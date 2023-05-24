A Guide on How to Do Space Buns And Inspiring Hairstyle Ideas

Space buns have become a sensational trend in the world of hairstyling. Whether you're attending a music festival, a casual outing with friends, or simply want to add a touch of whimsy to your everyday look, space buns are the perfect choice. Not only do space buns exude a cool and playful vibe, but they also offer incredible versatility, allowing you to create various captivating variations that reflect your unique style. But if you have no idea about how to do space buns, then you have stumbled upon the right page. This guide is here to help you master the art of styling space buns with ease and confidence.

From prepping your hair rightly before the styling to elaborating on the step-by-step process, we'll cover everything you need to know to achieve flawless space buns. Additionally, we'll provide you with a stunning collection of hairstyle ideas that will inspire you to personalize your space buns while aiding you to make a statement that's uniquely yours. So, grab your hair ties, and let's dive into the world of space buns, where creativity knows no bounds!

What Are Space Buns?

After a stint of popularity in the '90s, space buns have made a triumphant comeback and are currently dominating the hair world with their stylish presence. Space buns are a trendy and playful hairstyle where the hair is divided into two sections and twisted or braided into buns on each side of the head. The buns are typically positioned high on the head. From sleek and polished to messy and textured, this two-buns hairstyle can be worn in a variety of styles. Moreover, space buns are flexible and can be modified to suit your individual style. This fun hairdo can be made with any hair length and texture.

How to Do Space Buns?

Check out the list of essential tools and products that are required for this hairstyle:

Bobby pins or hair elastics to secure and hold the space buns in place.

Rat-tail comb to create precise partings and sections in your hair.

Hairbrush or a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair and ensure smooth styling.

Hair spray to hold and keep your space buns in place throughout the day.

Step-by-Step Instructions to Create Double Bun Hairstyle

Start with clean, dry hair. Wash and dry your hair thoroughly to ensure a fresh foundation for styling. Use a brush or comb to detangle your hair and remove any knots or tangles.

Divide your hair in half. You can either create a middle parting or a side parting, depending on your style and preference. Make sure whatever parting you are using, divide your hair into two equal sections.

Now, take one section of hair and temporarily secure it with a hair tie or clip to keep it out of the way while you work on the other section.

By using a comb, take the remaining section of hair and gather it into a high ponytail on the side or top of your head. Use a hair tie to secure it tightly and neatly.

Once done, release the first section of hair and create a second ponytail on the other end.

Take one ponytail and twist it tightly or braid it (this solely depends on your liking). Continue twisting or braiding until you reach the end of the hair and secure it with another hair tie.

Take the twisted or braided ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie, forming a bun. Secure it in place with bobby pins, making sure it feels secure and neat.

Repeat this step on the other end and create a matching bun.

Gently tug on the buns to make them fuller or messier, depending on the desired look. Use hairspray or styling products to tame any flyaways or add extra hold if needed.

You can decorate your space buns with accessories like ribbons, clips, or flowers to enhance the overall look. This step is entirely optional.

Explore 15 Most Fashionable Space Bun Hairstyle Ideas

Space Buns for Long Hair

1. Twisted Space Buns

Twisted space buns add an extra touch of intrigue and texture to the dry, dull, and frizzy tresses. By incorporating twists into the bun, you can simply elevate your space buns to a new level of style. Elegantly secure the twisted sections of hair around the space buns to ensure a sleek and neat finish that sets your space buns apart.

2. Space Bun with Bangs

If you want an offbeat two-buns hairstyle, combining space buns with bangs is just what you need. It creates a chic and playful hairstyle that blends youthful charm with a trendy edge. The contrasting elements of the voluminous buns and the face-framing bangs create a dynamic look that beautifully frames the face. Whether you opt for straight-across bangs or side-swept ones, it will certainly add a touch of flair and individuality to your overall style when accompanied by space buns.

3. Super Sleek Space Buns

Super sleek space buns offer a sophisticated and polished take on the trendy hairstyle. By creating ultra-smooth and well-groomed buns, this variation exudes a chic and refined appearance. The sleekness adds an element of elegance, making these space buns a versatile choice that can be worn for both casual and formal occasions. Just conceal the flyways with a hair spray for a boosted look.

