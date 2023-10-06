35+ Adam Levine Hairstyles to Try for a Cool And Macho Look

Adam Levine is an American musician, singer, songwriter, and the lead vocalist of the pop-rock band Maroon 5. Besides being a talented musician, this star’s impact on fashion has also been awe-inspiring. His dashing looks, superb styling, and offbeat hairstyles have always been in the limelight. It's no surprise because Adam Levine's hairstyles are trendsetting, stylish, and suit any face shape. He's had many different hairstyles over the years, but here, we'll show you his best hairstyles and cuts to give you some serious hairstyle inspiration. Whether you're a fan of shortcuts, long locks, or something, you'll find plenty of ideas to elevate your grooming game. Get ready to transform your appearance and channel your inner rock star with these Adam Levine-inspired hairstyles!

Explore a List of over 35 Cool And Trending Adam Levine Hairstyles

Adam Levine Long Hairstyles

1. Classic Long Hair with Center Part

This is a unique hairstyle for men who always look out for a relaxed vibe with their hairstyle. Long hair is divided evenly so that it will create a balanced appearance. You can try this hairstyle for any occasion. It's a simple look that has been popular for a long time and never goes out of fashion.

2. Beachy Waves

A beach-inspired appearance with messy, tousled waves is hot on trend. Loose and natural-looking waves in your hair can accompany any hairstyle, giving a simple yet chic appeal. It's a popular choice for those who want to look stylish without much effort.

3. Long And Layered

Long hair with layers adds dimension and movement to the hairstyle. This Adam Levine style is suitable for those with the problem of hair thinning as it will add movement and volume to your manes. Accompany this style with a clean, shaved look for a sophisticated effect.

4. Straight And Sleek

For events when you have to look polished and elegant, this hairstyle is a must. If you have naturally curly or wavy hair, don’t forget to throw in some hair gel or spray for a lasting shine and finish while taming flyways and unnecessary frizz. This hairstyle can be your go-to choice whenever you need to give off an air of elegance and sophistication.

5. Voluminous And Shaggy

When it's cold and Adam Levine needs to perform, he's got a smart haircut. He's known for his shaggy style. He combed the sides of his hair backward to make them smooth. The top of his hair is messy and has a little flip toward the back. Even though it's a bit confusing, it doesn't detract from his appearance. It's a relaxed style that works well for casual events.

6. Long Curly Affair

Adam Levine's hairstyles are all about showing off the natural curls, and Adam tries out different looks with them. Your curls have their character, and this style lets them stand out, making you look distinctive and unique. It's an excellent choice for those who want to celebrate their natural hair and make a statement with their locks. Try to keep the upper part of the hair untamed, long, and wavy so that it looks stunning from every side.

7. Shoulder-length Tousled Hair

Medium-length hair with a messy, tousled texture for a laid-back charm. This style gives you a relaxed and easygoing appearance. It's not too short or long, making it a versatile choice for various occasions. This hairdo is perfect for men who want to look cool but don't need to fuss too much with their hair to look great.

8. Long Hair with a Headband

Add a headband for a touch of style and to keep your hair off your face. The patterned headbands look great for an everyday oh-not-so-basic look and can complement any outfit dashingly.

9. Long Hair with a Hat

It's a trendy and practical way to accessorize your look. The hat adds style and helps protect you from the sun or keep you warm. It's like adding an excellent finishing touch to your appearance while being sensible. This style combines fashion and function, making it a popular choice for people with long hair who want to stay stylish and comfortable.

10. High Pompadour

Adam Levine never neglects his style. This hairdo involves creating a high-top hairstyle with sides combed smoothly. This hairstyle is perfect for those with chiseled cheekbones, as it helps highlight the face. It's a look worth admiring and even trying for yourself.

11. Long Hair with Highlights

Adam Levine's hair features new colors or simple highlights occasionally. You can try different versions of brown for a natural and subtle touch or go bolder with shades like platinum or blonde to create depth and contrast.

12. Long Spiked Hair

For men who love to keep their look messy with longer tresses, this Adam Levine hairstyle is a great choice. The hair is most extended on the top and styled into a casual spiked look. It looks like it's been tousled by the wind, which gives it a natural feel. This hairdo works exceptionally well for guys with thick hair.

Adam Levine Short Hairstyles

13. Stylish Mid Undercut

In this simple style, Adam has an undercut, which means his sides are very short. On top, he keeps a small section of hair, which is styled in a brushed-up pattern to look fashionable.

14. Messy Fohawk

In this hairstyle, hair is kept short on the sides and longer on top, giving it a spiky and untidy appearance. It's a style for guys who want to look effortlessly cool and attractive without spending too much time on their hair.

15. Adam Levine Buzz Cut

This clean and low-maintenance look is excellent for those who want a minimal yet chic hairstyle.

