Benefits of Argan Oil for Face: A Comprehensive Guide

For healthy-looking skin, various products are available on the market. Not all of them could be as good as argan oil for face. Extracted from the kernels of the argan tree, the golden liquid is renowned primarily for the good it does to skin. Whether seeking a solution for dryness, aging skin, or acne, or simply looking to enhance your skincare routine, argan oil could be the game-changer you've been searching for. There are a plethora of argan oil benefits for skin — and the best part is that it’s suitable for all skin types.

The article will navigate you through argan oil’s rich composition, and help you understand how its unique combination of nutrients and antioxidants can transform your skin. We will also explore how to incorporate argan oil into your skincare regimen, such as by using it as a moisturizer or ingesting it as a supplement.

What Is Argan Oil?

Argan oil, often called "liquid gold," is a natural oil derived from the nuts of the argan tree (Argania spinosa). Argan oil has been used for centuries for many other purposes. In earlier days, it was used as cooking oil in Moroccan-style recipes in salads.

As the nuts are cracked apart, the almond-shaped kernels are roasted, and oil is then extracted, making them expensive on the market. The labor-intensive process makes the cost of argan oil touch roofs.

However, the tedious process is all worth it, as the oil is highly rich in fatty acids, antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. It comprises 80% unsaturated fat, including oleic acid (omega9) and linoleic acid (omega-6) that help nourish and hydrate the skin. Argan oil is renowned for its rich composition of essential fatty acids, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, which contribute to its remarkable skincare properties. Moreover, argan oil contains high levels of vitamin E, potent antioxidants, squalene, sterols, polyphenols, and carotenoids, contributing to its moisturizing, anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging effects ( 1 ).

Is Argan Oil Good for Your Face?

Absolutely! Argan oil is not just good for your face; it's a true skincare magic ingredient that can work wonders for your skin. What if we say, there is one such oil that could work for all skin types? Yes, argan oil stands in the middle of the spectrum, as it is not too oily and also manages to nourish your skin if it is dry. Argan oil is non-greasy and lightweight, so it won't clog your pores or leave you all greased up. Instead, it helps balance oil production and soothes inflammation or redness, giving you a harmonious complexion.

Let's dive into the reasons why argan oil is the one you have been looking for. Firstly, it's an excellent moisturizer. Whether you have dry, flaky skin or just need an extra boost of hydration, argan oil has got your back. Its rich fatty acid and vitamin E composition help replenish and lock in moisture, leaving your skin plump, soft, and oh-so-smooth.

Thanks to argan oil’s potent antioxidants, it fights those pesky free radicals that contribute to premature aging. Its anti-inflammatory properties work their magic to reduce redness. Its natural healing properties can help fade acne scars and promote a more even skin tone ( 1 ). How? Read further.

So, whether you're looking for intense hydration, anti-aging benefits, acne-fighting prowess, or just an overall skin boost, argan oil skin benefits are endless

Does Argan Oil Help with Acne?

Argan oil can indeed help with acne. Despite its association with oil, argan oil possesses properties that can actually benefit acne-prone skin and help combat breakouts.

One of the key reasons argan oil is effective against acne is because of its anti-inflammatory properties. This can help reduce the redness and discomfort associated with acne breakouts. Argan oil is also non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores. When your skin is too dry, argan oil acts as a moisturizer and can provide the necessary hydration without contributing to pore congestion ( 2 ).

Incorporating argan oil into your skincare routine regularly can help improve the overall condition of your skin and reduce the frequency and severity of acne breakouts over time. However, if you have severe acne or persistent skin issues, it's always a good idea to consult with a dermatologist for personalized advice and treatment options.

So don't be afraid to give argan oil a try if you're dealing with acne. Let this natural wonder work its magic, soothing inflammation, balancing oil production, and supporting your journey to clear, healthier skin.

Does Argan Oil Clog Pores?

Agron Oil comes under the category of non-comedogenic products, which means it does not clog pores. It has a lightweight texture that allows it to get absorbed easily into your skin ( 3 ).

Argan oil for the skin balances natural oil production and prevents the overproduction of sebum, causing clogged pores and eventually acne.

