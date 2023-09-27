12 JoJo Siwa Haircuts You Must Try for a Head-turning Hairdo

JoJo Siwa is an American singer, dancer, actress, and social media personality who gained fame at a very young age due to her unique style, talent, and energetic personality. When it comes to pop culture and offbeat styling, few characters have captured the hearts of the young generation, and JoJo Siwa is one of them. From colorful bows to intricate braids, JoJo Siwa's haircuts are as bold and unique as she is. Here, we bring you a collection of famous and trendy JoJo Siwa haircuts that inspire you to step out of your comfort zone and embrace a quirky and unconventional eye-catching hairdo that grabs attention wherever you go.

12 Unique JoJo Siwa Haircuts And Hairstyles to Make Your Hair Stand out

1. The Classic High Signature Ponytail

This JoJo Siwa long hairstyle is her signature look. A high ponytail with colorful bows is her trademark style and looks equally fun and iconic. Bright bows further add a burst of vibrant charm. You can use glitter and other dazzling accessories to twist this hairstyle for a nighttime event. If you want to wear it formally, try the sleek and chic version, wherein the manes are secured neatly with no flyaways.

2. Bob with Bangs

Try a cute bob haircut with blunt bangs for a youthful and playful style. A short and stylish bob will frame your face, and when paired with blunt bangs, it gives a playful twist to your overall style. If you want a cool and stylish haircut, this daring hairstyle can enhance your overall look.

3. Colorful Extensions

JoJo has experimented multiple times with her signature high ponytail. Sometimes, she is spotted with colorful extensions tied into a sky-high ponytail. We are not going to lie; it looked extremely cute. Plus, you don’t need to make a long-term commitment to a specific color. Go for an ombre hair color with neon shades like electric pink, green, or blue.

4. Short Pixie Cut

This incredibly stunning JoJo Siwa short haircut is a daring and stylish choice for those seeking a chic and low-maintenance hairstyle. Great for sunny days, this haircut is the boldest and most adventurous choice you can make. If you're ready to make a statement and want to opt for a no-fuss, head-turning hairdo, the short pixie cut is a fantastic option. You can also opt for blonde hair to try this hairstyle.

5. Shaggy Layers

Gorgeous and stunning shaggy layers are a trendy and relaxed style that adds an edgy vibe to your look. To flaunt a curly moment, try layers of different lengths to create a textured and tousled appearance. You can also opt for bangs, fringes, or curtain bangs if you want a hairstyle that frames your face. Make sure that the variation of this hairstyle you are choosing should complement your facial features and the face shape.

6. Space Buns

JoJo Siwa hairstyles are all about opting for styles that are new, quirky, and edgy. From neat to messy and carefree, you can customize your buns in various ways. Make sure whatever variation you choose, it must blend well with your unique style. JoJo Siwa has sported this look many times. This hairstyle is suitable for casual events; however, if you still want to accompany it with your daily formal outfits, you can try a chic version where the hair is slicked back and tied into a neat and sophisticated bun.

7. Rainbow Undercut

JoJo loves bright colors and fabulous hairstyles. Shave intricate patterns or a rainbow design into the undercut section for a bold and eye-catching look. With this hairstyle, take your edginess to the next level. If you are looking to rock your college event with a tinge of boldness, then you should consider this hairstyle.

8. Glitter Roots

This playful shimmering style will capture JoJo's love for glittery and glamorous things. Try this hairstyle at weddings, birthday parties, or a fancy dinner. If you want to skip the ordinary, this hairstyle offers a playful and enchanting way to rock your style. Such a hairstyle with fancy accessories will only go with gala-like events. Try avoiding it for your regular looks.

9. JoJo Siwa Braids

JoJo Siwa braids are a unique hairstyle that combines colorful hair extensions with intricate braids. This creates a very eye-catching look suitable for formal and casual events. JoJo herself has sported this style, and it's a fantastic way to show your unique personality and embrace her colorful and dynamic fashion sense. Whether you're going to a special event or want to stand out with a vibrant and attention-grabbing hairstyle, this kind of braiding style is a great choice to consider.

10. JoJo Siwa Bun

This hairstyle involves gathering your hair into a high, voluminous bun, often adorned with colorful bows or accessories similar to JoJo's signature style. This hairstyle is playful and youthful, reflecting JoJo's fun-loving personality. You can create your own JoJo Siwa bun by securing your hair high on your head and adding a touch of whimsy with bright and cheerful accessories. It's a delightful and iconic look that will be your savior when you don’t have the time and mood to invest in a hairdo.

11. Glittery Fishtail Braid

Combine a classic fishtail braid with a touch of JoJo's sparkle. Start by applying hair gel or glitter hair spray to your hair for a shimmering effect. Then, create a fishtail braid that incorporates colorful hair extensions or ribbons. This is something unique and different from JoJo’s iconic ponytail. The result is a playful and eye-catching hairstyle that captures JoJo's love for glitter and creativity. These JoJo Siwa braids will bring a new flair to your dull locks.

12. Front Braids Space Buns

Elevate the space bun hairstyle by adding some braids in the front section. You can also decorate it with embellishments like bows, pearls and glitter. A quirky and elegant hair bow collection might help you to flaunt this hairstyle. You can choose bows of colorful fabric or ribbon or fancy satin ones to create a whimsical and playful look. Choose the quality of the ribbons according to the event you want to attend. This unique twist on the space buns is perfect for making a bold fashion statement and embracing JoJo's love for accessories.

Conclusion

JoJo Siwa haircuts serve as a source of inspiration for those looking to express themselves boldly through their hairstyles. Fans of almost every age group adore her fearless approach to fashion. With a little of JoJo's style, you can have an eye-catching hairstyle that shows who you are. Though her signature look is long blonde locks, JoJo has now skipped the conventional boundaries and embraced a drastic change in her hairdo with short hair. So, have fun with your hair, try new things, and let it be a way to express yourself, just like JoJo Siwa does. On these edgy hairstyles, you can also throw in some pop culture accessories like glitter and sparkle to shine out from the crowd.

