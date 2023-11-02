Exploring Chrissy Teigen's Plastic Surgery Speculations: What’s Real?

Chrissy Teigen, the multifaceted model, television personality, and cookbook author, has always been a prominent figure in the entertainment world. One aspect of her life that has garnered substantial attention and curiosity is her stance on plastic surgery. In this article, we will delve into Chrissy Teigen's plastic surgery journey, exploring the procedures she has undergone and the insights she has shared along the way. Over the years, the world has watched her transform and redefine beauty standards, all while remaining remarkably candid about her experiences with cosmetic procedures. Her career has been marked by openness and authenticity, both on and off the red carpet. From breast implants to eyebrow transplants, her story is a fascinating exploration of how plastic surgery can impact an individual's life and self-image in an industry where appearances often take center stage. Join us as we navigate the nuanced and intriguing world of Chrissy Teigen's facial surgery and fillers.

The Rise of Chrissy Teigen, from Model to Social Media Queen

Chrissy Teigen is an American model, television personality, and author born on November 30, 1985, in Delta, Utah, USA. Teigen first gained recognition as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and later became a co-host on the popular reality competition show Lip Sync Battle. She's also known for her active presence on social media, sharing her thoughts, experiences, and humor with her followers.

In addition to her modeling and television career, Chrissy Teigen has written cookbooks and is passionate about cooking and food. She released a cookbook titled Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat in 2016, followed by a sequel, Cravings: Hungry for More, in 2018. She has also been involved in various philanthropic activities and advocacy efforts.

Teigen is a spouse to musician John Legend, with whom she has two kids. Her outspoken and candid personality has made her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and social media, as well as a bestselling author and advocate for various causes.

Chrissy Teigen's Empowering Journey Through Plastic Surgery

Chrissy Teigen Surgery for Breast Enlargement

In a 2019 interview with Glamour UK, Chrissy Teigen publicly revealed that she underwent breast enlargement surgery when she was 20 years old. She explained that her motivation for this cosmetic surgery was to provide her breasts with a fuller and more youthful look.

Many surgeons advocate replacing implants every 10-15 years. However, this is not required. The duration of your implants is ultimately determined by how your breasts change over time as a result of pregnancy, weight increase or loss, nursing, smoking, and sun exposure.

Chrissy Teigen Plastic Surgery for Armpit Fat

Chrissy Teigen underwent a cosmetic procedure known as liposuction to address an area commonly referred to as "armpit fat." In an interview with Refinery 29, she openly discussed this surgery, sharing her experience and feelings about it.

During the interview, Teigen mentioned that she had her armpit area suctioned, which she considered one of the best things she had done. This liposuction helped remove excess fat from her armpit area, resulting in a more contoured and slimmer appearance. Chrissy Teigen, before surgery, had bulky arms, and she had approximately two inches of fat removed from her armpit area through liposuction.

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen's Nose Job

Chrissy Teigen may have undergone rhinoplasty, a surgical procedure to reshape her nose, due to her shorter and narrower nose compared to her younger years. In an interview with Byrdie, Teigen admitted that her appearance is "fake" except for her cheeks, suggesting she has experimented with cosmetic enhancements, possibly including a nose job.

Chrissy Teigen Lip Fillers

Chrissy Teigen may have undergone rhinoplasty, a surgical procedure to reshape her nose, due to her shorter and narrower nose compared to her younger years. In an interview with Byrdie, Teigen admitted that her appearance is "fake" except for her cheeks, suggesting she has experimented with cosmetic enhancements, possibly including a nose job.

Chrissy Teigen Lip Fillers

Chrissy Teigen faced rumors about Botox injections during her pregnancy, leading to speculations about her use of the medication. However, Teigen denied the rumors and clarified that she used Botox to alleviate pregnancy-related headaches, confirming that she had received the doctor's approval before the procedure. This highlights the use of Botox in both cosmetic and medical applications.

Additionally, rumors about Chrissy Teigen's fillers were dampened when she shared a tweet where she mentioned that she was excited to be cleared for "neck muscle Botox" in combination with a "crazy combo of beta-blocker shots and radio wave frequency," as per her doctor's recommendations. While this combination of treatments may sound complex, it underlines the diverse uses of Botox in medical and cosmetic contexts.

Chrissy Teigen Teeth Surgery

In 2015, Chrissy Teigen was speculated to have undergone a teeth-related cosmetic procedure, specifically veneers. Veneers are thin shells that improve teeth appearance, often addressing discoloration, misalignment, or gaps. Teigen's perfectly white and straight teeth may indicate veneers, known for creating a uniform smile by concealing imperfections.