Benefits of Argan Oil for Skin

Argan oil for face has gained popularity over the years because of its unquestionable appreciation from researchers as well. Here are some of the scientifically approved argan oil skin benefits:

1. Moisturizes Your Skin

The fatty acids and Vitamin E present in argan oil give it an exceptional moisturizing ability. Linoleic acid and oleic acid help maintain skin hydration, and vitamin E acts as a potent antioxidant that nourishes the skin.

Argan oil also acts as a protective barrier on the skin, letting the skin not evaporate the hydration it has provided. The not-so-greasy texture helps the skin absorb the oil easily without leaving any residue behind.

Argan oil can help relieve dry patches, roughness, and flakiness while also leaving the skin supple and well-hydrated ( 1 ).

2. Fights Signs of Aging

Thanks to argan oil’s rich antioxidant composition, it helps the skin protect itself from foreign particles that damage and accelerate the skin's aging process. Vitamin E is one of the most powerful lipid-soluble antioxidants. These reduce oxidative stress and protect the skin’s collagen and elastin fibers, which are essential for maintaining firmness and elasticity ( 4 ).

Wrinkles and fine lines appear on the face as we age. However, the antioxidants in argan oil help counteract the effects of aging by encouraging collagen and elastin production.

Also, since it is extremely hydrating, it gives a plumper, moisturized, and softer look.

3. Fights Acne

When applied to the skin, argan oil helps calm and reduce inflammation, redness, and swelling associated with acne breakouts. Additionally, its moisturizing properties help balance oil production, prevent excessive sebum secretion, and unclog pores. This can contribute to a reduction in acne severity and promote clearer skin.

Argan oil can provide relief for individuals with eczema due to its soothing and moisturizing properties ( 5 ). Its moisturizing effects help reduce inflammation, which is essential for managing the dryness and flakiness associated with eczema.

4. Improves Skin Elasticity

Is argan oil good for skin elasticity? Absolutely! As per the experts, argan oil promotes the skin’s elasticity; which is the skin's ability to stretch and return to its original shape. Argan oil contains oleic and linoleic acids, which are the two main fatty acids that contribute to enhancing the elasticity of the skin.

Collagen and elastin maintain the structural integrity of the skin. As we age, we tend to lose these, leading to a loss of skin elasticity. Argan oil’s fatty acids act as building blocks for these proteins. By promoting collagen and elastin production, argan oil helps improve the skin's overall structure and elasticity ( 4 ).

5. May Give Natural Sun Protection

Argan oil contains natural components that possess some degree of sun-protective properties. For instance, it contains tocopherols (vitamin E), which act as antioxidants and help neutralize free radicals caused by sun exposure. Free radicals can damage the skin cells and contribute to premature aging. Argan oil's antioxidant properties can help reduce some of the oxidative injury brought on by the sun's UV radiation ( 6 ).

6. Improves Skin Tone

Antioxidants and vitamins present in argan oil help reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots that appear due to various reasons.

Vitamin E contributes to skin brightening, while antioxidants work to inhibit melanin production ( 7 ), which is responsible for dark spots and discoloration.

On top of that, it also acts as a protective layer for the skin. By protecting the skin from environmental stressors, argan oil helps maintain a brighter complexion and reduce dullness.

To state the obvious, oils should not be considered moisturizers. While moisturizers hydrate your skin topically, oils generally penetrate within the pores and lock the hydration into the skin. Oils are therefore termed "occlusives,” meaning, they act like a barrier for our skin, locking up moisture.

To start with, you should apply oil to slightly damp skin; this will trap the water in your pores. Try to look for non-fragrant chemical-free argan oil on the market, this ensures you are getting what you have opted for. It is best to apply slightly warm oil to your face, so rub the oil between your palms and massage it gently with upward strokes onto your face to hold on to the hydration.

Since argan oil is light, it should not feel greasy, and after the application, you will be left with a glowy, shiny look. While you may want to apply argan oil straight after showering, it is best to apply it at night when your face will be minimally exposed to the dirt outside. Wash your face and let the oil soak in. This will give you a natural, shiny look the very next day. You might end up with a stained pillow, but it is surely worth it for hydrating, acne-free, glowy skin.