16. Adam Levine Mullet

Because of the short hair on the front and sides of the head and longer hair at the back, this hairstyle is perfect for many occasions. The front is often tidy and shorter, while the back flows into a more extended, often wilder, and untamed look. Adam Levine's version of the mullet adds a trendy and modern twist to this classic style. It's a hairstyle that's bold and attention-grabbing.

17. Adam Levine Fade

This hairstyle is very short at the bottom but gradually blends into longer hair towards the top. This creates a clean and polished look that is often stylish and versatile. Known for its well-groomed appearance, this hairdo is a popular choice for those who want a modern and sharp haircut.

18. Short Sides with Quiff

In this hairstyle, Adam keeps the hair on top long while shaving the sides short. Try this hairstyle with rugged facial hair to create a cohesive look.

19. Neatly Trimmed Sides with Hair Swept up on Top

In this hairstyle, the top and front of his hair are styled upward, creating a high spiked appearance. It's a good choice for guys who want to look well-groomed, and like they've put some effort into their appearance while still keeping it relaxed and casual.

20. Faux Hawk with Edgy Twist

Here's another faux hawk style from Adam Levine, which has a spiky top for a sharp and well-managed look. Instead of gradually fading on the sides, it makes a distinct shift from a very short to a stubbly texture, giving it a one-of-a-kind and distinctive appearance.

21. Short Shaved Spikes

A ruffled version of spikes is great for dinners, parties, or any other informal event. Try to keep the look as messy as you can.

22. Short And Subtle Mohawk

This genuine Mohawk that is short and not too flashy is just perfect for summertime. We believe the thick beard complements the look perfectly.

23. Clean Cut Sides with the Top Swept up

Neatly trimmed sides with the hair on top styled upward can be your savior for any event.

24. The Official “Neat And Chic"

This is one of the perfect Adam Levine short haircuts that complements your official and formal attires. In this style, you can keep the sides short while maintaining a combed-down look. Try to keep the top longer and style it into a shiny, mop-like look.

25. Side Swept Look

In this hairdo, Levine has long hair on top that he brushes to the sides. This is a very simple hairstyle that can easily be prepped up with the help of your fingers.

26. Spiky Quiff

A raised and spiked hairstyle in the front, when tucked tight and neat, looks great for formal events.

27. Messy Comb-over

A casual and tousled comb-over style, like Adam Levine's haircut style, looks intentionally messy and relaxed. It gives you a laid-back appearance, like you didn't spend too much time fussing with your hair.

28. Half-shaved Head

The shorter side of this hairstyle gives a clean and edgy appearance, while the longer side adds a touch of style and flair. It's a hairstyle that stands out and shows a mix of daring and creativity in your overall look.

29. Mohawk with Designs

These shaved designs are an intricate and unique way to twist the traditional mohawk. It adds an extra layer of style to your look.

30. Undercut with Geometric Patterns

Incorporate geometric shapes, like squares or triangles, in your undercut style to bring a unique and stylish touch to the traditional undercut. It's a trendy and eye-catching look that stands out.

31. Shaved Zig-zag Patterns

Zig-zag-shaped shaved patterns on the sides are a bold choice that can make your look go from drab to fab. Choose unique shapes and patterns for an edgy and offbeat appeal.

32. Flat And Wide

This hairstyle is perfect for men with thin or fine hair. The sides are shaved close to the scalp, like super short. But the hair on top is left quite long. It forms a flat top with hair rising at the front. You can also accompany this hairstyle with short bangs for an enhanced appearance.

33. Blonde Touch

You might be surprised to see Adam Levine with blonde hair, but he's quite the hairstyle chameleon. His blonde hair is combed down on the sides while the long hair on top is flipped towards the crown.

34. Slicked Back

This Adam Levine haircut features longer hair all over the head and is styled in a slick back look using hair gel.

35. Bouncy Blow Dried

With the sharp edges on his forehead, you can see his jawline and cheekbones, and his fans can't help but admire how he looks.

36. Long Wild Hawk

Adam Levine usually prefers short haircuts, but when he goes for long hair, it looks fantastic.He added a personal touch to this look by not removing the short sides but growing out the top to be long and wavy. The cool thing is how the long, complete hair forms waves that go up and down in a neat pattern. It's a bit wild, but it all flows together nicely.

Conclusion

The above-written Adam Levine hairstyles and transformation show how flexible and stylish he is. Whether you're aiming for a cool, macho look or simply seeking inspiration for a fresh change, these 35+ hairstyle options are proof that with the proper cut and a touch of confidence, you can effortlessly achieve a look that's both trendy and timeless. Try to experiment with the ideas above and settle for the one that complements your personality, facial features, face structure, and hair type. Also, don’t forget to check with your hairstylist before opting for a haircut or hairstyle. So, go ahead and try out these cool Adam-inspired hairstyles and become a more stylish and confident version of yourself.

