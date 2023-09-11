Trendy Bubble Braid Hairstyles for a Playful And Chic Look

If you're searching for a fresh and exciting hairstyle that combines charm and creativity, look no further than bubble braids. Trendy Bubble braid hairstyles have gained immense popularity for their unique and eye-catching appeal. These captivating hairstyles feature multiple sections of hair tied together with elastic bands, resembling delightful bubbles.

Whether you have long locks or a shorter mane, bubble braids can elevate your look and transform your everyday style into something extraordinary. The beauty of bubble braids lies in their versatility. With endless variations and customization options, you can create a bubble braid hairstyle that perfectly suits your personality and compliments your outfit. From traditional braids to bubble shapes, pigtail bubble braids to double bubble braids, the options are abundant, getting a boho vibe and allowing you to experiment with different hair colors, hair lengths, and hair types.

In this article, we'll explore a collection of trendy bubble braid hairstyles that are making waves in the world of hair fashion. Get ready to embrace the playful charm and chic elegance of bubble braids and make a bold statement wherever you go.

13 Bubble Braid Hairstyles to Enhance Your Appearance

Let us talk about some trendy bubble braid hairstyles that will make you look stylish!

1. Classic Bubble Ponytail: Gather your hair into a high ponytail and secure it with a rubber band. Then, place additional elastic bands at regular intervals down the length of the ponytail, creating bubble-like sections.

2. Half-up Bubble Braid: Take a few strands of hair from the crown area and create a three stranded braid. Secure it with an elastic band and gently pull apart the strands to make a fuller appearance. Then, create bubble sections with the rest of your loose hair, securing each with a rubber band.

3. Bubble Fishtail Braid: Create a fishtail braid with a small section of hair. Once you've braided a few inches, place an elastic band to create the first bubble. Repeat this process, alternating between braiding and adding elastic bands until you reach the desired length.

4. Bubble Mohawk Braid: Part your hair down the center and create two Dutch braids on each side, starting from the front and moving toward the back. Once the braids reach the nape of your neck, secure them with elastic bands to create bubble sections. Finish by joining the remaining hair into a regular three-strand braid.

5. Double Bubble Bun: Divide your hair into two equal sections and create two high ponytails. Then, create bubble sections in each ponytail by placing elastic bands at regular intervals. Wrap each bubble section around its respective ponytail, forming two bubble buns, and secure with bobby pins.

6. Bubble Wraparound Braid: Start with a side part and create a Dutch braid along the hairline, wrapping it around the back of your head. As you braid, incorporate sections of hair and place elastic bands to form bubble sections. Continue braiding until you reach the opposite side and secure with a band.

7. Bubble French Braid: Begin with a French braid, incorporating sections of hair from the top of your head. As you braid, add elastic bands at equal distances to create bubble sections. Continue the French braid until you reach the nape of your neck, then finish with a regular three-strand braid.

8. Bubble Waterfall Braid: Start with a waterfall braid by dropping strands of hair as you braid across your head. Once you've reached the desired point, secure the last fallen strand with a band to create a bubble section. Repeat this process until you've achieved the desired length.

9. Side-swept Bubble Braid: Sweep your hair to one side and create a low ponytail. Divide the ponytail into sections, securing each with a band to create bubble sections. Gently pull apart each bubble to add volume and texture.

10. Bubble Crown Braid: Create two Dutch braids on each side of your head, starting from the temples and moving towards the back. Once the braids meet at the back, secure them with bands to create bubble sections. Wrap the braids around the crown of your head, forming a crown-like shape, and secure it with bobby pins.

Advertisement

11. Bubble Twist Braid: Divide your hair into two equal sections. Twist each section individually and secure it with bands at regular intervals, creating bubble sections. Combine the twisted sections into a single braid, securing the ends with a band.

12. Bubble Braided Updo: Create a high ponytail and secure it with an elastic band. Then, create bubble sections by placing bands at equal distances down the ponytail's length. Take each bubble section and pin it around the base of the ponytail to form an updo, hiding the elastic bands.

13. Bubble Braid with Ribbon Accents: Incorporate ribbons into your bubble braid hairstyle by weaving them through the elastic bands as you create the bubble sections. The ribbons add a playful and colorful touch to the overall look.

These hairstyles will change your look and make you feel more glamorous!

Conclusion

Bubble braid hairstyles offer a playful and chic way to elevate your everyday look. Whether you opt for a classic ponytail, a braided updo, or a side-swept style, the bubble sections add a unique and eye-catching element to your hairstyle. Experiment with different variations, textures, and accessories to create a bubble braid that suits your personality and makes a bold statement. Embrace the charm and elegance of bubble braids and enjoy the versatility and creativity they bring to your hair fashion. So go ahead, give these trendy bubble braid hairstyles a try, and have fun styling your locks with a touch of playfulness.

ALSO READ: 19 Stylish And Fabulous Fulani Braids Hairstyles You Must Try

Advertisement

51 Messy Hairstyle Ideas You Must Try for a Trendy Makeover