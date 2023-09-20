13 Cute And Classy Justin Bieber Hairstyles for a Stylish Change

If you are looking to freshen up your look or want to add a touch of celebrity style to your appearance, look no further than the iconic pop star Justin Bieber for some serious hair inspiration. Known for his excellent music hits, this Canadian singer, songwriter, and pop music icon has not only experimented with his tracks but also played with his iconic hairstyles, fashion sense, and grooming. From the beginning, Justin Bieber's hairstyles have been a big inspo for teenagers because they're an excellent mix of stylish, adorable, and trendy looks. Over the years, he became a trendsetter and an icon because of his fashionable, calm, and stylish hair makeovers. Hairstyles inspired by Bieber can give you an elegant change while elevating your overall personality. Whether you're a devoted Belieber or someone seeking a trendy transformation, check out stylish hair evolution of Justin. Choose the best from our list of popular hairstyles to inspire your next salon visit.

13 Charming And Elegant Justin Bieber Hairstyles And Popular Haircuts for a Fashionable Transformation

1. Justin Bieber Quiff Hairstyle

Justin Bieber's version of the quiff hairdo often features a modern twist, where he combines it with various hair colors, textures, and side fades to create a unique and stylish appearance. This hairstyle has been prominent and helped him embrace a stunning look that inspired many of his fans and followers. Such a hairstyle can suit different shapes, faces, and hair textures. It’s a great way to add a layer of bounce to your hair and boost your facial features. Because of the voluminous effect it gives to your manes, it can lift your look at the forehead. Ensure to style your tresses neatly and provide them with a pronounced wave or lift for an enhanced appearance.

2. Justin Bieber Fringe Hairstyle

This is one of the most prominent and trendy hairstyles of Justin Bieber that has gained significant momentum amongst youngsters. His fringe hairstyle often features longer strands of hair combed or styled forward, creating a stylish and youthful look. However, you can customize the length and thickness of the fringe according to your face structure. Moreover, Bieber has also experimented with different versions of this style. He sometimes even combines his longer bangs with varying hair colors and textures to add a unique twist. You can also trim your facial hair for an even look.

3. Justin Bieber Side Swept Shaggy Hairstyle

Bieber’s side-swept, long-top hairstyle has been in the limelight for a long time, and many fans have thoroughly copied his look. This has been his signature hairstyle and is a stylish choice that works well for various occasions. You can also opt for platinum blonde hair color, just like Bieber, to rock this look. Complement this hairdo with a clean, shaved look and a straight hair texture to turn heads wherever you go.

4. Blonde Bounced Front Flicked Hairstyle

In this long hair experiment, Bieber chose to keep his natural hair color and went for a bouncy and voluminous front fringe. This long-haired Justin Bieber hairstyle is excellent when you are going out for brunch or a romantic dinner date. With a clean or minimal shave, this hairstyle can even enhance your laid-back casual brunch dates. It's an easy way to keep your manes looking nice and stylish without much work.

5. Classic Buzz with Typical Bieber Spikes

Back in Justin Bieber's teenage years, when he was making music, he had this classic spiky hairstyle. It became popular among teenagers and has been a rage for a while. This hairstyle is one of the coolest and most famous experiments of Justin Bieber. He kept the sides of his hair short and used gel to make the middle hair stand up like spikes. You can go for a warm brown tone and pair minimal accessories with this look for a chic and sophisticated appearance. Tiny ear cuffs can complement this hairstyle, so you can carry black or golden studs for a nighttime event.

6. Chic Short Updo

This hairstyle will amp up your overall style with the right twist of accessories, attire, and some styling. The fans of Justin loved it because it's simple and sweet, suitable for any event. Whether you're dressing casually or are heading out for a fancy event, this Justin Bieber long hairstyle is a laidback and easy-to-prep choice. It's one of the most popular and beloved looks among his followers. All you have to do is tie up your hair neatly, and you are ready to slay any occasion.

