Hair Texturizing 101: Tips And Tricks for Effortless Style

When it comes to styling your hair, one term that is often used by stylists is “hair texturizing”. You might be super familiar with relaxers, and texturizers are quite alike! According to hair professionals, texturizers are a chemical treatment to transform your hair's texture, whether it's adding volume to limp locks, enhancing natural curls, or taming unruly waves, basically by losing your curls – they do it all!

Having said that, being a chemical treatment, there is a lot to take care of. If your hair can handle the texturizing process, there is much aftercare involved to give it a natural texturizer look for a long time. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore everything you need to know about hair texturizing, from the process and pros used to the cons and considerations involved. So, whether you're looking to revamp your hairstyle or simply want to learn more about this fascinating art, let's dive into the world of hair texturizers together.

Ever since you can remember history, texturized hair has been a concept. It has been more popular with Afro-American women who choose to relax tight curls. Hair texturizing is a completely different process than just texturing your hair and is different from a relaxer. It is a chemical process that is much softer than hair relaxing and involves helping your naturally tightly curled hair loosen up a bit without being completely straight.

Texturizers typically contain a combination of chemicals, such as sodium hydroxide or calcium hydroxide, along with other ingredients that help protect the hair during the process. When applied to the hair, the texturizer breaks down the protein bonds that give the hair its natural curl pattern, allowing it to become looser and more manageable.

It's important to note that texturizers and relaxers are chemical treatments and should be used with caution. Improper application or leaving the product on for too long can lead to hair damage, breakage, or scalp irritation. While this may seem like a bit of a hassle, it is not. You can surely try this all by yourself.

Sure, you can!

It is recommended, however, that hair texturizing treatments use strong chemicals and should be performed by a professional hairstylist. These treatments alter the structure of the hair, and if not done correctly, they can cause damage or result in undesirable outcomes.

It is generally not recommended to attempt chemical hair texturizing treatments at home, especially if you are not trained or experienced in doing so.

There are several reasons for this:

1. Safety

Chemical hair treatments involve the use of potentially harmful chemicals, and incorrect application or misuse can lead to scalp burns, hair breakage, or other adverse reactions ( 1 ). Professionals are trained to handle these chemicals safely and know how to minimize the risks.

2. Expertise

Hairstylists undergo training to understand the science behind these treatments and have practical experience in performing them. They can assess your hair type, condition, and desired outcome to determine the appropriate treatment and technique. Achieving the desired results while maintaining the health and integrity of your hair requires expertise.

Advertisement

3. Customization

A professional stylist can tailor the treatment to your specific hair needs, considering factors like hair texture, porosity, and previous chemical treatments. They can adjust the formula, application time, and technique accordingly. It can be challenging to achieve the same level of customization and precision at home.

4. Desired Outcome

Chemical hair texturizing treatments can have permanent or long-lasting effects on your hair. If the treatment is not done correctly, you may end up with uneven or undesirable results that can be difficult to fix or reverse. Professionals have the knowledge and experience to handle such situations and make adjustments if needed.

While you may be capable enough to understand your hair and want to experiment from the comfort of your home, it is highly recommended to visit a professional for hair texturing.

The hair texturizers permanently change the hair's shape and texture. The chemicals present in the formulation alter the protein content of the hair, which is responsible for the structure of our hair.

The amino acids in hair define the curls. Hence, when a texturizer is applied, it modifies the proteins in your hair and breaks them, which loosens up your curls. Your hair is made up of amino acids that give it its curliness. When a texturizer is applied, the hydrogen bonds in amino acids are broken, which results in looser curls ( 2 ). There are two types of texturizers available. One contains lye- or calcium, and one contains no-lye. Lye is potentially harmful to your hair.

In the case of S-shaped and light curls, there could be a drastic and noticeable change, while in the case of Z-shaped curls, there are no prominent results seen.

Here is a step-by-step description of the chemical process of hair texturizing using a permanent wave:

1. Hair Preparation

The hair is first divided into sections and thoroughly cleansed to remove any dirt, oil, or styling products. This ensures that the chemicals can penetrate the hair shaft effectively.

2. Wrapping

Then it is wrapped into small sections of hair around perm rods or curlers. The size of the rods determines the size and tightness of the resulting curls. The rods can be either straight or concave, depending on the desired outcome.

Advertisement

3. Applying the Wave Lotion

A waving lotion or permanent wave solution is applied to the wrapped hair using a brush or sponge. This solution typically contains a reducing agent, such as ammonium thioglycolate or a similar compound. The reducing agent breaks the disulfide bonds in the hair shaft.

4. Processing Time

The hair is left to process for a specific duration, depending on the desired level of curl or wave. During this time, the reducing agent softens and swells the hair cuticle, allowing it to be reshaped.

5. Neutralization

After the processing time is complete, the hairstylist rinses out the waving lotion and applies a neutralizer. The neutralizer usually contains an oxidizing agent, such as hydrogen peroxide, which reforms the broken disulfide bonds in the new shape determined by the perm rods. This step stabilizes the hair's new structure and prevents further processing.

6. Rinse And Styling

The hair is rinsed thoroughly with a neutralizer to remove any remaining chemicals.

It is important to keep in mind that texturizers are chemicals, and this needs a lot of aftercare. It is recommended to use herbal remedies to maintain the moisture in the hair.

It does not matter if you have the strongest hair of all; there will always be a risk of damaging your locks when they come into contact with chemicals. Despite that, although texturizers are not left too long on hair, there is a significant chance of damage unless it is pretreated. Hence, it is advisable to follow a few steps to maintain the luscious locks and enjoy the treatment as long as you can.

