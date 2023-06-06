Apricot Oil Benefits Unveiled for Healthy Skin And Luscious Hair

When it comes to achieving radiant skin and luscious hair, nature always has a solution to unlock true potential. Among the earth's treasure trove of precious natural gems, apricot oil is one that stands out from the rest. The benefits of apricot oil are abundant – from nourishing and moisturizing the skin to stimulating hair growth and enriching its shine, it has become a prominent ingredient in the world of skincare and haircare ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

Derived from the kernels of the apricot fruit, this golden-hued oil has proven to be a natural and versatile resolution to a myriad of skin and hair woes. It consists of a rich composition of essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants ( 3 ). In this article, we will take the time to understand what apricot oil is and how it can benefit your skin and hair.

What Is Apricot Oil?

Also known as apricot kernel oil, apricot oil is a carrier oil that is extracted from the kernels and the seeds of apricots. The oil is acquired through a cold-pressing method that helps in retaining its natural compounds and nutrients. It is pale yellow in color and possesses a mild and nutty fragrance ( 4 ). It has recently gained fame in the cosmetic and culinary world due to its versatility.

In the realm of skincare, it is sought-after for its hydrating properties. Being rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins A and E, it gently nourishes the skin. Moreover, apricot oil possesses antioxidant properties that help boost skin hydration, protect the skin from UV damage, and improve overall skin health ( 5 ), ( 6 ). Apart from skincare, apricot oil is also added to hair care products to condition the locks and add a natural gloss.

Though it isn't a widely-used cooking oil in the culinary space, it is mainly utilized for its distinctive flavor and high smoke point which makes it a great alternative for sauteing and stir-frying. If individuals are known to have nut allergies, it's best to stay away from using this oil as it has the potential to cause an allergic reaction.

Benefits of Apricot Oil for Hair

When incorporated into your hair care routine, apricot oil has an array of advantages. The following are six benefits of apricot oil for the hair:

1. It Moisturizes And Conditions Your Tresses

Because apricot oil is lightweight, it is able to efficiently penetrate the hair shaft. This makes hair intensely hydrated and moisturized, helping in the softening of dry and brittle hair while taming frizz and making it more manageable.

2. It Strengthens the Hair

Apricot oil is rich in vitamin A that helps strengthen every strand of hair from root to tip ( 2 ). It also has the power to repair hair that is damaged and weak, decreasing overall breakage and split ends ( 7 ).

3. It Stimulates Hair Growth

The essential fatty acids like linoleic acid that are present in apricot oil help in providing nourishment to the hair follicles and promoting hair growth ( 2 ), ( 8 ). With consistent use on the scalp, apricot oil may help facilitate hair growth and control hair fall

4. It Soothes the Scalp

Apricot kernel oil contains soothing properties that provide relief for scalp problems like dandruff, itchiness, and dryness. It hydrates the scalp and helps in the reduction of flakiness, hence promoting healthy scalp conditions ( 8 ).

5. It Makes Your Hair Shiny

Apricot oil effectively coats the hair shaft, smooths the cuticles, and adds a natural gloss to the hair. This improves its overall appearance, making it look nourished and healthy.

6. It Shields Against Damage

Apricot oil is rich in antioxidants like Vitamin E that assist in protecting the hair from environmental damage that is induced by free radicals ( 9 ), ( 10 ). It serves as a barrier that protects the hair from harmful UV rays, chemical treatments, and heat from styling tools.

How to Use Apricot Oil for Your Hair

To use apricot oil for the hair, follow these steps:

Begin with hair that is clean and dry.

Add a few drops of apricot oil to your palms.

Heat up the oil by rubbing your hands against each other.

Use your fingertips to gently rub the oil into your scalp.

Pay attention to the roots and any areas that you feel may be dry or damaged.

Continue massaging the scalp for a couple of minutes until you feel the oil has been evenly distributed.

Once your complete scalp has been covered, run your hands through the lengths of your hair and ensure that every strand is coated. You can use a little more oil if required.