Things to Consider When Buying Argan Oil

Pure And Organic: Look for 100% pure argan oil without any additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. If the label states, with added argan or in case there is no argan listed as a first or second ingredient, it is a sign to not go for the one.

Look for 100% pure argan oil without any additives, fillers, or synthetic ingredients. If the label states, with added argan or in case there is no argan listed as a first or second ingredient, it is a sign to not go for the one. Scent: Authentic argan oil has a mild, nutty aroma. If the oil has a strong or unpleasant smell, it may indicate that it has been processed or mixed with other substances.

Authentic argan oil has a mild, nutty aroma. If the oil has a strong or unpleasant smell, it may indicate that it has been processed or mixed with other substances. Color: An original pure argan oil has a deep yellow color, which is also the reason it is called “Liquid Gold”. The one available cheaper in the market will have a nearly transparent or straw color meaning it has been through industrial processing or is diluted with other oils.

An original pure argan oil has a deep yellow color, which is also the reason it is called “Liquid Gold”. The one available cheaper in the market will have a nearly transparent or straw color meaning it has been through industrial processing or is diluted with other oils. Cold-pressed And Unrefined : Opt for cold-pressed argan oil, as this extraction method helps retain the oil's beneficial properties and nutrients. Unrefined argan oil is also desirable as it undergoes minimal processing, preserving its natural composition.

: Opt for cold-pressed argan oil, as this extraction method helps retain the oil's beneficial properties and nutrients. Unrefined argan oil is also desirable as it undergoes minimal processing, preserving its natural composition. Packaging: Pay attention to the packaging of the argan oil. It should be stored in a dark glass bottle to protect it from sunlight and maintain its potency since it is a vegetable oil and is prone to oxidation. Avoid products that come in clear or plastic containers, as they can degrade the oil's quality.

Pay attention to the packaging of the argan oil. It should be stored in a dark glass bottle to protect it from sunlight and maintain its potency since it is a vegetable oil and is prone to oxidation. Avoid products that come in clear or plastic containers, as they can degrade the oil's quality. Source And authenticity : Argan oil is primarily sourced from Morocco, where the argan tree is native. Look for products that clearly state their origin and ensure they are sourced from reputable suppliers. Additionally, certifications such as USDA Organic or Ecocert can provide added assurance of quality and authenticity.

: Argan oil is primarily sourced from Morocco, where the argan tree is native. Look for products that clearly state their origin and ensure they are sourced from reputable suppliers. Additionally, certifications such as USDA Organic or Ecocert can provide added assurance of quality and authenticity. Price: High-quality argan oil is generally more expensive due to its limited availability and labor-intensive production process. Be cautious of extremely low-priced options, as they may be diluted or of lower quality.

So if you are not able to visit Morocco, try and look for the best suppliers of argan oil in the market. We want your every penny to go for the quality argan you have been looking for.

Potential Risk And Side Effects of Using Argan Oil on Skin

Argan oil is generally considered safe for most individuals, but it is important to be aware of allergic reactions too.

If you have previous history of nuts or fruit allergy you should exercise caution and perform a patch test before applying argan oil to the face, By applying a small amount of oil to a small area of skin and monitoring for any signs of redness, itching, or irritation, one can assess their reaction to the oil.

Although argan oil is considered non-comedogenic and does not typically clog pores, it is possible to experience acne breakouts or increased skin congestion after using the oil. This may be due to the oil's richness and occlusive properties, which can potentially trap bacteria or impurities on the skin if not thoroughly cleansed.

Lastly, it is worth noting that argan oil is rich in fatty acids and can be quite heavy in texture. Therefore, individuals with oily or acne-prone skin may find that it leaves a slightly greasy or shiny appearance on the skin. To mitigate this, using argan oil as a nighttime treatment rather than during the day may be more suitable.

Conclusion

Be it for topical use or as an argan oil supplement, argan oil for face is safe for most people to use. Morocoo’s liquid gold comes with a variety of benefits, ranging from being your skin savior to your daily dose of vitamins and minerals for your skin. Since argan oil is highly viscous, you only need a drop or two for your face. Apply it directly or mix it with your DIY mask. Whatever your skin type is, argan oil may help your skin heal from within. Follow the tips shared throughout the article, and you should be good to go. Remember to do a patch test if you are using it for the first time before applying it directly.

