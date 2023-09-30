How to Use Aloe Vera for Stretch Marks: DIY Skincare Routine

Stretch marks can be a bother, but getting rid of them entirely might not be possible. Still, there's hope for fading them significantly. Hydrating and moisturizing your skin is key in this journey, and that's where aloe vera comes into play. While scientific evidence on the effectiveness of aloe vera for stretch marks is limited, its reputation for skin healing makes it a popular choice. Although we can't promise magic, aloe vera might just have some positive effects. Let's explore whether this natural remedy is worth a shot for those bother

Understanding Stretch Marks: Who is Prone to Them?

Stretch marks, medically known as striae, occur when the skin undergoes rapid changes in shape due to growth or weight gain. They are scars that appear when your skin is stretched, causing a protein called collagen to change ( 1 ). Collagen is like a building block for your skin and other body tissues. The skin usually has elastic proteins that keep it looking smooth and healthy. But when your skin stretches a lot, like during pregnancy or rapid weight loss or gain, these elastic proteins can get damaged. To cope with all the stretching, your body starts making different collagen, which results in stretch marks.

These marks can affect anyone regardless of gender, and skin type. Initially, a stretch mark appears as a thin, red, or purple line with a different texture and later turns white.

They often show up on your ( 1 ):

Belly

Buttocks

Thighs

Back

Breasts

Underarms

Groin

Who is more prone? - Stretch marks can happen to anyone, but you're more likely to get them if ( 1 ):

You're pregnant

You gain or lose a lot of weight rapidly

It's more common if you're Black, Hispanic, East Asian, or South Asian ( 2 )

) You're going through growth spurts, like during adolescence, pregnancy, or if you're an athlete or bodybuilder

If you suffer from a hereditary condition like Cushing syndrome

Also, if you use topical steroid creams for a long time

It's worth noting that stretch marks from using steroids tend to appear in places where you applied the cream ( 1 ). In genetic disorders, stretch marks happen because of issues with normal skin formation, not just from stretching ( 1 ).

Can Aloe Vera Help with Stretch Marks?

Aloe vera is a popular ingredient for stretch marks. It contains about 75 different things that can potentially help your skin, including vitamins, enzymes, minerals, sugars, lignin, saponins, salicylic acids, and amino acids ( 3 ).

Here's a bit about what's in aloe vera and how it can help your skin:

1. Antioxidants: Aloe vera has vitamins C, E, and A (beta-carotene), which are antioxidants. It also has vitamin B12, folic acid, and choline ( 3 ). Antioxidants are like little superheroes that fight off free radicals, which can harm your skin ( 4 ).

2. Sugars: Aloe vera has sugars like glucose and fructose and more complex ones called polysaccharides. These come from the plant's mucilage layer and are called mucopolysaccharides ( 3 ). They help with moisturizing your skin.

3. Hormones: Aloe vera contains hormones called auxins and gibberellins ( 3 ). These can help with wound healing and have anti-inflammatory effects, which makes aloe vera for stretch marks beneficial.

4. Healing Properties: Glucomannan, a type of sugar in aloe vera, and gibberellin, a growth hormone, both contribute to the healing process ( 3 ).

5. Anti-Inflammatory Action: Aloe vera can reduce inflammation by blocking certain pathways and lowering the production of substances that cause inflammation.

6. Antimicrobial Properties: Salicylic Acid, another component of aloe vera gel, contributes to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties ( 3 ). It also has qualities that encourage the formation of skin cells, and it is employed as an astringent to get rid of debris, dead skin cells, germs, and extra sebum.

7. Moisturizing and Anti-Aging: The mucopolysaccharides help trap moisture in your skin. Aloe vera also stimulates fibroblasts, which are cells that make collagen and elastin, making your skin more elastic and less wrinkled.

While scientific data on aloe vera's efficacy for managing stretch marks is limited, its potential skin benefits lie in collagen synthesis which could aid damaged skin or dry skin. Thus, incorporating skin care products with aloe may enhance skin elasticity, making it smoother and healthier.

Using Aloe Vera for Stretch Marks: A Complete Guide

Aloe vera has a long history as a natural skin treatment ingredient. You can squeeze out the gooey stuff from the leaves of the aloe vera plant and put it right on your skin to make it feel better and less dry.

Scientific research showed that aloe vera can be pretty good at helping skin heal, especially from things like burns and wounds ( 5 ). Stretch marks are similar to scars from when your skin got stretched out, so aloe vera might help prevent them or make them less noticeable.

Although there's not a ton of clinical evidence that shows aloe vera is like a magic eraser for stretch marks, it's still worth a shot because it can make your skin softer and happier.

You can get aloe vera in different forms.

1. OTC Aloe Products: Look for pure aloe vera in a bottle or tube. Use it on your stretch marks every day after you take a shower. You can also try aloe vera cleansers and moisturizers that have other beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalene, or oils. These ingredients keep your skin moist and help it heal.

2. DIY Aloe Vera Gel: This is probably the easiest and best way to use aloe vera. Just cut open the aloe vera leaf and scoop the gel out. Rub this gel in a circular motion on your stretch marks for a few minutes and leave it there for about an hour. If you don't have to go outside, you can leave it on longer. Do this twice a day for the best results.

Risks And Side Effects of Aloe Vera for Stretch Marks

Using aloe vera gel on your skin is generally considered safe. However, there are some things to keep in mind.

1. Allergic Reactions

Before slathering aloe vera on your skin, it's a good idea to do a patch test or talk to a doctor, especially if you're pregnant. Some people can be allergic to aloe vera, which might cause redness, a burning sensation, or even dermatitis, though this is rare, especially for those with sensitive skin. These allergic reactions could be due to substances like aloin or barbaloin found in aloe vera ( 3 ). It is a laxative that can induce cramps and diarrhea.

