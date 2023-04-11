What to Do Before Bleaching Hair for a Stress-free Hair Lightening Experience

Hair bleaching is a technique to strip your hair of its natural pigment and lighten your hair color. Celebrities like Joe Jonas and Kanye West have rocked bleached hair looks, inspiring others to try the same. From platinum blonde to pastel pink, there are many colors you can rock with the hair bleaching process. But while hair bleaching can give you the extraordinary makeover you desire, there are things you should take care of before opting for the process. Here's our guide on what to do before bleaching hair for a great after-bleaching experience. Let's begin by understanding the concept of hair bleaching.

What Is Hair Bleaching And What to Do Before Bleaching Hair?

Melanin is a natural pigment that gives your hair its natural color. Human hair comprises two types of melanin, namely eumelanin, and pheomelanin. Eumelanin gives your hair black and brown shades of color, whereas you get red-colored hair from pheomelanin. Both types of melanin are present in people in different quantities ( 1 ).

Hair bleaching treatment uses mainly two chemicals including an alkaline agent and an oxidizing agent to lighten your mane. The bleaching process starts with using the alkaline agent on your hair to open up the hair cuticle. This step helps oxidizing agents to penetrate deeply into the hair and work effectively. When the oxidative agent enters the hair cortex, it dissolves the natural pigment of hair. This in turn leaves you with lighter-colored tresses.

Although you can bleach your hair at home, it's recommended to get it done by a professional at a salon, especially if it's your first time with this hair treatment. If you are fretting about the damage caused by hair bleaching, don't worry at all. Here are some tips on how to prep your hair for bleaching and get beautiful tresses. Keep reading to know more!

What to Do Before Bleaching Hair: 7 Tips to Follow

1. Consult a Hair Care Professional

Before getting your hair bleached, you must meet a professional and clarify all your doubts. You may tell them about your hair goals, and ask them all about after-care of the process or any side effects that come along with it. You can also ask them if your hair is healthy enough to get bleached or not. You must also be upfront with your colorist about the color you want, and if you have undergone any chemical treatments. If you go for regular hair bleaching treatments, you should tell your stylist if you have noticed any side effects before. Have open communication with your hairstylist about the result you want to achieve with bleaching treatment and about any hair experiments you have done. This will help them understand all about your hair properly and customize the formula accordingly. Discuss everything openly with the professional and let them evaluate the health of your hair.

2. Assess Your Mane Health

Advertisement

Just like you take note of your hair type and texture before trying on a new product, similarly, before getting bleaching on hair done, you must also assess the health of your locks. Visit a hairstylist to understand if your hair is healthy enough to get bleached or not. Avoid going for hair lightening treatment if your hair is dry, brittle, and coarse. This is because bleaching treatment can rip protein off your hair, causing hair to break and look dull ( 2 ). So, a very important tip on how to prepare your hair for bleach is to consider your hair texture, type, and overall hair health.

3. Keep Away from Heat Styling Tools Before Bleaching

If you have recently undergone hair perming, hair straightening, or any other treatment that exposes your hair to heat or chemicals, you should give your mane some time to breathe and then go for hair bleaching. This is because frequent hair care treatments can cause damage to your hair and result in hair loss ( 3 ). Too much exposure of hair to heat styling processes can cause skin issues, respiratory problems, and also damage your hair cuticle ( 4 , 2 ). Hence, wait for a while if you have pampered your hair with treatment before lightening your locks.

4. Do Not Wash Your Hair for 2 Days Before Your Hair Bleach Appointment

During the hair bleaching process, your hair must be hydrated and nourished. Shampoos can strip your hair of its natural oils, leading to dry, coarse, and damaged hair ( 5 ). Avoid cleansing your hair two days prior to your hair bleach appointment. And don't worry if your hair feels greasy as it won't hinder the results of bleach.

5. Pamper Your Hair with Hair Oil Massage

Make it a habit of massaging your hair with coconut oil at least ten days before you get hair bleach done. Our hair is made of protein and coconut oil helps keep your mane healthy by minimizing protein loss. It also penetrates deeper into the scalp, keeping it healthy ( 6 ). So, if you are wondering about what to do before bleaching hair, remember this tip — massage your hair and scalp with coconut oil.

Advertisement

6. Use Hair Conditioning Masks

Hair masks help deeply condition your hair, make them shiny, and prevent hair damage. You can get hair masks online or at a nearby store. But if you can prepare them at home, that would be best because herbal hair masks are known to leave you with healthier and stronger hair with minimal side effects. Some of the ingredients used to prepare hair masks include coconut oil, neem, hibiscus, bhrinigiraj, tulsi, and amla ( 7 ). According to a study, using home remedies for your hair can prevent various problems including hair damage, split ends, dry ends, and so on ( 8 ). You can start using hair masks ten days before bleaching for the best results.

