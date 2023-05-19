40 Gorgeous Bangs for Long Hair That Will Transform Your Look

Your luscious long hair has gone through a transformation with the addition of some gorgeous coloring, highlights, and layers. The possibilities of styling your hair now seem endless. A perfect way to amp up your long tresses is to add some bangs. These bold and daring features have the ability to completely transform your look and turn any mediocre hairstyle into an absolute showstopper. However, with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide on the perfect style for you. So, we’ve compiled 40 ideas to help you find the ideal bangs for long hair that will flatter your face and enhance your overall style.

40 Stunning Bangs for Long Hairstyles

1. Short Bangs on Long Hair

Straight and sassy, short bangs skim the mid-forehead, leaving little room for distraction. They're dubbed "baby bangs" for a reason — they add youthful energy to your look by accentuating the curves and lines of your face. Yet, not everyone can rock this edgy style. Round and heart-shaped faces beware! Short bangs may not be your friend. For those with an oval face shape, however, prepare to steal the show with your effortless style.

2. Long Layered Hair with Side Swept Bangs

There's something undeniably deadly about long, layered haircuts when paired with a set of bangs. This stunning combo combines sweeping layers with bold, choppy fringe for an edgy, rebellious look. Prepare to turn heads with every step, because this look of side bangs for long hair commands attention and exudes confidence.

3. Long Layers with Side Bangs

Enhance the length of your lovely face with long layered locks that feature bold, straight bangs. Ideal for those with a round visage who crave a chic, sleek look.

4. Long Hair with Side Bangs

Embrace a carefree vibe with tousled locks and a stylish side fringe. This effortlessly chic hairstyle adds a touch of definition to your facial features, making it a great option for those seeking a flattering long layered haircut with bangs.

5. Brown Ombre Hair with Baby Bangs

If your heart beats for minimalism, then embrace the beauty of less is more with a hairstyle that flaunts a gorgeous array of earthy brown tones. The beauty of this style lies in the fact that it appears so effortlessly natural and enticing. Pair it with trendy baby bangs, and voila! You have a head-turning and breathtaking look that oozes sophistication and glamour.

6. Long Hair with Micro Bangs

Elevate your bang game with the edgy yet chic micro bangs. Set an inch above your brows, these types of bangs for long hair strike the perfect balance between old-school cool and modern allure. Micro bangs effortlessly accentuate the natural contours of oval-shaped faces, making it a flawless hairstyle choice for those who want to bring out the best in their features.

7. Long Hair with Subtle Wispy Bangs

For a sleek and understated style, opt for subtle wispy bangs. This adaptable hairdo amplifies the body and shape of your tresses while preserving your current appearance. These delicate bangs infuse an airy and playful vibe.

8. Rainbow Bangs

Infuse your locks with a burst of vibrant hues! Opt for stunning rainbow bangs to skyrocket your style game. You're bound to catch the eye of every passerby with this show-stopping look!

9. Long Hair with Curtain Bangs

For those with round or oval faces, curtain bangs are the ideal hairstyle choice as they enhance the eyes and cheekbones, creating a more contoured and streamlined facial appearance. Look no further than the beautiful Dakota Johnson for a dose of inspiration!

10. Soft And Fluttery Bangs for Long Hair

As soon as Marissa Marino, hairstylist to Selena Gomez, shared a photo of her latest work on Instagram, fans all over the globe let out a collective gasp of wonder. It was a hair selfie that rocked the world, and for a very good reason indeed. With soft, fluttery bangs framing her face, and waves of hair cascading down her back in an explosion of volume and style, Selena looked every inch the glamorous goddess she truly is.

11. Long Bangs on Wavy Hair

Let your lengthy locks dance with the rolling ocean waves for a touch of classic elegance. These long bangs for long hair look are especially complimentary for those with an elongated face shape.

12. Blunt Bangs

If you're a fan of the sitcom New Girl, you're probably familiar with the stunning Hannah Simone who portrays the iconic character Cece, known for her striking black-brown tresses with fringes that perfectly frame her face.