2. Itching or Burning

While aloe vera typically soothes the skin, some users might experience skin irritation, mild itching, or a slight burning sensation. If you develop a rash or hives, it's a sign of sensitivity, and you should stop using aloe vera.

3. Infected Skin

Don't apply aloe vera gel on infected skin. Although aloe vera has antimicrobial properties, its protective layer could interfere with the healing process and worsen an infection.

4. Medication Interactions

Aloe vera might interact with certain medications. If you're using steroid creams like hydrocortisone, applying aloe vera to your skin could increase their absorption, potentially affecting your potassium levels and intensifying the side effects of drugs like digoxin and digitoxin ( 3 ).

Simple Aloe Vera Recipes to Treat Stretch Marks

Stretch marks don't have a one-size-fits-all solution, but using aloe vera gel topically can be beneficial. It helps moisturize your skin, aids in the healing process, and may help even out your skin tone. Let's see how to use aloe vera for stretch marks along with other ingredients.

1. Aloe Vera And Coffee Scrub:

A good coffee scrub can exfoliate the skin and improve the appearance of stretch marks by providing an even skin tone.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons aloe vera gel

2 tablespoons ground coffee

Instructions

Combine equal amounts of aloe vera gel and ground coffee.

Massage this scrub onto your stretch marks for a few minutes.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wipe it away with a damp cloth or wash it off.

Use this scrub every alternate day for quicker results.

2. Aloe Vera, Oil, And Honey Mask:

This aloe vera and virgin coconut oil/olive oil/almond oil-based mask is quite nourishing on scars and stretch marks ( 6 ). This can also stimulate collagen production.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon coconut, olive, or almond oil

1 tablespoon honey

Instructions

Mix two tablespoons of aloe vera gel, one teaspoon of almond oil or coconut oil, and a tablespoon of honey in a bowl.

Blend the ingredients into a paste.

Apply this mixture evenly over your stretch marks.

Let it sit for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this mask at least twice a week for 2-3 weeks to see results.

3. Aloe Vera And Vitamin E Oil Mask:

This vitamin E oil mask is rich in antioxidants and is excellent for wound healing and scarring. You can also replace it with castor oil which is rich in ricinoleic acid. This can control bacterial growth and heal skin but can be greasy on your skin. However, both these oils are excellent for dehydrated skin.

Ingredients

One scoop of aloe vera gel

2 to 3 vitamin E capsules

Instructions

Combine a scoop of aloe vera gel with the oil from 2-3 vitamin E capsules.

Apply this mixture to your stretch marks.

Leave it on for an hour and rinse it off.

For best results, repeat this process twice a day.

4. Lemon And Aloe Vera Mask:

Some believe that the citric acid content in lemon juice can help with stretch marks. However, it might tickle your skin and if you're sensitive, you might have to skip this. It can make your skin sensitive to sunlight, so put on sunscreen if you're heading out ( 7 ).

You can also replace lemon with any other citrus fruit in this recipe. Most of them have vitamin C content which helps in firmer skin by aiding collagen production.

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice

A tablespoon of fresh aloe vera juice

Instructions

Mix lemon juice with half a teaspoon of cold water.

Then, mix the aloe vera gel and lemon juice.

Put it on your stretch marks and let it dry.

After 15 minutes, wash it off and slap on some moisturizer.

Do this at least once daily.

5. Aloe Vera And Avocado:

Eating avocados is great for your health, but rubbing them on your skin hasn't been proven to help. However, they are gentle on the skin and blend seamlessly with various ingredients, particularly when paired with the gel extracts from the fleshy leaves of aloe.

Ingredients

A tablespoon of mashed avocado

A tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel

Instructions

Mix up the aloe vera and avocado.

Spread that mixture on your stretch marks.

Give your skin a nice 5-minute massage.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Then, wash it off and put on some moisturizer.

Do this once a day.

Yet another ingredient abundant in fatty acids is cocoa butter, making it a suitable substitute in this recipe for a nourishing mask.

6. Glycerin And Aloe Vera:

Both aloe and glycerin are hydrating ingredients. Some cream with 20% glycerin was found to help keep skin smooth and well-hydrated.

Ingredients

A teaspoon of glycerin

A tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel

Instructions

Mix up the glycerin and aloe vera gel.

Massage it onto your stretch marks.

Leave it on overnight.

Do this once or twice a day.

7. Aloe Vera And Rosewater:

People have been using rosewater for ages to keep their skin healthy. It might not zap your stretch marks, but it could lighten them.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera

A tablespoon of rosewater

Instructions

Mix up the aloe vera gel and rosewater.

Put the mix on your stretch marks with a cotton ball.

Let it dry and put on more.

Leave it on overnight.

Do this twice a day.

8. Aloe Vera And Yogurt:

Yogurt might not erase stretch marks, but it's got a cooling vibe. Plus, it's got a bit of lactic acid, which is like a gentle exfoliator for your marks.

Ingredients

A tablespoon of yogurt

A tablespoon of fresh aloe vera gel

Instructions

Mix up the aloe vera gel and yogurt.

Put a thin layer on your stretch marks.

Once the first layer dries, you can add more.

After 15 minutes, wash it off and put on some moisturizer.

Do this whenever you want.

Conclusion

Aloe vera for stretch marks is definitely a simple and cost-effective remedy to give a try. It's important to note that stretch marks are pretty common, and there's no one home remedy that has a proven cure. However, aloe vera can be a helpful ally in your skincare routine. It can help stimulate collagen production, and keep your skin soft and moisturized, and it has antimicrobial properties too. But before you go all-in, do a patch test on a small area to make sure your skin and aloe vera are a good match.

