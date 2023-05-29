Aloe Vera for Acne : A Guide to Using It for Pimples

Aloe vera is a plant that has been used traditionally to treat a plethora of skin problems. It is a succulent plant that has pulp-filled leaves. This pulp is used to make a gel or even directly apply to the skin. Using aloe vera for acne problems has been quite common. It has also been used to treat skin with burns or irritation. Aloe vera gel contains antibacterial properties which makes it a popular choice for treating acne. The best part about this plant is that it is a houseplant and you can find it even in your local nursery.

Acne is a problem that most of us may face at some point in our lives. Most of us may then explore home remedies to manage mild or moderate levels of acne. Using aloe vera is one such popular home remedy. Using the pulp helps in reducing inflammation and may minimize acne problems as well. The studies done on using aloe vera alongside traditional acne medication have shown promising results ( 1 ).

Is Aloe Vera Good for Acne?

Aloe vera contains fatty acids and sugars because of which it has anti-inflammatory properties. This helps prevent acne. So if you have the question “Does aloe vera help with acne?”, the answer is clearly a yes ( 2 ). Aloe vera reduces swelling and hence when applied on pimples or acne it can help reduce tenderness and pain. It may also help you with healing acne blemishes.

How Does Aloe Vera Help Acne?

There are about 75 active ingredients in pure aloe vera gel, including amino acids, vitamins, minerals, saponins, salicylic acid, and lignin. Aloe vera also contains minerals like zinc and amino acids which soften your skin and tighten the skin pores giving you wrinkle–free skin ( 2 ). Aloe vera can also help with healing scars and wounds faster due to its soothing properties. It boosts collagen synthesis and makes your skin heal quicker. Due to these characteristics, it is a go-to for treating acne scars and blemishes. Adding to this it is also known to hydrate your skin and keep it well moisturized ( 3 ).

Moreover, aloe vera can also enhance the anti-acne properties of other ingredients. According to a study, aloe vera gel can effectively boost the anti-acne properties of Ocimum oil, and give better results for the treatment of acne vulgaris ( 4 ).

Benefits of Aloe Vera for Acne

Aloe vera contains anti-bacterial properties which help in controlling and receding acne-producing bacteria. You can also use pure aloe vera gel or cream instead of using traditional cleansers to prevent breakouts.

Another study conducted at the University of Sassari in Italy looked at the efficacy of using a combination of aloe vera, tea tree oil, and propolis in the treatment of acne lesions. The other group used erythromycin cream as a form of treatment to be able to draw comparisons. The results showed aloe vera did a great job at reducing acne, lesion count, and erythema scars ( 5 ). Hence you can apply aloe vera on acne scars topically for good results.

Advertisement

You can also try using aloe vera gel on your skin to manage outbreaks and pimples as it promotes the tightening of skin pores and aids sebum control. Using aloe vera gel topically is usually safe, however, it may be best to do a patch test before using it extensively.

Best Ways to Use Aloe Vera for Acne

Aloe vera can be used in multiple ways for your skin to make the best of it.

1. Pure Aloe Vera Gel

One of the easiest ways to use aloe vera for acne is to directly use fresh pulp from the aloe plant. All you have to do is scoop out the pulp from the leaf. This pulp looks fleshy and transparent generally. You can directly apply this pulp to your face. You can use some of this pulp to apply on the area where there is excessive acne. Leave it on overnight and you can rinse it out in the morning. You can repeat this until the scars are healed.

Ensure you wash your face and it’s clean before you apply the aloe vera gel to ensure better absorption.

2. Aloe Vera And Lemon Juice

Lemon juice has been used for skin issues like acne as a home remedy because of its anti-inflammatory properties and vitamin C content ( 6 ). Hence it may help to dry out pimples and reduce acne. However, if you have sensitive skin or are allergic to lemon, you may want to avoid using this mix.

You can take 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and ¼ teaspoon of lemon juice. Mix this combination well and apply it to the affected area. Once it dries, wash it off. If you plan to go outside after this, it may be important to apply sunscreen and then step out as lemon makes the skin photosensitive.

3. Cinnamon, Aloe Vera, And Honey

The antibacterial properties of aloe vera may help control acne as it reduces the acne-causing bacteria. It may be helpful in treating mild to moderate acne as it reduces inflammation and helps wound healing. Honey and cinnamon seem to have similar effects on acne ( 7 ), ( 8 ). You can make a DIY home face mask using these three ingredients that may have a higher chance of giving you clear, smooth skin.

Advertisement

All you need to do is mix four tablespoons of honey, two tablespoons of pure aloe vera gel, and half a teaspoon of cinnamon oil or powder. You can then apply this mixture to the acne-affected area and wash it off after 10-12 minutes. Try using this mask every alternate day to see effective results.

