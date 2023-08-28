Exploring Linda Evangelista’s Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong

Linda Evangelista's stunning beauty and piercing gaze made her one of the most recognizable faces of the fashion industry during the 90s. However, with aging comes the desire to maintain a youthful appearance. While she was open about her past use of fillers and Botox, it wasn't until her recent lawsuit with Zeltiq Aesthetics that Linda Evangelista’s plastic surgery journey was brought to light.

Evangelista, who is now 58, shared that she underwent a cosmetic procedure in 2016 that left her disfigured and unable to work in the modeling industry. During a past interview with People Magazine, she bared it all and explained her decision to step away from the public eye. Alongside her heart-wrenching story, the interview also showcased photos depicting the excruciating physical and emotional agony she endured after her CoolSculpting treatment. Her revelation highlights the common practice of undergoing plastic surgery to maintain youthful looks and the risks associated with it.

Who Is Linda Evangelista?

Linda Evangelista is an iconic supermodel of the 90s and early 2000s. Known for her chameleon-like ability to transform on the runway and in photoshoots, she became one of the most sought-after models in the world.

Born in Ontario, Canada in 1965, Linda was discovered at the age of 19 by a talent scout while on vacation in Florida. She soon found herself jet-setting around the world for photo shoots and runway shows, quickly establishing herself as a top model.

But Evangelista's career was not without its struggles. She famously said, "We don't wake up for less than $10,000 a day," which garnered criticism and backlash. Though she later clarified that she didn't mean it literally, the sentiment captured the high-rolling, larger-than-life lifestyle of a supermodel at the height of her fame.

Beyond her modeling work, Linda also became a pop culture icon, appearing in music videos, TV shows, and even films like "The Flintstones" and "Zoolander." She is known for her playful sense of humor and willingness to poke fun at herself, cementing her status as a beloved celebrity.

Though she has largely stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, Linda Evangelista's impact on the fashion industry and pop culture as a whole is undeniable. Her legacy as a supermodel and trailblazer continues to inspire generations of young models and fashion enthusiasts alike.

What Happened to Linda Evangelista?

Linda Evangelista opted for CoolSculpting treatments in 2015, but her entire body had an unexpected reaction, developing a condition called “Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia.” Rather than reducing, her body and chin fat increased, leaving Evangelista deformed.

The former supermodel has taken legal action against the company, claiming the treatment has permanently disfigured her and derailed her career. In her own words, she says that this "has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse." The struggle has been so hard that she has been avoiding social interactions and public events ever since.

What Kind of Cosmetic Surgery Did Linda Evangelista Have?

In 2015, supermodel Linda Evangelista decided to try CoolSculpting in the hopes of reducing unwanted areas around her chin, thighs, and bustline. This FDA-approved, non-invasive procedure was touted as an alternative to liposuction surgeries and helps in cryolipolysis and fat reduction.

Essentially, CoolSculpting (also called fat-freezing) freezes fat cells between cold temperatures of −11 to +5 °C, resulting in the death of subcutaneous fat tissue. Unfortunately for Linda, three months after her initial cosmetic surgery procedure, she began to notice an unexpected turn of events: the same fat deposits she'd targeted were growing, hardening, and becoming numb.

What Were the Effects of Linda Evangelista’s Plastic Surgery Procedure?

Supermodel Evangelista’s experience with CoolSculpting did not go as she had anticipated. Instead of the intended decrease in fat cells, her treatment resulted in an alarming increase in their numbers. Despite diligently dieting and exercising following the fat-freezing procedure, Evangelista’s efforts to rectify the problem were unsuccessful.

After consulting with a professional dermatologist in June 2016, she was diagnosed with a rare side effect of CoolSculpting: Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH). This condition reportedly affects just one percent of CoolSculpting patients and leads to the thickening of the affected fatty tissue.

She underwent two liposuction corrective surgeries in an attempt to manage her condition, but the desired outcome could not be achieved. For eight weeks after her treatment, she was forced to wear compression garments like girdles and a chin strap to keep the symptoms at bay. Unfortunately, even with the second procedure in July 2017, the condition persisted. Not only was this a physical hindrance, but it also affected the way the supermodel carried herself. She mentioned how her posture suffered as she couldn't even place her arms flat comfortably at her sides.

In a candid and heartfelt interview, Linda opened up about how her health struggles robbed her of her identity. She tearfully expressed how she no longer recognizes herself, physically or mentally, adding that the supermodel "is sort of gone."

However, despite personal struggles, Evangelista decided to break her silence and share her story, hoping that it could provide solace and support for people undergoing similar challenges as hers.

Fans on Twitter React to Linda Evangelista’s Plastic Surgery Mishap

Linda Evangelista's plastic surgery mishap has left many fans on Twitter in shock and disbelief. Many were saddened at seeing one of the most iconic supermodels of the 90s struggle with the side effects of cosmetic surgery. Some even took to the platform to express their concern for her. Here’s what they had to say:

OMG poor Linda Evangelista! One of the most stunning supermodels of ALL TIME! 💔 Still beautiful. Sorry she went through that. Yikes. If only women didn't feel they needed to resort to plastic surgery to meet some unattainable ideal. Not worth the risk of something like this! pic.twitter.com/mmqisX2VX7 — Ann Marie Pincivero 🌻🇺🇦💙 (@ampincivero) February 17, 2022

Happy to see Linda Evangelista start an open conversation about botched plastic surgery.. Cause that epidemic hasn't even fully hit yet. Advertisement February 16, 2022

Linda Evangelista Plastic Surgery Photos: Before And After

There are plenty of Linda Evangelista's before and after photos circulating the web, showcasing her different looks throughout the years. In some of these pictures, the model looks almost unrecognizable compared to her early modeling days. Here’s a look at a few of them:

Before:

After:

When Did Linda Evangelista Stop Modeling?

Once a renowned Canadian model in the 90s, Evangelista had walked alongside fashion legends Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Claudia Schiffer, and had inspired many fashion designers, including the late Karl Lagerfeld.

Following her initial retirement in 1998, Linda briefly returned to the industry three years later, taking part in select campaigns and photoshoots. However, in 2016, after undergoing the botched surgery, she withdrew completely from public life. She claims to have been unable to work due to the side effects of the botched fat-freezing procedure and is battling a severe lack of body confidence, making it one of the most challenging periods of her life.

Conclusion

Linda Evangelista’s plastic surgery mishap serves as a cautionary tale for anyone considering undergoing cosmetic surgery. While the pressure to maintain a certain appearance may be high in the fashion industry, it is important to prioritize safety and seek out reputable surgeons. The incident also sheds light on the need for better regulation and oversight of the cosmetic surgery industry. Ultimately, we hope that Linda can heal from her experience and inspire others to prioritize self-acceptance and inner beauty over external appearance.