7. Undercut with a Top High Bun

Justin Bieber tried a bun and undercut hairstyle once at a fancy event. He tied the hair on top long and kept the sides and back shorter. Then, he did something unique. He made a braid with half of the long hair and tied the other half in a bun on top of the braid. It might take a bit of practice, but this long-hair look from Justin Bieber is great for dressing up at formal events. For a more fancy appearance, you can also opt for a blonde hair color.

8. Blonde Tight Crop Buzz Cut

This is one of the Justin Bieber Short Hairstyles which he has flaunted million times. With a sleek and stylish cut where his hair is trimmed very short, he gives a clean and modern appearance where his fans go gaga over him. It's a bold and confident choice, and when combined with a blonde color, it can create a distinctive and fashionable look. You can also opt for another hair color that suits your complexion and haircut. Because of the minimal styling and upkeep, this hairdo is prominent for almost everyone.

9. Pompadour

Justin has also experimented with a short pompadour, and he styled the top in a way that creates a voluminous, swept-back look while keeping the sides and back shorter. This is a trendy and chic choice that can be slayed on any hair texture. Just try to finish the hairstyle with some hair gel for a neat and clean slicked-back look. This hairstyle can do wonders for your facial structure and mostly suits people who want to enhance their smaller face shape.

10. Half-up Ponytail

Justin Bieber always finds fun ways to flaunt his long locks. And this experiment with his long hair looks both cool and amusing. He tied the hair at the front into a high ponytail while the rest of his hair flowed to the side. This style is easy and comfy and can complement any informal occasion. You can even try this hairdo while heading to the gym, playing sports, or in a swimming class. Honeycomb blonde hair color looks very sophisticated and stylish with this hairstyle.

Justin Bieber Haircut Style

11. Justin Bieber Swoop Haircut

This hairstyle has been one of Bieber's signature looks, and he has tried and styled many variations of this style. In this style, Bieber kept the top manes longer, and he combed the front fringes in one direction. The sides and back of the hair are usually shorter or tapered for a neater appearance. You can try it with different lengths and varied swooping effects that go well with your face shape and facial features. This hairstyle is suitable for men with smooth and fine hair or those with straight or wavy hair types.

12. Justin Bieber Bowl Haircut

It's a distinctive style where the hair is cut in a way that looks like the shape of an overturned bowl. In this haircut, the hair on top is left relatively long and evenly cut, while the sides and back are trimmed shorter, creating a sharp contrast. This style has a unique and somewhat retro look. Justin Bieber's version of the bowl haircut may be twisted with a variation to suit his personal taste, hair type, and trends. For a neat and clean appearance that combines vintage and contemporary charm, you must opt for this haircut. It's a hairstyle that awe-inspired anyone around you and looks eye-catching.

13. Justin Bieber Undercut Hairstyle

Known for its edgy, modern, and dashing appeal, the undercut is quite a decent choice for men who want to give a bold appearance with their hairstyle. From a slicked-back look on top and a tousled and messy look to combining it with other cuts like fades, Justin Bieber has embraced many variations of this hairstyle. From bun to ponytails to a simple headband look, you can style this cut in many ways for a trendy and stunning look. Consider opting for natural-looking warm shades of hair color to enhance the look of this cut.

Conclusion

Over the years, Justin has been trying out different hairstyles, but one thing that stays consistent is his passion for experimenting with unique colors. With his long list of hairstyles and haircuts, it’s entirely accurate to say that he loves to stand out from the crowd. From the adorable, youthful looks of his early years to the sophisticated and trendy choices he makes today, this style icon hair transformation has continuously set trends and captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Whether you want to give a trendy twist to your tresses, play with messy locks, or enjoy a chic touch for an Instagrammable-worthy style, the above-mentioned Justin Bieber Hairstyles will guide you to bring a unique touch to your manes. So, don't hesitate to experiment and embrace your stylish change.