13. Long Hair Front Bangs

If you're aiming for a carefree vibe, messy and uneven bangs that are feathered at the center will hit the nail on the head. This style screams effortlessly chic and ready to conquer the day, like you've just rolled out of bed and are going to absolutely own it.

14. Long Blonde Hair with Traditional Bangs

For all the blonde-haired folks out there, this is a must-try hairstyle that exudes elegance and timelessness. Opt for a chic, voluminous fringe paired with soft, cascading blonde tresses that are sure to captivate onlookers, whether you're heading to a formal event or a lively gathering.

15. Springy Curl Bangs

With her endless versatility, Zendaya continues to leave us captivated and mesmerized with every new transformation she unveils. Her Instagram post, featuring a stunning display of voluminous curls and a sleek set of bangs, has left us utterly smitten.

16. Feathered Center Bangs

Discover simplicity and ease with these versatile bangs for long hair. From boardroom to photoshoot, to an exciting evening party, this look is ready for anything. Its effortless, slightly wavy locks are accented by thin front bangs that create an elegant and refined finish.

17. Windswept Bangs

The way Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her windswept bangs and tousled texture is a work of art, unmatched and one-of-a-kind. It's almost as if she has tamed the wildness of the wind with her unique sense of style.

18. Straight Choppy Bangs

The latest trend is choppy and uneven bangs that exude effortless chicness. Accompany it with a loose ponytail of sleek straight hair. This style oozes an air of simplicity and absolute fashion.

19. Curly Bangs

Behold these splendidly styled long coils, meticulously coiffed to perfection, while the curly bangs gracefully complement the entire ensemble.

20. Full Straight Hair with Tapered Thick Bangs

If you happen to have a head full of luscious, voluminous locks, give tapered bangs for long thick hair a shot. Don't waste time thinning out your beautiful hair; show off those gorgeously thick bangs! Opt for a length that just grazes beneath the eyebrows, then gradually increase the length of the bangs as they trail toward your ears. Trust us, this will do wonders for your look.

21. Lightly Feathered Bangs with a Bun

To achieve this style, grab a triangular section of your hair and shape it into a tapered cut, leaving the strands near your ears a bit longer. Dye the center of your bangs a deep, dark brown and gradually lighten the color as you approach your ears. Once your new look is complete, twist your hair up into a chic bun to really show off those statement-making bangs. Don't be afraid to experiment with your style — this new cut just might be the change you've been looking for!

22. Wispy Curls

Christian Serratos raises the bar by rocking her wavy and wispy bangs, pairing them beautifully with old Hollywood waves that have been perfectly blown out. This moment is a testament to the power of embracing your natural curls.

23. Light Wavy Bangs

There's something about the light, wavy bangs for long hair that effortlessly shave off years from your appearance, leaving you with a youthful and revitalized aura. Whether they graze your eyebrows or hover just a bit higher, there's no denying the fresh energy these waves will bring to your locks. And if you're blessed with a naturally wavy mane, this look is an absolute must-try.

24. Full Blunt Fringe

This full blunt fringe haircut is the epitome of boldness and edginess. The sharp, straight edge of the fringe draws attention to the eyes and accentuates the cheekbones. It's a no-nonsense look that exudes confidence and screams, "I mean business." Whether you pair it with long layers or keep it short and chic, the full blunt fringe is the perfect way to make a statement with your hair.

25. Thin Wavy Hair with Straight Bangs

This summer, redefine elegance with this amazing hairdo. The effortless waves paired with the chic blunt cut and feathered center bangs for long hair create the perfect laid-back look to beat the summer heat in style.

26. '70s-Inspired Bangs

Although Suki Waterhouse's hair is closer to mid-length than long, her bangs would be stunning on any hair length. The way her locks are playfully disheveled is reminiscent of the groovy '70s and is a true style win.