4. Loose Funky Space Buns with Long Front Flicks

This hairdo brings a playful and carefree vibe to your overall appearance. By creating relaxed and slightly messy buns, combined with long flicks framing the face, this style exudes a bohemian charm. The combination of loose buns and front flicks adds movement and texture, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a fun and stylish look.

5. Bounced Up Space Buns

If your hair has a sleek, fine, and thin texture, then this hairstyle can add up to the volume of your manes. By styling the buns with added volume and height, this variation creates a playful and youthful appearance. The lifted and perky space buns add a touch of vibrancy and energy to your overall look.

Cute Two Bun Hairstyles

6. Wispy Feathered Bangs Space Buns

Transform the street-style look of double bun hairstyles by giving it a neat touch with wispy feathered bangs. Combining the airy bangs and the whimsical space buns creates a charming and dreamy hairstyle that looks unabashedly cool and unconventional.

7. Micro Bangs Space Buns

Do you want to head to dinner straight from your work? Need a quick and effortless hairstyle that can be done in a flash? Well, this hairstyle has got your back. By pairing mini, forehead-grazing bangs with the iconic space buns, this variation creates a bold and avant-garde look. This hairstyle is sure to earn you significant style points, blending retro inspiration with a contemporary twist. With its nostalgic flair and modern touch, it exudes a unique and fashionable vibe that captures the best of both worlds.

8. Dramatic Low Space Buns

By positioning the buns lower on the head, this variation calls for a touch of drama and sophistication. The low placement accentuates the neck and facial features, making it a bold and striking choice. Whether for a special event or a night out, these dramatic low-space buns are sure to make a statement and leave a lasting impression.

9. Messy Space Buns

Gorgeous messy locks that exhibit an undone appearance are in trend these days. If you have silky straight tresses, you can intentionally create a tousled appearance by pulling out some flicks here and there. This variant of twin buns hairstyle embraces a carefree and relaxed style. The messy texture makes them perfect for everyday wear or a laid-back event.

Double Bun Hairstyle

10. Wavy Half Up Half Down Space Buns

This hairstyle will seriously spill Y2K vibes! All you have to do is accompany it with blingy eye makeup and chunky earrings. Add a wavy texture to your loose hair strands to add a touch of effortless charm.

11. Gathered Space Buns

This hairdo is sure to make people stop and stare at you because of its refined and polished look. The gathered style adds a sense of symmetry and balance, making it a sophisticated choice for various occasions. With their tidy and organized appearance, gathered space buns ooze a timeless beauty that never goes out of style.

12. Drawn Out Space Buns

Drawn-out space buns create a captivating and elongated effect on the hairstyle. By elongating the buns and stretching them further apart, this variation of space buns will certainly grab all the attention. The drawn-out style accentuates the shape of the buns, creating a bold and dynamic look.

13. Tiny Braided Space Buns

To bring a badass twist to the hairstyle, incorporate small braids at the front of the head and transform the rest of the hair into space buns. The tiny braids add a touch of detail and texture to your space buns. Add a dash of creativity by pinning your favorite hair accessories.

14. Edgy Space Buns

Do you want a bold and daring hairstyle? This edgy and fierce hairstyle will mark an audacious impression. Whether styled with sharp angles, adorned with accessories, or paired with bold makeup, edgy space buns are a statement-making choice for those who want to embrace their unique sense of style.

15. Afro Space Buns

Afro space buns showcase a celebration of natural hair and cultural heritage. By styling the hair into two voluminous buns, this variation embraces the beauty and versatility of afro-textured hair. To try this double bun hairstyle, all you need to do is tight curl your tresses with a styling tool and then tie them up into the space bun hairdo. You can use colorful hair accessories to add a flair of vibrancy. It's a striking and eye-catching hairstyle that is just perfect for any casual outing, nighttime events, or a breezy chill date eve.

Conclusion

Space bun hairstyles are currently a major trend, and the best part is that they are here to stay for the long haul! Such a cool hairdo can easily complement any outfit and be combined with bangs, braids, or pigtails for an enhanced look. Now that you know how to do space buns in the right way, what’s stopping you from trying and experimenting with new buns every day? Experiment with different variations, adorn your space buns with accessories and don't be afraid to let your imagination run wild. Embrace the fun and playful nature of space buns to express your unique personality and stand out from the crowd.

