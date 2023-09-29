Finding Out the Truth About Denise Richards’ Plastic Surgery

Denise Richards is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and successful actresses. With a career that spans over three decades, she has become an icon in the entertainment industry. But aside from her impressive acting skills and stunning looks, rumors of Denise Richards’ plastic surgery have followed her throughout her career.

From her roles in major movies such as “Starship Troopers”, “Wild Things”, and “The World Is Not Enough” to her regular appearances on popular television shows like “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, she has built a strong following based on her acting skills and magnetic charm. Her filmography also includes notable titles like “Drop Dead Gorgeous”, “Valentine”, “Scary Movie 3”, “Love Actually”, and “Madea's Witness Protection".

Despite her enduring success in the industry, Denise has recently found herself under scrutiny for rumored plastic surgery procedures. The speculation has only increased following the revelation that her daughter Sami Sheen is now an Only Fans model.

Many speculate that the famous actress has gone under the knife multiple times to enhance her beauty. From breast augmentations to Botox injections, Denise Richards’ cosmetic surgery is a topic that continues to spark conversation among her fans and critics alike.

So, if you’re curious about the truth behind Denise's plastic surgery rumors, look no further as we spill all the tea on what you need to know.

Who Is Denise Richards?

Denise Richards is an American actress and former model who first rose to fame in the 90s for her stunning looks and undeniable acting chops. Born on February 17, 1971, in Downers Grove, Illinois, Denise grew up with her parents and a younger sister in a modest family setting.

Denise's rise to stardom started when she began modeling for various magazines and commercial brands. This soon led to acting roles, with her breakthrough coming in the late 1990s when she starred in the popular science fiction TV series "Starship Troopers." Her stunning looks and impeccable acting skills soon earned her a reputation as one of Hollywood's hottest and most versatile actresses.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star is also an accomplished author. In 2011, she released her memoir, "The Real Girl Next Door," which became a New York Times Bestseller. The book is an honest and heartwarming account of Denise's life and experiences in the entertainment industry, touching on sensitive topics such as divorce and parenting.

Besides her successful acting career, Richards has also made a name for herself in the business world. She runs her own fashion and beauty line and has appeared on several reality TV shows, showcasing her skills as a savvy entrepreneur. However, her true passion lies in animal welfare, a cause she has actively supported for many years. She works closely with various animal welfare organizations, using her voice and resources to fight animal cruelty and raise awareness about animal welfare issues.

What Happened to Denise Richards?

The devoted fans of the Scary Movie 3 actress were quick to notice an unusual bulge in her neck during the 2019 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. In response, Denise immediately consulted with a physician to have it checked out. Later, in an Instagram post, she acknowledged her fans and expressed her gratitude for alerting her to her medical condition.

To her surprise, a dramatic change in her thyroid health occurred within a brief period after removing gluten from her diet. In her social media post, she noted, "I had no idea how much our diet really can affect our body and for me how toxic gluten really is… I thank all of you who sent me messages."

Denise detailed the impact that her thyroid has had on her physical appearance. Despite rumors from critics that she underwent cosmetic enhancements on her face, she clarified that her weight gain was due to the condition. "Last year, I had an issue with my thyroid… So, I put a little weight on, and people thought I had a ton of fillers in my face. I’m like, no, it’s called weight gain," Denise explained candidly in an interview.

Did Denise Richards Have Plastic Surgery?

As a cast member of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise was heavily speculated to have undergone numerous plastic surgeries. However, in 2019, she has clarified that she has only had breast augmentation and nothing else. She asserts that her nose and lips are still the same as they were before.

Despite being surrounded by “flawless” beautiful women on the show, she steers clear of Botox and fillers. In fact, she shared that her face moves so much on screen that it's actually distracting. “I have had the same nose if people look it up, and the lips. I don’t do Botox or fillers. And when people watch the show, my face moves so much that it is actually distracting,” Richards expressed.

Fast forward to the following year in 2020, and the ex Bond girl admitted to having tried Botox. Although it did make her look more refreshed, she wasn't fond of the sensation it gave her face. To put it in her own words, "It made me feel like someone was pushing my forehead down or something." Regardless of her brief experience with Botox, the starlet remains firm in her stance to avoid cosmetic procedures.

What Plastic Surgery Has Denise Richards Had?

When discussing Denise Richards's plastic surgery, she has consistently been open and straightforward about her cosmetic enhancements, dispelling any rumors and speculations.

Being a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise clarifies whether or not she has had any work done to her face — including botox and fillers. In Beverly Hills, maintaining a youthful appearance is practically a way of life. As someone who's part of the Beverly Hills crowd, Denise knows all too well the benefits of timely and well-done cosmetic procedures that help preserve and enhance one's beauty.

Denise addresses that she finds it funny when people spread rumors about her plastic surgery on social media. The actress then made it clear that she has not had any major procedures done, aside from breast augmentation, which she is candid about. “I've only done my boobs, and I'm pretty open about it,” says the actress. When asked about her face, Denise unequivocally denied ever going under the knife.

As an authentic celebrity unafraid to age like a fine wine, Richards proudly allows her skin to follow its natural cycles. It is confirmed that she has made investment in only breast implants, avoiding any other cosmetic enhancements.

Denise Richards’ Before And After Plastic Surgery Photos

Upon closer inspection of Denise Richards' face in comparison to her younger years, one may conclude that her physical features have remained relatively constant. However, there is a subtle alteration in the fullness of her lower lips which may be attributed to clever light filtering or makeup application techniques.

Denise gracefully embraces the aging process, maintaining her natural beauty without resorting to botox, as she asserts. Although she retains her youthful appearance from her early days on screen, certain unfiltered photos reveal the subtle signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles.

Before:

After:

How Much Has Denise Richards Spent On Plastic Surgery?

At the age of 19, Richards underwent breast augmentation surgery with the goal of improving her opportunities in the entertainment industry. Unfortunately, the initial procedure resulted in larger implants than she had initially desired. After three subsequent breast procedures, she finally achieved the desired breast size that suited her body type.

While the actress and reality TV star has been relatively open about her boob job, the total cost of Denise Richards’ surgery remains a subject of much speculation and debate. According to some estimates, she has spent well over $13,000 on her breast augmentation procedure.

How Has Denise Richards’ Plastic Surgery Impacted Her Life?

In her candid blog post, Richards reflected on the decision she made to undergo breast augmentation by a plastic surgeon during her teenage years. Now at 52 years old, she wished she had celebrated her natural curves instead of opting for surgery.

The actress turned mom-of-three, with daughters Sam and Lola from her past marriage to Charlie Sheen, and the adorable Eloise, now aims to instill the importance of self-acceptance in her girls.

Sharing her insights on the matter, Denise expressed, "At 19 when I first got my breasts done, I wish that I was confident enough with my body to not have had surgery. That is something that I really want to encourage in my daughters, to embrace their healthy body and have confidence. I actually feel more confident in my skin now than in my 20s.”

Denise's determination to be an excellent role model to her children extends beyond preaching, as she also lives the words she preaches. In essence, she knows that true beauty comes from embracing who you are, flaws and all. So she's encouraging her daughters to do the same. Because, as Richards rightly puts it, “Being confident is one of the sexiest qualities a woman can exude."

Conclusion

Denise Richards openly acknowledges that the surgeries she had were purely for personal reasons, and her transparency in this regard is commendable. The actress has also spoken about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle alongside her surgeries, which serves as a reminder that enhancing one's physical appearance should never come at the cost of one's health. Overall, Denise Richards’ plastic surgery journey showcases how personal choice and body positivity can go hand in hand.