27. Sleek Blunt Bang

Let us take you back to that one time when Chrissy Teigen showed up on the red carpet for the Billboard Awards and stunned everyone with her sharp, edgy bangs. The texture and smoothness of her hair was impeccable — not even one strand was out of alignment.

28. Bun with Long Tapered Bangs

Unleash your inner #bossbabe with raggedy, cool bangs for long hair. For those with a high forehead, this look is a must-try. These uneven bangs divert attention from your forehead, highlighting your stunning cheekbones instead.

29. Short Fringe

Penélope Cruz flaunts her stunning brow arches with her bangs cut just above the eyebrows. These trendy curtain bangs beautifully frame her face, enhancing her overall look.

30. Classic Curtain Bangs

During the heyday of curtain bangs a few years ago, Olivia Rodrigo was among the influential personalities who brought the trend to the forefront. We adore the way her style featured a fluid, face-framing swoop that seemed to happen effortlessly.

31. Bottleneck Bangs

Get ready to turn heads with the latest fringe trend - bottleneck bangs. This unique style features a gentle parting that delicately frames the face and perfectly resembles the elegant neck of a bottle. And, no one wears it better than Halle Berry! We are simply smitten by how effortlessly her bottleneck bangs blend into her chic, tousled haircut.

32. Side Bangs

If you're all about that side-bangs life, take a cue from the stunning Lea Michele and rock them with a bold and full-bodied flair.

33. Vintage Full Hair Bangs

Indulge in the timeless retro aesthetic by turning your hair outwards with the help of a trusty hair dryer. This look will continue to reign supreme in the fashion world, making it a surefire style choice.

34. Long, Grown-Out Bangs

The red carpet was aglow as Camila Cabello strode in with her slightly grown-out bangs that beautifully complemented her half-up, half-down style. It was evident that she knew how to flaunt her locks and make them a fashion statement for all the world to see.

35. Bangs with Curled Ends

Jessica Biel's hair is the epitome of class and sophistication. The glossy finish gives them an added touch of glamor, while the delicate curl at the ends gives them an extra touch of refinement. There's no doubt that these bangs will never go out of style and will forever be timeless.

36. Updo Bangs

Achieving this stunning hairstyle is a breeze with the right tools! All you need is a trusty curling iron and some hairspray to transform your tresses into a work of art. To begin, gather your locks into a relaxed bun, but don't be afraid to leave some wispy strands cascading around the bun for a fuller, flirtier vibe. As an added bonus, feel free to glam up your 'do with some chic hair accessories.

37. Turned in Hair with Long Side Bangs

Revamp your hairstyle by incorporating long bangs. Elevate your look with the combination of side-swept bangs and layered locks, achieved with a trusty hairdryer and hairspray. Go for a triangular zigzag parting for a chic, cutting-edge style that's perfect for any business meeting.

38. Curls And Bangs Combo

Hollywood's undisputed queen of fringe is none other than Zooey Deschanel. We will always be fond of her legendary locks paired with stylish bangs.

39. Low Pony Side Swept Bangs

Achieve the ultimate sweet girl look by securing your locks into a neat ponytail, and then delicately wrapping a section of your hair over the elastic to cleverly conceal it. Finish off the charming style by gracefully sweeping your bangs to the side.

40. Messy Braid with Side Bangs

This style is beach-perfect and sizzling hot! Simply braid your luscious locks on one side and allow the shorter pieces to hang freely. And for a flirtatious touch, let your bangs hang on one side of your face. Voila, you'll be ready to catch some waves or lounge in the sun!

Conclusion

Long hair is like a canvas, offering the limitless potential for you to create and flaunt multiple hairstyles. The mere addition of bangs to the mix brings an entirely different dimension to your look. Get playful with it! Try accessorizing your bangs and locks with elegant scarves, stylish headbands, fancy clips, and much more. In colder seasons, make sure to top off your look with trendy beanies and chic caps. Come warmer seasons, make an impression with dazzling highlights or a full-color transformation. The opportunities for styling bangs for long hair are absolutely endless!