To enhance absorption, wrap your hair with a shower cap or towel. This will cause heat to get trapped inside.

Leave the apricot oil on your hair for half an hour. If you prefer a deep conditioning treatment, let it remain on your head overnight.

Rinse your hair thoroughly with warm water.

Shampoo and condition your hair as usual.

You can also add a few drops to your shampoo, conditioner, or hair mask to enhance its benefits.

Benefits of Apricot Oil for the Skin

Apricot oil is a natural oil that delivers multiple benefits to the skin. Here are six benefits of apricot oil:

1. It Moisturizes the Skin

Apricot oil works great when it comes to hydrating and moisturizing the skin as it is rich in fatty acids and vitamins. It nourishes the skin, making it look and feel silky, supple, and moisturized. When used consistently, it can help fight dryness and prevent the loss of moisture, ensuring that your skin is smooth and revitalized ( 11 ).

2. It Helps Delay the Signs of Aging

Since apricot oil contains antioxidants like vitamins A and E, it helps in shielding the skin from free radical damage ( 12 ), ( 13 ). Free radicals have been known to fasten up the process of aging, and it also contributes to the formation of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. With frequent usage, apricot oil can help diminish the signs of aging and improve the skin's elasticity, making you appear more youthful.

3. It Improves Skin Tone

The emollient properties that are present in apricot oil make it an effective treatment to enhance the tone and texture of the skin. Being a natural emollient, it helps decrease the appearance of blemishes, smoothes out skin tone, and gives you a soft glowing complexion ( 14 ). When utilized in facial creams and serums, it functions to make the skin look healthy and luminous.

4. It Helps Relieve Skin Inflammation

Apricot kernel oil contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that help calm and soothe various skin conditions such as acne vulgaris ( 15 ). When you apply apricot oil to the skin, it can provide relief and promote healing, reducing itching, redness, and inflammation.

5. It Is Gentle And Non-comedogenic

Apricot oil is naturally lightweight and non-sticky, allowing it to efficiently be soaked up by the skin. It doesn't clog the pores or cause acne breakouts, making it perfect for all kinds of skin types, including sensitive skin and skin that is prone to acne and blackheads. Because it is so gentle and mild, it is the ideal choice for oil cleansing, facial massages, or as a base in skin care formulations.

6. It Enhances Skin Health

Apricot possesses a medley of nutrients and antioxidants along with essential fatty acids that ensure the overall well-being of your skin. These elements guard the skin against environmental damage, stimulate the regeneration of cells, and support the function of a healthy skin barrier ( 8 ), ( 6 ). To sustain the vibrancy and resilience of the skin, it is recommended that you use apricot oil frequently.

How to Use Apricot Oil for the Skin

To use apricot oil for the skin, follow these steps:

Wash your face with a mild cleanser, and then use a towel to pat it dry.

Take a few drops of pure apricot oil and rub it on your palms.

Warm up the oil by rubbing your hands together.

Without using too much pressure, massage it gently into your face.

Use upward circular motions while rubbing the oil in and concentrate on areas that are dry and need additional hydration.

You can use it as a moisturizer and leave it on your skin or you can also choose to rinse it off after about 20 minutes.

Depending on your skin's requirements, you can either use apricot oil daily as a part of your skincare regimen or a few times a week as a nourishing skin treatment.

Conclusion

It's time to bid goodbye to chemical-laden treatments and products that claim to deliver results! Apricot oil benefits the skin and hair naturally and has proven to be a godsend when it comes to nourishing them efficiently. Its incredible composition of vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids makes it an excellent choice to enrich, protect, moisturize, and soothe the skin. It has also demonstrated remarkable results when it comes to stimulating hair growth, by deeply conditioning the hair, and preventing breakage. Its lightweight texture doesn't clog the skin's pores or leave your hair looking greasy. With the multitude of benefits that it has to offer, it can be a game-changer for achieving the hair and skin that you have always desired.