So now that you know how to prep hair before bleaching, let's discover after-care tips for your colored hair.

How to Take Care of Bleached Hair for Long-Lasting Results?

1. Don't Wash Your Hair Too Frequently

As mentioned above, shampooing too often can take away the natural oils from your scalp, resulting in damaged hair. So, cut back on shampooing your hair to retain protein and nutrients in your hair and keep your locks healthy.

2. Use Mild Shampoos to Wash Your Hair

Shampoos laden with too many harsh chemicals can do more harm than good. After you get your hair bleached, maintain your hair health by using mild and gentle shampoos that cleanse your scalp thoroughly without getting rid of its natural oils and proteins. Wet your hair properly, take a bit of shampoo and use gentle pressure to massage your scalp and roots. Use your fingertips to get rid of the built-up residue from your hair, then rinse thoroughly.

3. Use a Hair Conditioner

Hair conditioners boost hair shine and luster. They also help detangle hair and make hair soft and smooth ( 9 ). Use a hair conditioner after getting bleaching done to maintain the shine of your hair.

4. Keep Your Hair Moisturized

Nourish your hair with coconut oil, almond oil, or argan oil massage to deeply hydrate your scalp. Coconut oil, being rich in fatty acids, penetrates deeply into the hair shaft, promoting hair growth ( 10 ). Almond oil too gets deeper into the hair and keeps it moisturized, owing to its strong emollient properties. It also boosts hair elasticity and protects it against UV damage. Argan oil, on the other hand, locks moisture into the skin and controls sebum production on the scalp ( 11 ). Treat your hair with the goodness of these oils and give your scalp and hair the daily dose of hydration they need.

Advertisement

5. Keep Your Hair Protected from UV Damage

Exposure of hair to UV rays can cause protein loss in hair, split ends, dry hair, and hair loss ( 12 ). Try not to go out in the sun, or when you really need to go, cover your hair with a hat or a scarf. More importantly, you can use UV-protectant hair products to minimize the damage caused by sun rays.

6. Avoid Using Heat Styling Tools

Just like we advised you to stay away from hair styling tools in the guide for 'what to do before bleaching hair', similarly after getting your hair bleached, you should refrain from using heat styling tools. The reason is, hair styling tools can cause dryness, loss of hair color, rough hair, and hair damage ( 13 ).

7. Use Silk Pillowcases to Sleep

Silk is a fabric with a smooth surface that reduces friction between your hair when you lay on your pillowcase. So, ditch all other pillowcases and sleep on a silk pillowcase to wake up with smooth and frizz-free hair. .

8. Keep in Touch with Your Stylist

If you face any problem with your hair after getting hair bleach done, don't shy away from consulting your hairstylist. Tell them the problem and ask for a solution to keep your mane healthy.

Conclusion

Hair bleaching has become a common phenomenon these days, and when done properly, it can give you beautiful-looking locks. Don't be afraid of it; our mini guide on ‘what to do before bleaching hair’ can help you reap all the benefits of hair bleaching treatment without causing too much damage. Provide proper hydration to your locks by using a conditioner and applying hair masks regularly. Also, don't hesitate to talk to your stylist about anything that you want to discuss and reap all the benefits of hair-lightening treatment.

Sources:

1. Biochemistry, Melanin

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459156/

2. The physical and chemical disruption of human hair after bleaching - studies by transmission electron microscopy and redox proteomics

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30229956/

3. A Study on Scalp Hair Health and Hair Care Practices among Malaysian Medical Students

Advertisement

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5551307/

4. Bleaching powders, bleaching creams and other hair lightening preparations as sources for (airborne) allergic contact dermatitis and other health effects in hairdressers: Results of an empirical study

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36369878/

5. A Review: Hair Health, Concerns of Shampoo Ingredients and Scalp Nourishing Treatments

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26278532/

Advertisement

6. Hair Cosmetics: An Overview

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4387693/

7. Formulation and Evaluation of Herbal Hair Pack

https://ijcrt.org/papers/IJCRT22A6058.pdf

8. Survey of use of herbal and home remedies for hair and scalp among women in North West Saudi Arabia

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7772763/

9. Shampoo and Conditioners: What a Dermatologist Should Know?

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4458934/

10. Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12715094/

11. Hair Oils: Indigenous Knowledge Revisited

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9231528/

12. UV damage of the hair

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19138021/

13. Hair Shaft Damage from Heat and Drying Time of Hair Dryer

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3229938/