4. Aloe Vera Face Mist

If you are looking at using aloe vera in a quick and easy manner on a daily basis, you can also make an aloe vera mist that you spray on your face throughout the day to soothe your skin. Take 1 ½ cups of distilled water and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel and mix it. You can also add 2-3 drops of your choice of essential oil. Make sure you do a patch test before spraying it on your face. Store the liquid in a spray bottle and use it whenever you want. Make sure you shake and mix the liquid well before you spray it.

5. Aloe Vera And Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil works amazingly well on acne vulgaris, owing to its antimicrobial properties. According to a study, topical application of tea tree oil gel can effectively control mild to moderate acne ( 9 ).

Take a tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel and mix it with 4 drops of tea tree oil - apply it all over your face and rinse the pack off after 20 minutes.

Note: Never apply tea tree oil directly to the skin as it may cause skin irritation or allergies. Always dilute it before using it on your skin.

6. Aloe Vera And Gram Flour

Gram flour is a widely used ingredient for skin care purposes. Its wonderful exfoliant properties make it a wonderful kitchen item to get rid of dead skin cells in the comfort of your home and get smooth, clear skin. It helps you get an even skin tone and fight acne effectively ( 10 ).

Take two tablespoons of aloe vera gel and add a tablespoon of gram flour (besan) to it. Mix well and apply it all over your face and neck. Rinse the pack off after 15 minutes and apply a moisturizer.

Side Effects of Using Aloe Vera for Acne

It is best to do a patch test before you use anything on your skin and it is the same when it comes to aloe vera. You may feel like this is the magical solution to your skin issues but if you have allergies and sensitive skin, it's important you consult a dermatologist.

Advertisement

Using aloe vera topically usually is not harmful to the skin unless you are allergic to it. It is rare to have an allergic reaction due to aloe vera. However, you must avoid applying it on open wounds like cuts or severe burns.

Aloe vera is also used only topically and ingesting it is not recommended. There has been some evidence that ingesting high amounts of aloe vera can put you at risk of developing certain types of cancer ( 11 ). Ingesting aloe vera can also cause diarrhea as it is a natural laxative. There have been some hypersensitive reactions as well like kidney failure, pseudomelanosis coli, and hypokalemia ( 12 ).

Additionally, if you are on medication, aloe vera can interact with these drugs and reduce their effectiveness. Make sure you consult your doctor before you consume aloe vera orally.

When speaking of aloe vera, this article refers to the direct use of the sap from an aloe vera plant and not store-bought aloe vera gel. These gels may contain other ingredients or chemicals that may not give you the results you are expecting. However, if you don’t have an aloe plant at home, you can use store-bought gel — make sure to buy one that’s free of harmful preservatives and fragrances.

Conclusion

Aloe vera has been used worldwide for treating skin-related issues for centuries. It is an age-old method used to soothe and hydrate skin and give it a flawless look. Using aloe vera for acne has largely helped people with mild to moderate acne. Therefore, using aloe vera as a part of your skincare routine may benefit you in more ways than one. Its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties have been key to helping with acne-related skin problems. Using aloe vera gel topically soothes your skin and reduces inflammation. It can also be mixed with other ingredients and used in multiple ways like masks, creams, or gels. It’s a houseplant and you can get fresh aloe vera gel very cost-effectively. However, if you have sensitive skin or are allergic, please consult a doctor before using it.

Sources:

1. Effect of Aloe vera topical gel combined with tretinoin in treatment of mild and moderate acne vulgaris: a randomized, double-blind, prospective trial

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23336746/

Advertisement

2. ALOE VERA: A SHORT REVIEW

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2763764/

3. ALOE VERA: A REVIEW OF ITS CLINICAL EFFECTIVENESS

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269846534_ALOE_VERA_A_REVIEW_OF_ITS_CLINICAL_EFFECTIVENESS

4. The effect of aloe vera gel on the anti-acne properties of the essential oil of Ocimum gratissimum Linn leaf – a preliminary clinical investigation

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0962456203001413

5. Treatment of acne with a combination of propolis, tea tree oil, and Aloe vera compared to erythromycin cream: two double-blind investigations

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6298394/

6. Use of Complementary and Alternative Medicine among Patients with Acne Vulgaris and Factors Perceived to Trigger the Disease: A Multicentre Cross-Sectional Study with 1571 Patients

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9644785/

Advertisement

7. Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5661189/

8. Efficacy of topical cinnamon gel for the treatment of facial acne vulgaris: A preliminary study

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/330560000_Efficacy_of_topical_cinnamon_gel_for_the_treatment_of_facial_acne_vulgaris_A_preliminary_study

9. The efficacy of 5% topical tea tree oil gel in mild to moderate acne vulgaris: a randomized, double-blind placebo-controlled study

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17314442/

10. In-House Preparation and Standardization of Herbal Face Pack

https://opendermatologyjournal.com/VOLUME/11/PAGE/72/FULLTEXT/#r1

11. Clear evidence of carcinogenic activity by a whole-leaf extract of Aloe barbadensis miller (aloe vera) in F344/N rats

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22968693/

12. Aloe vera: A review of toxicity and adverse clinical effects

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6349368/