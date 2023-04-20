Top 10 Side Effects of Hair Smoothening Treatments You Need to Know About

Hair smoothening treatment has taken the world by storm in the last few years. While the treatment sounds fancy and there is a lot of buzz about it, one must be aware of the side effects of hair smoothening treatment. But before that, let's understand what it's all about.

Hair smoothening is a four-step process that includes thoroughly cleansing the hair using a deep conditioning shampoo, applying a formaldehyde solution to the hair, blow-drying it, and straightening it using a flat iron at a high temperature. People with curly or wavy hair usually go for hair smoothening treatments to tame frizzy hair, add shine to their tresses, and make their hair manageable (1). Hair smoothening treatment involves using a formaldehyde solution that can make it harmful to your hair (2). So, you must know about them to weigh the pros and cons and decide whether to get the treatment done accordingly. Read on to know more.

Top 10 Side Effects of Hair Smoothening Treatment

1. May Cause Dandruff

Dandruff is something nobody likes because it causes an itchy scalp and can be considered to be unaesthetic (3). The chemicals used in hair smoothening treatment often leave residue on hair, thereby causing dandruff (4). This is without any doubt one of the worst side effects of hair smoothening treatment.

2. May Lead to Hair Fall

Can hair smoothening cause hair loss? Yes, it can. Smoothening hair treatment indeed leads to silky and smooth hair, but the aftermath can be quite scary. You might think you are pampering your hair with regular salon visits, but the truth is these treatments can do more harm than good in the long run. When your hair is exposed to harsh chemicals and then exposed to high heat for straightening, these cosmetic treatments may cause damage to hair fibers, leading to hair thinning and breakage (5).

3. May Cause Health Problems

Formaldehyde is a chemical used in hair smoothening treatment, and this chemical has a bad reputation. According to a study, too much exposure to formaldehyde can cause various health problems like headaches, eye irritation, respiratory disease, lung irritation, shortness of breath, and so on (6). In addition, formaldehyde is a known carcinogen and in excess quantities, can pose a serious threat to your health (4).

4. May Cause Scalp Inflammation

Hair smoothening involves a lot of steps that require a salon professional to use products on your hair. According to a study, hair straightening techniques can lead to scalp inflammation (7). This is one of the major side effects of hair smoothening treatment.

5. May Affect Your Hair Texture Negatively

Prolonged exposure to the chemicals used in hair smoothening treatment can alter the texture of your hair and in the worst case, break your hair too (1). Once you have lost the natural hair texture, no remedy can fix it permanently.

6. May Cause Breathing Problems

Formaldehyde is a strong-smelling chemical and if someone is exposed to it for a long time, they can get breathing problems. According to a study, hairdressers exposed to formaldehyde-containing hair straighteners lead to breathing problems and asthma (8).

7. May Cause Damage to Hair Shaft

Our hair shaft is part of the hair that's visible and sticks out of the skin (9). Too much heat can damage your hair shaft (10). Moreover, hair straightening tools too can harm your hair by inducing hair loss (7).

8. May Cause Contact Dermatitis

Contact dermatitis is a skin condition characterized by itchy rashes and can be caused by an allergic reaction (11). According to a study, exposure to formaldehyde can cause allergic contact dermatitis (12). Research also suggests that exposure to indoor formaldehyde can worsen atopic dermatitis symptoms in kids (13).

9. May Cause Dizziness

Dizziness is a medical condition that creates the feeling of lightheadedness, faintness, or weakness in a person (14). When you get hair smoothening treatment done, you are exposed to formaldehyde, and prolonged exposure to this chemical can cause dizziness (15).

10. May Lead to Denaturation of Keratin

Keratin is one of the most important proteins for hair as it's the one that makes our hair and helps keep them healthy (16). In hair smoothening treatment, your hair is exposed to heating techniques. According to a few experimental studies, when our hair is overexposed to heat, it can denature keratin (cause changes to its inherent structure) and damage hair cuticles (17). This is one of the most significant side effects of hair smoothening treatment.

Conclusion

Hair smoothening comes with both pros and cons. As formaldehyde has many negative consequences, you can go for hair keratin treatments that are formaldehyde-free to reap the benefits of the procedure. But always keep in mind the side effects of hair smoothening, and get it done only once in a while if you must to avoid the adverse effects. Moreover, to prevent hair damage, try homemade hair masks and eat a healthy diet and keep your mane healthy and happy.

