Exploring Elton John's Hairstyles: From Glamorous to Timeless

In today's generation, hairstyles are considered one of the foremost expressions of personal style. Your choice of hairstyle can convey a lot about your personality, interests, and even your cultural influences. It's not just about keeping up with the latest trends but also about celebrating the diversity and creativity that the world of hair fashion has to offer. One individual who has exemplified this concept for decades is the legendary British musician, Elton John. His ever-evolving and iconic Elton John’s hairstyles have not only been a signature aspect of his persona but have also influenced the world of fashion and hair design.

Much like his music, Elton John's hairstyles have been a dynamic canvas of self-expression, evolving over the years from audaciously flamboyant to elegantly classic. Elton Jonh hairstyle journey through the world of hairstyles is a captivating odyssey, each coiffure telling a story of its own. From the extravagant plumage of the 1970s to the suave sophistication of later years, his locks have been as much a part of his artistic persona as his grand piano.

In this article, we will embark on a colorful voyage through the ever-changing landscape of Elton John's hair – a reflection of his extraordinary career and the delightful enigma that is the man behind the music.

10 Elton John Hairstyles

1. Feathered And Glittered

Elton John's feathered and glittered hairstyle from the early 1970s was a hallmark of the glam rock era. To achieve this look, grow your hair out to a medium to long length, and then add soft, feathery layers for a textured appearance. To capture the essence of Elton's flamboyance, apply hair gel and sparingly sprinkle fine glitter. You can also use glitter spray to achieve that dazzling effect.

2. Mullet Magic

In the mid-70s, Elton adopted the classic mullet hairstyle, characterized by shorter hair in the front and longer locks in the back. To replicate this iconic style, have your hair cut accordingly, and use styling products to add volume to the back section, creating that distinctive mullet shape.

3. Captain Fantastic

During this phase, Elton John's look was extravagant, complete with elaborate costumes and accessories. To complement the flamboyant outfits, keep your hair long and voluminous. Use a curling iron to create loose waves or curls throughout your hair and accessorize with eye-catching headpieces or hats for the full Captain Fantastic effect.

4. Regal With a Tiara

Elton's regal hairstyle featured a sleek, pulled-back look with added volume at the crown. Achieve this style by maintaining a polished appearance, and then crown it with a decorative tiara or headband to exude regal charm.

5. Piano-key Bangs

The piano-key bangs are a truly unique and attention-grabbing feature of Elton's style. To achieve this look, consult a professional stylist who can accurately cut your bangs into the distinct piano key pattern for an authentic representation.

Advertisement

6. The Classic Quiff

Elton's classic quiff hairstyle is timeless and sophisticated. Create this look by using a strong-hold styling product to sweep the front portion of your hair upward and backward, giving it that signature quiff shape.

7. Short And Chic

In the 1980s, Elton opted for a shorter, more refined hairstyle, showcasing sophistication and maturity. Achieve this chic look by trimming your hair to a shorter length and keeping it well-groomed with a quality styling product for added texture and hold.

8. Blonde Bombshell

During certain periods, Elton dyed his hair blonde, adding a touch of sun-kissed glam to his image. To emulate this style, dye your hair blonde or use temporary hair color products and maintain the color with appropriate hair care routines. Keep the style simple to let the blonde color shine.

9. Wild Curls

Elton embraced wild, curly hair in the 1990s, giving him a more relaxed and natural appearance. If your hair isn't naturally curly, use a curling iron to create loose, voluminous curls. Define and hold the curls with a light-hold styling product.

10. Bald And Proud

In recent years, Elton John has confidently sported a bald head, symbolizing self-assuredness and authenticity. Achieving this style is straightforward—shave your head regularly for a clean, Elton John bald look, and maintain a healthy scalp with proper skincare and moisturizing routines.

Elton John’s Hair Transplant: A New Century

As we stepped into the new century, Elton John's relationship with hair took an interesting turn. In the early 2000s, he made a choice that turned heads – he decided to undergo a hair transplant procedure. This decision was notable, not just for its impact on his appearance, but for what it represented in the evolving world of personal transformations and the entertainment industry. It signified a growing acceptance of hair restoration techniques in the public eye. For Elton, it meant embracing a more natural and age-appropriate look, all while keeping his iconic style intact. It was a testament to his ability to adapt to changing times, not only in his music but also in his evolving image, as he continued to enchant audiences worldwide.

Advertisement

What Caused Elton John’s Hair Loss?

Elton John's experience with hair loss, like many of us, is a blend of factors that affect our tresses over time. One prominent factor is genetics – a family history of hair loss can make one more susceptible. Hormonal shifts, particularly the influence of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), can lead to hair follicle shrinkage and thinning. Aging is a natural contributor; as we grow older, our hair may naturally become thinner. Stress, daily hairstyling practices, underlying medical conditions, and certain medications also come into play. Hair loss is a complex and often personal journey, with individuals choosing various approaches to address it, from embracing the change to exploring treatments, all driven by their unique preferences and self-esteem considerations.

Why Did Elton John’s Hair Transplants Fail?

Elton John, much like fellow celebrities such as Jimmy Carr, has been remarkably open about his journey with hair transplants. He candidly shared that he underwent multiple hair transplant procedures in Paris during the late 70s, and these initial attempts didn't quite meet his expectations. Several factors might have contributed to the perception that these early procedures didn't work out as well as hoped.

One noteworthy factor is Elton John's habit of wearing hats soon after the transplants. Typically, experts recommend waiting for about ten days before donning a hat after a hair transplant. This waiting period allows the newly transplanted hair follicles to establish themselves and heal properly. Elton John himself has suggested that his penchant for wearing hats immediately after the procedures might have impeded the success of the transplants.

Moreover, Elton John has openly acknowledged that his history of drug use may have played a role in the less-than-optimal outcomes of his early hair transplants. As mentioned earlier, drug use can weaken hair and have a detrimental impact on overall hair health. This weakening effect could potentially have interfered with the success of the transplants by affecting both the existing hair and the newly transplanted follicles.

Which Type of Hair Transplant did Elton John Have?

Elton John's real hair restoration procedures involved strip harvesting, indicating that he likely opted for Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) for both of his transplants. FUT is an option that comes at a lower cost but leaves a noticeable scar. To learn more about the distinctions between FUT and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplants, you can explore their differences.

Advertisement

Over the years, the field of hair transplant surgery has made significant progress, with numerous technological and treatment advancements. Notably, the Wimpole Clinic boasts a remarkable success rate of 97% to 100% for FUE hair transplants.

It's worth noting, as Elton John's experience highlights, that while rare, hair transplants can sometimes fail. This can occur due to various reasons, including suboptimal surgical practices like overharvesting or patients not adhering to proper aftercare instructions, which can lead to hair transplant infections. Patients must exercise caution even when washing their hair after a hair transplant, as even minor accidents can jeopardize the success of the procedure.

Advertisement

Conclusion

Elton John’s hairstyles have been a reflection of his remarkable journey. They remind us that self-expression knows no bounds, even in the realm of hair, and that individuality and artistry can be conveyed through every strand. As we continue to celebrate Elton John's legacy, his ever-changing hairstyles remain a vivid part of the narrative, proving that the magic of transformation is not confined to the stage but extends to the very strands that frame his iconic face.

ALSO READ: 51 Messy Hairstyle Ideas You Must Try for a Trendy Makeover