Chrissy Teigen Cheek Filler

It was rumored that Chrissy Teigen's face might have been injected with fillers around her cheeks. These speculations were based on observations of her facial features, particularly her cheeks, which some believed looked fuller and more contoured. However, Chrissy Teigen herself addressed these rumors and clarified that her cheeks were entirely natural, without any injections or fillers.

Advertisement

Despite her denial of the rumors, there was a controversy involving Dr. Kay Durairaj, a plastic surgeon who shared a reel or video walkthrough illustrating what an overuse of cheek filler could look like. Dr. Durairaj used Chrissy Teigen's before and after pictures in this context. However, the video was deleted later on.

Chrissy Teigen reposted the same reel on her own story, clapping back at what she perceived as an unjust use of her image in the context of cheek-filler discussions. This incident highlights the importance of clear communication and respect when discussing or using a public figure's image, especially in the context of cosmetic procedures. It also underscores the significance of celebrities like Chrissy Teigen addressing rumors and controversies surrounding their appearance to maintain transparency and control over their public image.

Chrissy Teigen Cosmetic Surgery for Breast Implant Removal

In 2021, it was reported that Chrissy Teigen underwent a cosmetic surgery procedure to have her breast implants removed. This surgical procedure is commonly referred to as breast implant removal or breast explantation. It is a procedure where existing breast implants are taken out, often for various reasons such as discomfort, changes in personal preference, or medical concerns. As a result of Chrissy Teigen's plastic surgery, her breasts appeared somewhat smaller and less round than they did with the implants in place.

Chrissy Teigen Buccal Fat Removal

Teigen underwent a cosmetic procedure known as buccal fat removal, a lesser-known but effective technique to enhance facial contours by reducing fat in the cheeks. This procedure aims to create a more sculpted and defined appearance in Chrissy Teigen's face change.

Buccal fat removal is not as well-known as other cosmetic procedures like breast augmentation or facelifts. However, it is still in demand, particularly by individuals looking for subtle facial enhancements. The cookbook author and model openly discussed her experience with this procedure on her Instagram story.

Teigen mentioned that she had undergone buccal fat removal with Dr. Diamond, a renowned plastic surgeon, and she pointed out her newly sculpted cheek area, highlighting the procedure's results. She also made a connection between her buccal fat removal and her decision to quit drinking, expressing satisfaction with the outcomes.

Chrissy Teigen Eyebrow Transplant

Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen underwent an eyebrow transplant, an elective cosmetic procedure that involves the transplantation of hair follicles to the eyebrow area to enhance the appearance of the eyebrows. This procedure is often chosen by individuals with sparse or thin eyebrows who wish to achieve fuller, more defined brows. Teigen shared her experience on Instagram Stories, expressing her excitement and the importance of not wearing makeup. She shared a pre-surgery selfie with the outline of her new brows, tagged with Dr. Jason Champagne and Dr. Jason Diamond. After the surgery, Teigen posted a video clip showing her newly transplanted brows in motion, expressing her satisfaction with the results.

Reason Behind Chrissy Teigen's Plastic Surgery Decision

Chrissy Teigen has been quite candid about her experiences with plastic surgery, offering insights into her reasons for undergoing various procedures. One of the most buzzed Chrissy Teigen’s plastic surgeries was breast implantation, which she did to achieve a specific look for her Sports Illustrated swimsuit model edition photographs. However, her motivation for getting breast implants changed over time, and she later opted to have them removed, explaining that they had served their purpose for many years. Still, she was no longer interested in having them.

Teigen also shared her experience with armpit liposuction, which was previously a secret. She expressed that it reduces her by two inches, making her feel more confident in strapless dresses. Her decision to beautify her armpits through liposuction reflected her preferences and the desire to boost her confidence in certain outfits. Chrissy Teigen's openness about her plastic surgery experiences underscores the idea that people may choose these procedures for a variety of reasons, which can evolve.

Chrissy Teigen After Plastic Surgery

Chrissy Teigen Before Plastic Surgery

Conclusion

Chrissy Teigen's plastic surgery journey reveals the evolving relationship between personal image and glamor. Her choices reflect self-expression, confidence, and beauty definitions. In an industry where appearances are frequently emphasized, her story demonstrates the power of individualism and the transformative possibilities of plastic surgery. It encourages a broader conversation about beauty standards and self-acceptance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Im Soo-Hyang Plastic Surgery: Digging Deeper into the Rumors

Cher’s Plastic Surgery: How She Has Transformed Over the Years