1. Chemically treated hair needs extra moisture and nourishment. Incorporate deep conditioning treatments into your hair care routine once a week or as needed. Use a deep conditioner that is designed for chemically treated hair and leave it on for the recommended time to hydrate and restore your curls.

2. Sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase, or use a satin/silk scarf or bonnet to protect your curls while you sleep. These materials create less friction than cotton, helping to prevent frizz and breakage.

3. Excessive heat can damage your chemically treated curls. Minimize the use of heat styling tools such as flat irons and curling irons. If you must use heat, apply a heat protectant spray and use the lowest heat setting possible.

Advertisement

4. To maintain healthy hair, trim your ends regularly. This helps prevent split ends from traveling up the hair shaft and causing further damage.

5. After a curl chemical treatment, give your hair time to adjust and set. Avoid washing your hair for at least 48 hours to allow the curls or relaxer to fully develop

6. Avoid rough handling or aggressive brushing, as it can lead to breakage. Use a wide-toothed comb or your fingers to detangle your hair gently ( 3 ). Start from the ends and work your way up to minimize pulling on your curls.

7. Give your hair ample time to recover before undergoing another chemical treatment. Over-processing can weaken your hair and lead to breakage.

1. Defined And Long-Lasting Curls

One of the primary benefits of a perm is the ability to create defined and long-lasting curls. The chemical solution used in the process breaks and reforms the bonds in your hair, reshaping it into the desired curl pattern. This allows you to enjoy beautiful curls for an extended period, often lasting several months.

2. Versatility in Styling

Chemically curled hair provides more versatility in styling options. You can leave your curls as they are for a bouncy and voluminous look or use various styling techniques to create different hairstyles such as updos, braids, or half-up, half-down styles. You can also choose to enhance or loosen the curls using styling products and tools, giving you more options to experiment with different looks.

3. Reduced Styling Time

Once you have chemically curled your hair, it typically requires less effort and time to style on a daily basis. The curls have a natural structure, so you may find that you can achieve a polished and styled look with minimal effort. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals with naturally straight or fine hair who want to add texture and volume.

4. Enhanced Volume And Body

Chemical curl texturizing can add volume and body to your hair. If you have fine or flat hair, a perm can give the appearance of thicker and more voluminous locks. The curls add texture and lift to your hair, making it look fuller and more dynamic.

Advertisement

5. Low Maintenance

While chemically curled hair may require some maintenance, it can be relatively low maintenance compared to other styling options. Once your curls are set, you may need to use specific hair care products designed for curly hair, such as moisturizing shampoos and conditioners, leave-in treatments, and styling creams or gels. However, the overall maintenance can be simpler compared to daily heat styling or other intricate styling techniques.

Yes, texturizers can potentially damage your hair if used improperly or excessively. Texturizers are chemical treatments designed to loosen or relax tightly curled or coiled hair, making it easier to manage and style. However, the chemicals in texturizers can be harsh and can cause damage to the hair if not used correctly.

Texturizers can damage hair in a few ways. First, overprocessing can occur if the texturizer is left on for too long or used too frequently. Overprocessing weakens the hair structure, making it more prone to breakage. Additionally, texturizers often contain chemicals like lye or calcium hydroxide, which can strip the hair of its natural moisture and oils, resulting in dry, brittle, and dull hair. Improper application or leaving the texturizer on the scalp for too long can also cause irritation and chemical burns on the scalp ( 4 ).

To avoid further damage while using a texturizer, there are some precautions you can take. It's best to consult a professional stylist with experience in chemical treatments to perform the texturizing process. They can assess your hair type and condition and determine the appropriate strength and timing for the treatment. Before applying the texturizer to your entire head, do a patch test on a small section of hair to check for any adverse reactions or allergies. Additionally, it's crucial to read and follow the instructions provided with the texturizer product meticulously. Do not leave the product on for longer than recommended.

Once you have texturized your hair, it's important to take care of it to minimize further damage. Moisturizing regularly is key. Use deep conditioning treatments and moisturizing products specifically formulated for chemically treated hair. Always apply a heat protector before styling. It's also advisable to avoid using other chemical treatments, such as relaxers or permanent color, on texturized hair, as they can weaken the hair structure and cause excessive damage.

The duration of a texturizer's effects can vary depending on several factors, including the specific product used, the individual's hair type and texture, and how well they maintain their hair. Although texturizers are known to be permanent, their effect tends to fade away in between 4-8 weeks. It creates a permanent effect on the length of the hair that it is applied to. It's important to note that the new growth, which is the hair that grows from the roots, will eventually have a different texture than the texturized hair. This means that as your hair grows, you may need to touch up or reapply the texturizer to maintain consistent results throughout your hair. Or, if you want to get rid of texturized hair, the only option left is to give it a chop-chop!

Advertisement

Professional stylists may provide guidance on the recommended time frame for touch-ups or reapplication based on your hair's unique characteristics and how it responds to the treatment.

Once again, regular maintenance and proper hair care are also essential for prolonging the effects of a texturizer. By taking good care of your texturized hair, you can help extend the longevity of the results and minimize the need for frequent reapplication.

Hair texturizing is a quick way to make your hair shiny, frizz-free and give them a definite shape. This not only boosts your confidence but also saves you a lot of time thinking about different hairstyles you can achieve. With such low-maintenance hair care, you surely would dwell in the pool of composure.

Nonetheless, texturizers are any chemicals that help you maintain perfect curls. Any chemical treatments might cause breakage if they are not applied professionally or are not given proper aftercare. Texturizing gives your hair a permanent form, and the only way to get away with it is by chopping off your texturized hair and letting the new ones come in fresh and natural. With enough use of moisturizing shampoo, conditioner, and other essentials to combat dryness and brittleness, we are sure you will love your texturized hair.

ALSO READ: 15 Best Sea Salt Sprays for Beautifully Textured Hair