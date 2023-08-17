Tom Cruise Plastic Surgery - Unveiling the Secrets Behind the Ageless Look

The ever-youthful appearance of the famous actor, Tom Cruise seems to be perennial. No one can ever say that Tom Cruise looks old, even at his age of 60.  Tom Cruise's plastic surgery, a subject that has stirred interest and speculation, has become part and parcel of the actor's public persona. While Cruise himself may never confirm these rumors, the discussions surrounding his looks keep going on.

The Hollywood superstar is popular for performing his movie stunts on his own. One of the most heart-pounding scenes was seen in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, where he was seen dangling from a military plane in a mid-air shot. 

Along with the movies, fitness is another important factor to be considered. For those who belong to the industry, staying fit and following a healthy lifestyle is common, so naturally, Cruise stunned his fans when he appeared in a basketball match in 2021 with a swollen face. That particular appearance led to rumors about the possibility of him undergoing many cosmetic surgeries. 

That scenario changed quickly when Cruise was shortly spotted at the Cannes Film Festival. Not only did he look fabulous, but he had also lost a few pounds. The enigma that is Tom Cruise continues to intrigue, as does the mystery behind his ageless appearance.

Who Is Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise Plastic Surgery

Tom Cruise, one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors, emerged as a fan favorite in the 1980s with roles in films like Endless Love, Risky Business, and Top Gun. He displayed remarkable versatility in various genres, earning an Academy Award nomination for Born on the Fourth of July. Cruise continued to captivate audiences with films like Knight and Day, Jack Reacher, and Edge of Tomorrow, returning to his iconic role in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. Off-screen, the speculations of Tom Cruise's cosmetic surgery have garnered media attention, adding to his enigmatic persona. His contributions to cinema remain influential, maintaining his status as a prominent leading man.

Tom Cruise And His Changed Looks

Tom Cruise Plastic Surgery

The recent images of Tom Cruise prove that he looks so different from the past images. Undoubtedly, he looks young, but certain facial changes do not go unnoticed. 

When compared to his appearance in his early movies, Tom Cruise looks completely different in the present day. But the celeb himself has never confessed to being under the knife. However, the noticeable changes in his face seemed to be an effect of heavy Botox hair transplants, according to some of his fans. As per research, it is common to have certain changes, like post-procedure swelling, redness, etc., on the face after Botox is taken (1).

Major rumors took place when Tom Cruise was seen with a sharper-looking nose. Fans speculated that the star might have gone through a number of rhinoplasty to sharpen his look and add an extra edge to his facial features. Even his before and after images are supporting the rumor. Rhinoplasty is known as a popular surgical procedure to reshape a nose. But again, there are certain side effects like problems in breathing, numbness around the nose, pain, and discoloration, which you must be aware of (4).

Cosmetic treatments are common among stars to enhance their facial features, conceal all the flaws and look more gorgeous. However, several side effects like swelling, infection, blood clots, and scarring may bother you later on (2). The reason Tom Cruise’s fans believed that he had done some cosmetic surgery after he appeared in a basketball match in 2021 was that he looked swollen and inflamed. They have been quite inquisitive regarding his secrets for the youthful look. Apart from this, Tom Cruise’s jaw implant seems to have contributed to his well-maintained jawline that left his fans in awe. However, this speculation is not founded on any evidence.

Tom’s fans have been debating among themselves whether he has been using fillers a lot. Tom Cruise’s puffy face looked like a result of using fillers. Why so? As studies say, facial fillers can leave side effects like swelling and bruising if used for longer periods (3). Fans have also pointed out Cruise's characteristic low-set brow and heavier upper lids. There is speculation about the use of Botox, though many believe it would need to be approached with caution, as any significant alteration could dramatically change the appearance of his eyes.

Fans, Doctors React on Twitter to Tom Cruise’s  Plastic Surgery

No wonder fans found the changes immediately after Tom’s public appearance. Some of them loved how the Mission Impossible Star maintained his looks, while few mentioned he does not look the same anymore. Even after Tom denies getting any surgery, here are some of his fans’ reactions as posted on Twitter.

Tom Cruise  Plastic Surgery Before And After Photos

Though Tom Cruise denied the speculations about his plastic surgery, there have been visible changes in his appearance in the last few years. Here’s a look back at his previous years compared to his current one. From cosmetic surgery for skin tightening to rhinoplasty, there have been quite a few plastic surgery rumors to deal with. Let’s take a look at some comparative images of Tom Cruise now and then to have a better idea regarding this.

Tom Cruise Plastic Surgery

Alongside his professional triumphs, Tom Cruise's plastic surgery possibilities have become a subject of fascination and inquiry. The changes in his looks over recent years have not gone unnoticed. The noticeable alteration in Cruise's appearance, from his upper eyelid skin to his facial structure, seems to defy the natural aging process. This has given way to rumors and speculations regarding the possible use of plastic surgery for an evergreen look. Whatever the truth, he has indeed been a star who has entertained audiences worldwide with blockbuster hits.

