into a grinder.

Add honey and coconut oil.

Mix well.

Apply it to your scalp and hair.

Let it sit for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Wash your hair with shampoo.

How often you can do this:

You may do this twice a week.

8. Lemongrass Oil

A dry scalp is often said to be one of the many causes of dandruff. As per a randomized controlled trial, lemongrass oil may be an effective dandruff treatment ( 11 ). Lemongrass oil has antibacterial properties and may also prevent any scalp infections.

What you need:

Lemongrass oil

Coconut oil

How to use:

Add a few drops of lemongrass oil to the coconut oil.

Massage this into your scalp.

Leave it on for about an hour.

Rinse it off the hair with lukewarm water.

Wash your hair with shampoo.

How often can this be used?

This may be used 2-3 times a week.

Conclusion:

Home remedies for dry scalp have been in practice for ages and are said to be generally safe. Simple and everyday-use ingredients, some of which are more or less used in your kitchen on a regular basis, can be effectively used to prepare DIY home remedies for dry scalp. Coconut oil's natural properties might help soothe an itchy and dry scalp. Aloe vera gel, with its cooling effect, might alleviate discomfort and help moisturize the scalp. Apple cider vinegar can be used to restore the pH balance of the scalp and combat bacteria that can cause irritation. Do remember that natural remedies for dry scalp may not work for everyone. If you feel that the condition of your dry scalp is severe or persistent, you must immediately consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Advertisement

In addition to using home remedies, you may also need to make several lifestyle changes starting with drinking plenty of water in order to prevent dry scalp from occurring. Limiting the use of hot styling tools, avoiding over-washing, and not using harsh shampoos could help with the dry scalp. Including foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A and E, and zinc in your regular diet could also help in the internal healing of the scalp.

Citations:

1. Seborrheic Dermatitis

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2888552/

2. Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage

Advertisement

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12715094/

3. Longitudinal study of the scalp microbiome suggests coconut oil to enrich healthy scalp commensals

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8012655/

4. Therapeutic and Medicinal Uses of Aloe vera: A Review

https://www.scirp.org/html/39281.html

5. ALOE VERA: A SHORT REVIEW

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2763764/

6. Melaleuca alternifolia (Tea Tree) Oil: a Review of Antimicrobial and Other Medicinal Properties

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1360273/

7. Tea Tree Oil

https://www.nccih.nih.gov/health/tea-tree-oil

8. Antimicrobial activity of apple cider vinegar ---

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5788933/

9. Oatmeal in dermatology: A brief review

https://ijdvl.com/oatmeal-in-dermatology-a-brief-review/

10. Home and natural remedies for an itchy scalp

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324126#colloidal-oatmeal

11. Anti-dandruff Hair Tonic Containing Lemongrass oil

https://www.karger.com/Article/Abstract/432407