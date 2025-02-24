Sanya Malhotra’s Haircare Secrets for Luscious Curls Revealed! Here’s a Step-by-step Guide

It's no secret that Sanya Malhotra’s curly hair is enviable! Not only is she celebrated for her on-screen performances, but her striking looks also captivate audiences. Her gorgeous curls and effortless hairstyle steal the spotlight even further. Perfectly coiled and tamed, she leaves fans intrigued about her haircare routine. In a recent interview with Tweak India, the Mrs. actress finally got the cat out of the bag and revealed her haircare routine. From shampooing and conditioning to styling, Sanya’s ringlets are the result of her passion for hair care.

Whether you are blessed with naturally curly, wavy, or coily hair, Sanya’s haircare secrets are all that you need to know.

Sanya Malhotra’s Ultimate Curly Haircare Routine Revealed

The Kathal actress isn’t shy about sharing the secret behind her voluminous curls and stunning hairstyles. In conversation with Tweak India, the Bollywood diva spilled the beans and confessed how she embraces her curls with utmost love and attention.

Step 1: Wash Gently

Sanya’s first and foremost step is quite basic. Of course, shampooing your hair and cleansing the scalp comes first. She recommends incorporating gentle and moisturizing products into your haircare routine to nourish the tresses thoroughly.

Step 2: Condition

After shampooing, the next step is conditioning. Conditioners work wonders to detangle and smoothen your hair and enhance its texture.

Step 3: Detangle the Hair

With the help of a wet brush or detangling comb, the Badhaai Ho star gently combs her drenched hair, flipping her head downward. According to the actress, this method prevents hair breakage and ensures even distribution of the conditioner.

Step 4: Scrunch Upwards

After rinsing the conditioner, Sanya prefers styling her soaking wet hair with two products: curl cream and hair gel. While your hair is drenched with water, she suggests generously applying a good-quality curl cream in sections. To lock in desirable definition, she seals the look of her curls with a strong-hold hair gel.

Step 5. Hair Drying

To break the cast of the applied products, the actress advises applying a little bit of hair oil. It tames frizz and adds volume to your hair. For drying the hair, she recommends using a diffuser and styling it as required.

Undoubtedly, Sanya Malhotra’s curls are a defining part of her identity. Whether your hair is curly, wavy, or coiled, her haircare routine is one to be inspired by. Her detailed guide serves as a self-care ritual that boosts the beauty of your locks, leaving them healthier and more vibrant. By following her simple yet effective steps, you too can transform your look instantly. With the right care and products, you can embody the charm and allure of Sanya’s stunning curls. So, embrace the journey and keep your happy hair days rolling!

