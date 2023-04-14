21 Hairstyles for College Girls That Will Make You Stand Out on Campus

INTRODUCTION

The college phase is extremely important for every young girl. Apart from establishing her future, she also makes a mark in the world for herself. While socializing and making new friends, the first thing you want to do is get your hair in order. So instead of worrying about your hair looking dull, lifeless and boring, we’ve curated a very special list that solves all girls’ hairstyle concerns.

It can be challenging to spare time and energy to manage your hair every day in between lessons, projects, and social activities. There are plenty of hairstyles for college girls that give you a trendy look and are simple to wear which make you stand out on campus. So, let's dive in and explore some exciting hairstyles that will make you the talk of the campus!

21 Must-Have Hairstyles for College Girls to Transform Your Look

Hairstyle for Girls with Short Hair

1. Wavy Lob

For college girls looking for a low-maintenance yet fashionable hairstyle, the wavy lob, also known as the long bob is ideal. Girls with medium-length, wavy, or curly hair can pull off this hairstyle well.

2. Messy Bob

If you want to look stylish and carefree, the messy bob is a fun and trendy hairstyle for teenagers. Typically, girls with short to medium-length hair look their best in this hairstyle.

Use a finishing spray or sea salt spray to give your hair more volume and texture.

3. Pixie Cut

This ultra-short hairstyle is low maintenance and ideal for those seeking a significant change. It can be styled in many different ways, such as with waves or slicked-back hair.

4. Sleek Blunt Cut

For girls who prefer a more clean and elegant style, the sleek blunt cut is a straightforward yet stylish hairstyle for girls that is ideal. There are no layers, and the hair is cut straight across for a crisp, clean line. With routine trims, this style is simple to maintain and suitable for all hair types and lengths.

5. Layered Side Swept Bangs

Side Swept With Layered Bangs is a modern hairstyle that gives any outfit a dash of glitz. You need to only make a side part in your hair and sweep your bangs to one side of your face to achieve this look. Your hair gains texture and dimension from the layers in the fringe, and the side-swept style adds a finishing touch to your teen styling.

6. Fringed Bob

It is a common girl's hairstyle that's ideal for those seeking a more edgy and contemporary style. This look has a bob cut that frames the face with a fringe. It is suitable for both casual and formal settings.

Long Hair styles for College Goers

7. Simple Ponytail

This lovely ponytail look is simple to achieve if you have thick, wavy hair that is in good condition. The hairstyle can be completed in a matter of seconds, and adding fabric elastics can highlight your features.

8. Bubble Braid Hairstyle

At special occasions and gatherings, you can try out the bubble braid, which has gained popularity in the fashion world. Girls with long hair can try this fashionable hairstyle. This look is feasible with either straight or wavy hair, and it is ideal to raise the fashion bar for those with oval and diamond face shapes.

9. High Ponytail

This is a timeless girl’s hairstyle for college goers that is simple to make and appropriate for any event. Put an elastic band at the crown of your head and gather your hair there. Use a teasing comb to add more volume and texture to the hair at the crown of your head before pulling it back into a ponytail.

10. Highlighted French Braid

A chic and elegant hairdo for college girls that is ideal for giving your hair some texture and dimension is the highlighted French braid. Simply divide your hair down the middle and braid two French braids, one on each side of your head, adding highlighted hair for depth.

11. Half Braided Ponytail

A popular girl's hairstyle that has been around for many years is the half-braided ponytail. If you enjoy wearing traditional, feminine ethnic looks, this semi-braided ponytail hairstyle can look great with ethnic clothing. Any college goer can try this hairstyle, regardless of her face structure, facial features, or hair texture.

12. Five Strand Braid

The Five Strand Braid is a unique and complex style for girls that gives your hair dimension and texture. To begin creating a braided look, divide your hair into five sections and cross each section over the previous one.

Teen Styling ideas with Open Hair

13. Side Braids with Open Hair

It is strong and ideal for those who enjoy wearing dark, striking makeup. You can braid your hair on the sides and clip it in the back to create stunning hair. It is a relatively easy haircut that is suitable for all types of girls who want to make a great impression and appear fashionable.

14. Sleek Purple Tinge

A trendy and edgy girl's hairstyle that adds a pop of color to your hair is the Sleek Purple Tinge. To achieve this look, bleach your hair to a light blonde color first, and then dye the desired parts of your hair purple in color. You can use a straightening iron for a polished finish look.

15. Mermaid’s Tress

It goes best for those who have long wavy or curly hair. Your hair should first be parted down the middle then, create loose waves by running your fingers through the curls. For a beachy finish, add a final spritz of sea salt spray.

16. Layered long fringe

Those girls who want to maintain their long hair while adding some depth to their style should try this look. Start by creating a middle part in your hair and adding some long layers to the ends. After that, add side-swept fringe for a chic and attractive finish.

17. Bandana Wrap

If you want to give your hair some retro appeal, try the bandana wrap look. Let your hair hang down as you first encircle your head with a bandana. After that, add some loose waves to your hair with a curling iron for an amusing look.

Easy Bun Hairstyles for College Goers

18. Double Half Top Buns

Double half-top buns, also referred to as space buns are a chic and cute hairstyle for girls that gives your outfit some personality. Simply part your hair in the middle, creating two high ponytails on both sides of your head. The hair in each ponytail should then be twisted into a bun and fastened with bobby pins.

19. Messy Bun

The messy bun is a timeless and carefree hairstyle for girls that is ideal for days when you want to look put together without exerting too much effort. Set it up in a high ponytail, then twirl it into a loose bun. To give your hair a messy, undone Gestalt, pull out a few hair strands and pin them up.

20. Half Top Bun

When you want to keep your hair out of your face and still look fashionable, the half-top bun is a trendy option. Just section off the top half of your hair then pull it back into a high ponytail to complete the look. Put bobby pins in the hair bun after twisting it.

21. Chic Brunette Bun

The Chic Brunette Bun is a timeless and elegant hairstyle for teens that is appropriate for any setting. Pull your hair and make a low ponytail. The ponytail should then be twisted into a bun and fastened with bobby pins. College girls who want to look stylish and put together with little effort should try this hairstyle.

Conclusion

Whether you want to go bold or subtle, be creative and flaunt your tresses with these hairstyles for college girls that will make you stand out on campus. A right hairstyle can give you an amazing look and confidence during the college lectures. So, try these hairstyles for your next semester or ongoing classes, they can be clad up or down according to your mood and occasion.

