10 Iconic Cher Hairstyles That Defined an Era of Pop Diva

Step into the time machine and journey back to the swinging 60s, where hairstyles weren't just about looking good—they were a cultural statement with several legends making headlines for their fashion senses. A pop culture legend with a six-decade career is Cherilyn Sarkisian, popularly known as Cher. Cher's hairstyles have reflected current fashion trends and her bold personality. From the sleek, straight 'do that accompanied her early pop career to the wild and voluminous curls that defined her '70s and '80s persona, Cher's hair has always been as bold and daring as her music.

This article takes you on a magnificent hair evolution of the Pop Goddess from the era of the '60s to the present day. The magic of transformation and the power of self-expression through style is evident in Cher's hair evolution. Whether you're a Cher crew, a hair aficionado looking for inspiration, or a pop-headed who wants to relive the '60s, join us on a poptastic hair-raising voyage to appreciate timeless beauty and the power of self-reinvention.

10 Stunning Cher’s Hairstyles from—Fun Bangs to Luscious Hair Extensions

1. Cher's 1960s Style Statement with a Half-Up Bun

In the vibrant era of the 1960s, when fashion and hairstyles were undergoing a revolution, Cher emerged as a daring trendsetter right from the beginning of her career. Although she made several well-known appearances, Half Up Bun was the one that caught the most attention at the start of her career. Cher's 60s unique hairstyle was a testament to her fearless approach to style. The focal point was the neatly styled bun that adorned the crown of her head. Cher's Half Up Bun encapsulated the essence of the 1960s, when self-expression through fashion and hairstyles was at its peak.

2. Cher Long Straight Hair with Bangs

In the 1960s, an era defined by cultural upheaval and style experimentation, Cher emerged as a striking figure, even at 19. With her partner Sonny Bono by her side, she already sported a signature look that would become iconic. Cher, with bangs, cascaded gracefully, framing her face and exuding an aura of elegance. While long, straight hair with full bangs was a prevailing trend during that decade, what set Cher apart was her ability to make this classic style entirely her own. At a glance, the combination of long locks and full bangs may seem like an everyday hairstyle of the '60s. So, when we look back at Cher with long hair and bangs from the '60s, we see more than just a hairstyle; we see a young artist who was already carving her path to becoming an enduring icon, proving that true style is about making it your own.

3. Afro Curls

The legendary singer and fashion queen Cher is renowned for her bold style. Pop star hairstyles aren't always the same style, and her capacity to change herself speaks much about her adaptability and originality. Cher made a remarkable and dramatic entrance at the 23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles in 2012, that everyone in attendance will never forget. At the event, Cher, then 65 years old, stepped onto the red carpet donning a striking and unexpected hairstyle—a large black afro.

4. Cher's 1970s Fashion Statement with Cropped Bangs

Cher maintained her status as a pop-style icon throughout the 1970s, engaging listeners with her tunes and bold and constantly evolving fashion sense. Her "Cropped Bangs," a striking haircut that displayed her sense of style, was one of the most distinguishing aspects of her appearance. Cher's 1970s cropped bangs were a departure from the long, flowing hair she had been known for in the previous decade. Instead of cascading locks, she opted for shorter, rounded bangs that sat gracefully on her forehead.

5. A Timeless Saga of Cher’s Long Black Hair

With her distinctive and constantly changing look as well as her powerful voice, the acclaimed pop diva Cher has mesmerized admirers for decades. Undoubtedly, her "Long Black Hair" has become one of her most distinctive attributes. This well-known hairstyle has come to be identified with Cher and represents her adventurous, timeless, and unapologetically romantic concept of beauty. Cher's long hair is more than simply a haircut; it's a declaration of who she is and a sign of her will to remain authentic.

6. Cher's Waist-length Ponytail

The "Waist-length Ponytail" was made famous by Cher during the retro period. It's no surprise that Cher, in the 70s and 80s, combined her favorite outfit with boho freedom and became a symbol of her unrivaled fashion sense, given how beautiful but effortlessly stylish it was. Cher's long hair reflected her artistic ambition and desire to challenge the boundaries of fashion throughout the era. Although it appeared straightforward, this hairdo had a tone of personality and attitude. It was a purposeful choice to combine the freewheeling spirit of flower child style with the beauty of a long, sleek ponytail.

7. Cher with Curly Hair

Cher's "Curly Hair" was one of the striking styles that marked her '70s identity. This style was all about honoring the era's idealism for vast and beautiful curls, and it perfectly reflected the vibe. For a concert or any public appearance during the '70s, it wasn't unusual to see Cher with her hair teased into really big curls.

8. Frosted Short Hair

Amid this era's style experimentation, one standout trend was 80s Frosted Hair. To be genuinely on-trend in the '80s, it was almost a rite of passage to experiment with frosted hair, and Cher, the iconic trendsetter, took it to the next level by pairing it with an edgy short haircut that featured pale blonde spikes at the top. Frosted hair involves adding streaks or highlights of a lighter color, often blonde or platinum, to the hair.

9. Dazzling Bold And Blue Wig Moment

The pop singer is known for wearing giant wigs and for her flamboyant and iconic stage presence, which often made headlines for her penchant. In 2019, during a spectacular performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City, she stunned the audience with a beautiful blue wig that perfectly complemented her dazzling outfit. The performance was given a whimsical and opulent touch by the blue wig and glittery clothing she wore.

10. Cher's Blonde Hair

One of the remarkable aspects of her ever-evolving style is her ability to experiment with different hair colors and styles, including the stunning transformation to "Blonde Hair." This particular look made a memorable appearance in the spring of 2023 when Cher graced the event Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. Cher, with blonde hair, bid farewell to her iconic long, dark locks and a testament to her versatility as a fashion icon. But soon Cher returned to her black long locks after a few months.

Unlocking the Mystique of Cher's Hairstyles

Cher's natural hair color is brunette, often overshadowed by her iconic wigs and hairstyles. Whether it’s a half-up bun or a sleek ponytail, the pop sensation made everyone raise their eyebrows with her unique style sense. Not only the locks but the pop goddess was also being creative with hues and hair accessories such as hats and wigs.

Cher has constantly been versatile with her looks, whether it's about choosing short hair or long tresses. For example, in The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, she wore a shorter, cropped hairstyle, demonstrating her adventurous attitude to fashion and ability to transform herself. However, she claimed in one of her interviews that she will keep wearing jeans and loves her long hair since it makes her feel youthful.

Conclusion

From long locks to pixies, brunettes to blondes, and anything in between, Cher has experimented with everything with time. Cher's hairstyle gives us retro elegance with a modern approach. They encourage us to be unabashedly ourselves, to embrace change, and to remember that style is a personal journey. Her daring and bold attitude taught us that change is constant and has nothing to do with age.

